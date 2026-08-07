2026 NFL fantasy football: Breakout candidates at QB, RB, WR and TE

Unlike Jaxson Dart, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward was basically unplayable for fantasy last season ... but there are reasons for optimism in 2026. According to NFL Pro, his passer rating, touchdown rate, completion rate, EPA/dropback and several other metrics jumped significantly after the Week 10 bye. During that closing stretch, Ward threw 10 touchdown passes and just one interception, while nearly doubling his fantasy points per pass attempt (from 0.24 to 0.46).

Then, this offseason, Tennessee massively upgraded Ward's weaponry. Instead of having Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike atop the WR depth chart, Ward will be looking to fourth overall pick Carnell Tate and high-volume safety blanket Wan'Dale Robinson. That improvement should not be overlooked. Historically, quarterbacks drafted first overall have seen a boost in fantasy output in Year 2 -- it's just a question of how significant that boost will be for Ward.