Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Bijan Robinson: Who is NFL's top RB? Plus, Jeremiyah Love's rookie expectations

Receiving skills

Gibbs and Robinson are potent playmakers in the passing game with soft hands and outstanding route-running ability. Each back has the capacity to get open against linebackers in space, while also displaying exceptional patience and timing in the screen game. Their raw receiving stats through three seasons -- 181 catches for 1,449 yards and 10 touchdowns for Gibbs; 198 catches for 1,738 yards and nine touchdowns for Robinson -- demonstrate sensational skills in the passing game.

Robinson plays like a hybrid in the backfield, exhibiting polished footwork and fundamentals as a pass catcher. Although he is most effective on swings and screens, Robinson punishes opponents who lack swift defenders on the second level. Whether it is a linebacker or safety shadowing his movements in space, Robinson consistently wins his 1-on-1 matchups, adding a scary dimension to the Falcons' offense.

Gibbs is a highlight-reel player in every aspect of the game. He can score from anywhere on the field, particularly when given the ball in space on high-percentage passes completed at or near the line of scrimmage. Gibbs' shake-and-bake and burst make him tough to bring down in 1-on-1, open-field tackling situations. Given his burner legs, Gibbs puts immense pressure on defenders when he gets the ball in his hands on checkdowns or dump-offs to the perimeter.

Advantage: Robinson

Clutch factor

The true mark of a franchise running back is his ability to produce when everyone in the stadium knows he's going to touch the ball. Gibbs and Robinson have more than delivered on their first-round pedigree as workhorse backs who post gaudy numbers while being the featured playmakers of their respective offenses.

Robinson thrives as the focal point of the Falcons' offense despite inconsistent quarterback play. The lack of potency from the passing game forces Robinson to go above and beyond the X's and O's in order to produce at an elite level. Considering he finished 2025 as the league leader in scrimmage yards despite playing on a non-playoff team that finished 14th in total offense, Robinson deserves great credit for his individual excellence.

Gibbs is surrounded by a better supporting cast -- Detroit has fielded a top-five offense in each of the past three years, making the playoffs twice -- but his performance stands out as the Lions increasingly rely on his talents to steady the attack. The man puts the ball in the paint at a dizzying rate, with an NFL-best 49 touchdowns scored (39 rushing, 10 receiving) since entering the league. Although he trails Robinson in 100-yard games (12 to 10), Gibbs' ability to put points on the board cannot be overlooked.

Advantage: Robinson

FINAL VERDICT

This has been the most difficult comparison I have ever done in my time as a scout. Seriously, I really struggled with my final decision, going back and forth for hours before finally submitting the piece. Entering the 2026 campaign, Gibbs and Robinson are unquestionably RB1a and RB1b in this league. While Gibbs' flashy playing style and exceptional touchdown production make it tempting to give him the nod, it is impossible to ignore Robinson's versatility as the ultimate offensive weapon. Given Bijan's ability to do more while surrounded by a less talented squad, he just barely edges out Jahmyr as the NFL's best running back right now.