How does A.J. Brown fit into New England's offense? Patriots just traded for the missing piece

Fit in the offensive scheme

Along with the role he'll fill as Maye's go-to guy, Brown is also a fine fit for New England's offense schematically. Last year, Maye threw downfield -- passes of 10+ air yards -- at the fifth-highest rate in the league (37.2%) and led qualified passers in completion rate (61.2%), success rate (60.1%) and passer rating (126.1) on those throws. Over his four-year Eagles tenure, Brown gained the fifth-most yards (2,939) and tied for the third-most touchdowns (24) on downfield passes. Last year, Maye threw into tight windows -- less than 1 yard of separation -- at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL (17.3%) and led qualified passers with a 48.2% completion rate on those throws. Since Brown was drafted in 2019, he leads the entire league in catches and yards on tight-window targets.

Additionally, Brown has put up excellent numbers against man coverage -- and specifically, press coverage -- further highlighting his value as the top dog outside for New England. He averaged an elite 2.9 yards per route run against man in 2025 -- sixth-most among WRs with 100+ routes. Doubs averaged just over half that in Green Bay last season (1.5); the best remaining Patriots wideout with at least 100 routes against man in 2025 was Kayshon Boutte at 1.2 yards per route run. Brown has also been one of the league's most productive receivers against press, logging at least 300 yards versus the coverage in each of the last four years. There have only been two instances of a Patriots wide receiver hitting that mark in a season over the last decade.