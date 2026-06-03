Seven NFL teams that addressed glaring weaknesses this offseason: Bengals, Cowboys, Ravens boosted D

Things change fast in the NFL. In 2024, the Patriots had the worst passing offense in the league and finished 4-13; a year later, Drake Maye posted the league's highest passer rating and New England made the Super Bowl.
When things go right, front offices, coaching staffs and improved personnel can turn a debilitating weakness into a surprising strength in a matter of months. With the help of analytical insights from NFL Pro and NFL IQ, I've curated a short list of franchises who might have done just that this offseason. Despite struggling mightily in a specific area one year ago, these teams have made the right moves and paved a smooth runway to turn things around in 2026.
To dive into the data yourself, you can gain access to unique performance stats, All-22 footage and more on NFL Pro with an NFL+ Premium subscription.
NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all of the figures cited below come courtesy of Next Gen Stats.
WEAKNESS: Stagnant rushing offense
In 2025, Arizona fielded the second-worst rushing offense in the NFL (93.1 yards per game), ahead of only Las Vegas' ground attack. The Cardinals' average of 2.7 yards after contact per carry also ranked second-worst, while their -0.1 expected points added per carry and 19.5% missed tackle forced rate were both bottom eight. No running back in their hodgepodge room (including Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, Emari Demercado, Trey Benson and James Conner) reached 350 rushing yards -- a bleak statistic that no other team has replicated in a season since 2020.
Reinforcements have arrived. Arizona added Tyler Allgeier as a safe and reliable piece on the depth chart, then selected Notre Dame superstar Jeremiyah Love at third overall. According to NFL IQ, Love's draft score of 96 overall is tied for the second-highest figure Next Gen Stats has ever calculated for an RB, just behind Saquon Barkley's 97 in 2018. Love and Allgeier are both major upgrades over what Arizona fielded in 2025 and, in tandem, could provide a crucial spark to the offense this season.
WEAKNESS: Pass-rush impact
In 2025, Baltimore had the fourth-lowest pressure rate (28.4%) and second-lowest sack rate (4.3%), with both figures representing franchise worsts in the eight seasons of available data on NFL Pro. As a result, the Ravens surrendered 247.9 passing yards per game (their most since 2021) and 23.4 points per game (their most since 2015), ultimately finishing with a losing record for just the second time in a decade.
But Baltimore attacked the problem head-on this offseason. General manager Eric DeCosta added 10 Pro Bowls of pass rusher between Trey Hendrickson and Calais Campbell, then drafted Zion Young 45th overall. With an elite 18.6% pressure rate and 74.5 sacks over the last six years, Hendrickson could probably turn this unit around single-handedly. Add in the other notables, and the Baltimore pass rush could shift from a weakness to a strength -- and maybe even catapult the Ravens to the Super Bowl.
WEAKNESS: Struggles at safety
I hammered this in my "Highest priority fix" article back in February: Cincinnati's 2025 safety situation was abysmal. As a position group, Bengals safeties allowed 10.8 yards per target and specifically struggled with broken plays, surrendering 8.5 yards after catch per reception and logging a 15.9% missed tackle rate. All of those marks were league-worsts among safety units last season.
To address the issue, Cincy signed the highest-ranked free-agent safety in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101, Bryan Cook, as well as Kyle Dugger. Cook was analytically elite last season, so the upgrade cannot be overstated. The Bengals also spent a third-round pick on cornerback Tacario Davis, who has the size (at nearly 6-foot-4) to play some snaps at safety and help cover tight ends. The Bengals were historically bad at that latter part last year, allowing the most yards to TEs in a single season (1,444) by any defense in the Super Bowl era, per NFL Research. The jury's out on whether this weakness becomes a strength in 2026, but at the very least, Cincinnati shored up a major hole.
WEAKNESS: Porous offensive line
While the Browns are still figuring out who to start at quarterback, they've already made a concerted effort to better protect whoever wins that position battle. Last year, Cleveland fielded 14 unique offensive line combinations (third-most by any offense) and allowed a league-high 46.5% pressure rate, including 106 total pressures yielded by their left tackles. Then the vast majority of the starting unit departed in free agency.
In response, the Browns traded for (and extended) Tytus Howard, signed Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins and drafted Spencer Fano with the ninth overall pick. All four appear likely to start alongside Cleveland's one OL holdover, right guard Teven Jenkins. And despite being a rookie, Fano is arguably the biggest pickup of the bunch. He was Bucky Brooks' top tackle prospect, while Daniel Jeremiah said the Utah product has "five-position versatility." By almost completely resetting the unit, the Browns may have flipped a weakness into a strength and given Deshaun Watson and/or Shedeur Sanders a fighting chance at success in 2026.
WEAKNESS: Offensive defense
For the second straight year, Dallas' defense was a legitimate liability in 2025, allowing the most points (30.1 per game) and third-most yards (377.0 per game) in the league, as well as the highest success rate (47.6%) and EPA/play (0.13) to opposing offenses. Then the Cowboys traded away two defensive tackles and lost three linebackers (two to free agency and one to retirement).
But Jerry Jones and Co. didn't sit idly this offseason. They traded for edge rusher Rashan Gary and linebacker Dee Winters, signed multiple defensive backs and defensive linemen and then drafted five defensive players in the first four rounds, including defensive back Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23. They also replaced DC Matt Eberflus with Vic-Fangio disciple Christian Parker. Between new personnel and new scheme, Dallas has prioritized solving its defensive woes and laid the groundwork for a resurgence in 2026.
WEAKNESS: Suspect front seven
While quarterback was the first focus for the 3-14 Raiders, they also did significant work to fix the front seven on defense. Las Vegas produced the third-lowest QB pressure rate in the league last year (28.0%), and the linebacker group was particularly problematic, generating the second-lowest pressure rate (10.8%), the fourth-highest missed tackle rate (14.6%) and the most missed tackle yards allowed (416) at the position.
The solve? John Spytek and Co. dished out $124.5 million in contracts for linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean and defensive end Kwity Paye. Last year, Walker's 95.5% tackle efficiency ranked fourth among defenders with 100+ attempts and Dean's 40.7% pressure rate led all linebackers with 20+ pass rushes. While Paye never quite met Indy's first-round expectations, he did log 40+ pressures in each of the last three seasons. Additionally, Vegas picked up Auburn defensive end Keyron Crawford in the third round. With Maxx Crosby still in house after the nixed Ravens trade, this front seven could transform into a far more formidable unit in 2026.
WEAKNESS: Wide receiver reliability
During Cam Ward's first season at the helm in Nashville, the No. 1 overall pick struggled to get on the same page with his subpar wide receiving corps. No Tennessee wideout reached 90 targets, and the unit's average of 6.2 yards per target ranked second-worst, ahead of only the Jets' WR group. Titans wideouts posted the NFL's lowest catch rate over expected (-8.9%) and lowest receiving yards over expected (-514).
Fortunately, the front office wasted no time in upgrading Ward's options. First, Tennessee signed Wan'Dale Robinson to a four-year, $70 million deal. The former Giant logged a strong 25.7% target rate and 1.9 yards per route run last year. He can serve as a reliable safety valve for Ward and the offense. Next, the Titans spent the fourth overall pick on Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate, an excellent downfield option and legitimate WR1 who's been compared to another former Buckeye in Chris Olave. Along with a year of growth for 2025 rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike (and Ward himself), this group is set up for a huge step forward and could jump-start an offensive breakout.