Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Bijan Robinson: Who is NFL's top RB? Plus, Jeremiyah Love's rookie expectations
"GMFB" reacts to Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs' new three-year deal making him the highest paid RB.
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:
• Will Jeremiyah Love suffer the same fate as Ashton Jeanty in Year 1?
But first, a look at the cream of the crop at the running back position ...
Just when many thought running backs were no longer essential pieces of the team-building puzzle, the football world has watched several blue-chip rushers sign blockbuster deals rewarding them for their dazzling play. Within days, Bijan Robinson (three years, $66.75 million, $51 million guaranteed), Jonathan Taylor (two years, $44 million, $39 million guaranteed) and Jahmyr Gibbs (three years, $67.5 million, $51.5 million guaranteed) agreed to megadeals that changed the marketplace for RBs around the NFL.
Just one year after Saquon Barkley became the first $20 million running back when he agreed to a two-year, $41.2 million extension, the league welcomed three new entrants into the exclusive club. While Taylor deserved his invitation -- after all, he's posted four 1,000-yard campaigns in six pro seasons, grabbing a rushing title and leading the league in touchdowns twice along the way -- the 5-foot-10, 226-pounder is an old-school workhorse who punishes defenses on hard-hitting runs between the tackles. Although there is still a place in the game for ultra-productive sledgehammers like Taylor and Derrick Henry, the NFL's transformation into a passing league has prompted team-builders to prioritize multidimensional playmakers out of the backfield. Following in the footsteps of the late, great Bill Walsh -- who tapped into Roger Craig's unique skills to make him the first player in NFL history to finish a season with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving back in 1985 -- offensive play-callers are using RB1s like WR2s in the passing game.
The diversification of the position has made it easier to pay feature backs who can impact the game running between the tackles and snagging passes on the perimeter. The NFL scouting community is finally beginning to embrace the importance of a dominant playmaker in the backfield, with Robinson and Gibbs resetting the market with deals that average north of $22 million annually. And their placement atop the mountain of RB earnings is fitting: Since entering the league together as first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson and Gibbs have indeed established themselves as the NFL's top two running backs.
Robinson entered the '23 draft with universal fanfare, ultimately going eighth overall to the Atlanta Falcons. While he fell just shy of 1,000 yards rushing as a rookie (976), he has eclipsed 1,400 in each of the past two seasons, additionally leading the league with 2,298 scrimmage yards in 2025. Gibbs had plenty of fans entering the NFL, but the Detroit Lions surprised everyone when they took him at No. 12 overall. The pick has paid off in spades, though, as Gibbs has made the Pro Bowl in each of his three pro seasons, scoring 49 touchdowns in 49 games despite sharing the backfield with David Montgomery.
Heading into the 2026 season, both 24-year-old backs are poised to produce monster numbers. This begs one question ...
Who is the best running back in football today: Gibbs or Robinson?
After taking a closer look at the film, here is my breakdown.
Inside running
Despite their penchant for playmaking in the open field, Gibbs and Robinson are exceptional runners between the tackles. They do not mind picking up the dirty yards that require them to run through arm tackles and carnage at the line of scrimmage.
Robinson is built for the grind as a 5-11, 215-pounder with a mix of flash and physicality that enables him to find yardage on downhill runs directly at the middle of the defense. His unique ability to run through contact speaks to his combination of strength, power and body control. Moreover, Bijan's talent to make defenders miss makes it nearly impossible to defend the Falcons without dropping an extra defender into the box.
Gibbs' pizzazz as a runner overshadows the physicality he displays on downhill runs. The 5-9, 202-pounder routinely bounces off glancing blows to pick up extra yardage after contact in the hole. Additionally, he rarely goes down on first contact, keeping Detroit's top-five offense on schedule.
Advantage: Robinson
Outside running
If offensive coaches could pick a perfect player to execute the outside-zone play, they would likely split the vote between Gibbs and Robinson. Each back displays phenomenal patience, vision and burst, slowly setting up blocks before tearing through a crease at the point of attack.
Gibbs attacks the perimeter with outstanding speed but remains under control with the ball in his hands. He has a knack for lulling defenders to sleep before exploding past would-be tacklers. The Lions' best RB since Barry Sanders has outstanding balance, body control and quickness, but his raw speed is a trump card, allowing him to turn off-tackle runs and sweeps into house calls.
Robinson is also extremely dangerous on off-tackle runs. The reigning first-team All-Pro back is dynamic at the line of scrimmage, showcasing a variety of stop-start cuts and wiggle that allow him to slither in and out of creases with ease. Robinson's exceptional cutback skills test the discipline of the defense, leading to big plays when defenders overreact to his shake-and-bake at the point of attack.
Advantage: Gibbs
Explosiveness/Big-play potential
Defensive coordinators lose plenty of sleep during the week leading up to a matchup against Gibbs or Robinson. The threat of containing either playmaker forces coaches to make difficult decisions about which personnel to put on the field in the attempt to neutralize their big-play potential.
Robinson is an electric runner with exceptional vision and cutback ability. He shows rare stop-start quickness, while also possessing the ability to spot (and explode through) creases at the second level. His capacity to evade and outmaneuver defenders in space gives him a chance to score from anywhere on the field.
Gibbs is a true home run hitter with the blazing speed to go the distance every time he touches the ball. He excels at making defenders miss in the hole and in space, leading to chunk gains on routine plays. While Robinson nips Gibbs in rushes of 10-plus yards (100 to 95) since they entered the league in 2023, Gibbs is way ahead in rushes of 20-plus yards (33 to 20) and 40-plus yards (9 to 2).
Advantage: Gibbs
See highlights of Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson during the 2025 NFL season.
Receiving skills
Gibbs and Robinson are potent playmakers in the passing game with soft hands and outstanding route-running ability. Each back has the capacity to get open against linebackers in space, while also displaying exceptional patience and timing in the screen game. Their raw receiving stats through three seasons -- 181 catches for 1,449 yards and 10 touchdowns for Gibbs; 198 catches for 1,738 yards and nine touchdowns for Robinson -- demonstrate sensational skills in the passing game.
Robinson plays like a hybrid in the backfield, exhibiting polished footwork and fundamentals as a pass catcher. Although he is most effective on swings and screens, Robinson punishes opponents who lack swift defenders on the second level. Whether it is a linebacker or safety shadowing his movements in space, Robinson consistently wins his 1-on-1 matchups, adding a scary dimension to the Falcons' offense.
Gibbs is a highlight-reel player in every aspect of the game. He can score from anywhere on the field, particularly when given the ball in space on high-percentage passes completed at or near the line of scrimmage. Gibbs' shake-and-bake and burst make him tough to bring down in 1-on-1, open-field tackling situations. Given his burner legs, Gibbs puts immense pressure on defenders when he gets the ball in his hands on checkdowns or dump-offs to the perimeter.
Advantage: Robinson
Clutch factor
The true mark of a franchise running back is his ability to produce when everyone in the stadium knows he's going to touch the ball. Gibbs and Robinson have more than delivered on their first-round pedigree as workhorse backs who post gaudy numbers while being the featured playmakers of their respective offenses.
Robinson thrives as the focal point of the Falcons' offense despite inconsistent quarterback play. The lack of potency from the passing game forces Robinson to go above and beyond the X's and O's in order to produce at an elite level. Considering he finished 2025 as the league leader in scrimmage yards despite playing on a non-playoff team that finished 14th in total offense, Robinson deserves great credit for his individual excellence.
Gibbs is surrounded by a better supporting cast -- Detroit has fielded a top-five offense in each of the past three years, making the playoffs twice -- but his performance stands out as the Lions increasingly rely on his talents to steady the attack. The man puts the ball in the paint at a dizzying rate, with an NFL-best 49 touchdowns scored (39 rushing, 10 receiving) since entering the league. Although he trails Robinson in 100-yard games (12 to 10), Gibbs' ability to put points on the board cannot be overlooked.
Advantage: Robinson
FINAL VERDICT
This has been the most difficult comparison I have ever done in my time as a scout. Seriously, I really struggled with my final decision, going back and forth for hours before finally submitting the piece. Entering the 2026 campaign, Gibbs and Robinson are unquestionably RB1a and RB1b in this league. While Gibbs' flashy playing style and exceptional touchdown production make it tempting to give him the nod, it is impossible to ignore Robinson's versatility as the ultimate offensive weapon. Given Bijan's ability to do more while surrounded by a less talented squad, he just barely edges out Jahmyr as the NFL's best running back right now.
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Jeremiyah Love is up next
The recent running back renaissance hit a bit of a snag when Ashton Jeanty endured some struggles in Year 1 on the Las Vegas Raiders. To be fair, the Boise State product produced 1,321 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns on the league's worst offense. That's no small feat. But given the immense hype that surrounded the No. 6 overall pick -- with many in the scouting community comparing the 5-8, 208-pounder to Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson as a playmaker -- Jeanty's rookie returns felt underwhelming.
While the lofty expectations and gold-jacket comp ultimately set Jeanty up for disappointment, concerns over his pedestrian yards-per-carry average (3.7) and lack of marquee performances (just two 100-yard games) have detractors questioning whether this year's top-10 pick at the position is worthy of the hype.
Considering Jeremiyah Love is the running back in question, skeptics should put away their red pens and pull out their gold-star stickers to affix to his upcoming in-season scouting reports. The No. 3 overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals is a spectacular playmaker with "take over the game" potential as a runner and receiver out of the backfield.
Love boasts rare balance, burst and body control. Additionally, his ability to run with violence and power is complemented by his wiggle and explosion in space. The Notre Dame product's unique running style challenges defenders to make hard-hitting, wrap-up tackles in alleyways and creases, while also taking proper angles in the open field. With Love also boasting impressive receiving skills and hands, the Cardinals should be able to take advantage of his big-play potential with opponents having to respect first-team All-Pro TE Trey McBride, as well as WRs Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. on the outside.
While skeptics snicker at Arizona's upside in 2026, new head coach Mike LaFleur is implementing a variation of a scheme that has worked successfully with the Rams, 49ers, Packers and Vikings, among others. As a multi-faceted offensive weapon, Love has the potential to instantly make his mark like Saquon Barkley, who earned 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after piling up 2,028 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns as a one-man show for a Giants team in rebuilding mode.
Given the current state of the Cardinals -- operating as a team without a franchise quarterback -- Arizona's new RB1 is the centerpiece of an offense that will rely heavily on a stretch-bootleg package (outside-zone runs/naked-bootleg passes) that will test the discipline of the defense and the athleticism of each defender. The system will allow Love to attack the edges as a runner and receiver.
At a time when versatile backs with RB1/WR2 skills are being rewarded handsomely, Love could take the league by storm on his way toward becoming the new prototype at the position.