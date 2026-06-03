Seven NFL teams that addressed glaring weaknesses this offseason: Bengals, Cowboys, Ravens boosted D

WEAKNESS: Stagnant rushing offense





In 2025, Arizona fielded the second-worst rushing offense in the NFL (93.1 yards per game), ahead of only Las Vegas' ground attack. The Cardinals' average of 2.7 yards after contact per carry also ranked second-worst, while their -0.1 expected points added per carry and 19.5% missed tackle forced rate were both bottom eight. No running back in their hodgepodge room (including Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, Emari Demercado, Trey Benson and James Conner) reached 350 rushing yards -- a bleak statistic that no other team has replicated in a season since 2020.





Reinforcements have arrived. Arizona added Tyler Allgeier as a safe and reliable piece on the depth chart, then selected Notre Dame superstar Jeremiyah Love at third overall. According to NFL IQ, Love's draft score of 96 overall is tied for the second-highest figure Next Gen Stats has ever calculated for an RB, just behind Saquon Barkley's 97 in 2018. Love and Allgeier are both major upgrades over what Arizona fielded in 2025 and, in tandem, could provide a crucial spark to the offense this season.