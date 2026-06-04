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How does A.J. Brown fit into New England's offense? Patriots just traded for the missing piece

Published: Jun 04, 2026 at 02:11 PM
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Matt Okada

NFL & Fantasy Content

After months of speculation, wide receiver A.J. Brown was finally traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New England Patriots on Monday. The deal returned a 2028 first-round pick and 2027 fifth-rounder to Philly, while reuniting Brown with Mike Vrabel, his head coach in Tennessee from 2019 to 2021. Most importantly for New England, it landed Drake Maye a true No. 1 receiver as the third-year quarterback and the Pats pursue a return to the Super Bowl.

In the immediate aftermath of a trade of this magnitude, there are always initial winners and losers. Now that the dust has settled, it's time to look at an analytical breakdown of how Brown fits into the Patriots' offense and what to expect from him statistically in 2026. Will he bounce back from a somewhat-disappointing 2025 season? Can he return to the Pro Bowl status he experienced early on in Philadelphia? Is he poised to enjoy a career year in his new digs?

Let's dive into the data, informed by Next Gen Stats insights on NFL Pro, which can be accessed with an NFL+ Premium subscription.

Fit on the depth chart

The most obvious impact of Brown's arrival in Foxborough, on paper, is his immediate ascension to the top spot in the Patriots' wide receiver room. Stefon Diggs held that position last year, leading the team in targets (102), catches (85) and receiving yards (1,013), while drawing a 21.2% target share. The counting numbers are decent, but the target share really stands out as an anomaly. Last season, the target-share leader on 20 of 32 teams logged a higher mark than Diggs', while standout WR1s like Jaxon Smith-Njigba (35.8%), Amon-Ra St. Brown (31.3%) and Ja’Marr Chase (30.4%) were several tiers higher. And I don't believe this was an intentional "spread the ball" approach from Josh McDaniels -- in seven of McDaniels' 10 prior seasons as New England's offensive coordinator with available target data, his top target eclipsed Diggs' 2025 share.

Additionally, Diggs only scored four touchdowns last year. Over the past five seasons, the average for receivers with a target share over 20% was just under seven TDs, and we saw Jakobi Meyers score eight with a 20.0% share in McDaniels' 2023 Raiders offense. How does Brown fit into this picture? For starters, he has topped a 23% target share in four straight seasons (with a high-water mark of 30.1% for the 2023 Eagles). Only one other player -- St. Brown -- has done that in each of the last four years. Brown has also scored at least seven touchdowns every year of his career except 2021, when he played just 13 games (and still scored five).

Prior to this trade, New England was set to enter 2026 with Romeo Doubs atop the WR depth chart, after signing him to a four-year, $68 million contract in March. Doubs' career-high target share is 18.5% (last year) and his career average in Green Bay was 15.8%. He's a solid WR2, but the Patriots needed a No. 1. Now they have one.

Fit in the offensive scheme

Along with the role he'll fill as Maye's go-to guy, Brown is also a fine fit for New England's offense schematically. Last year, Maye threw downfield -- passes of 10+ air yards -- at the fifth-highest rate in the league (37.2%) and led qualified passers in completion rate (61.2%), success rate (60.1%) and passer rating (126.1) on those throws. Over his four-year Eagles tenure, Brown gained the fifth-most yards (2,939) and tied for the third-most touchdowns (24) on downfield passes. Last year, Maye threw into tight windows -- less than 1 yard of separation -- at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL (17.3%) and led qualified passers with a 48.2% completion rate on those throws. Since Brown was drafted in 2019, he leads the entire league in catches and yards on tight-window targets.

Additionally, Brown has put up excellent numbers against man coverage -- and specifically, press coverage -- further highlighting his value as the top dog outside for New England. He averaged an elite 2.9 yards per route run against man in 2025 -- sixth-most among WRs with 100+ routes. Doubs averaged just over half that in Green Bay last season (1.5); the best remaining Patriots wideout with at least 100 routes against man in 2025 was Kayshon Boutte at 1.2 yards per route run. Brown has also been one of the league's most productive receivers against press, logging at least 300 yards versus the coverage in each of the last four years. There have only been two instances of a Patriots wide receiver hitting that mark in a season over the last decade.

And -- yes, there's more -- Brown has always been a YAC machine. Even after somewhat-baffling usage and reduced efficiency last year in Philadelphia, he racked up 581 yards after catch over expected during the past four seasons -- second only to Chase in that span. Brown specifically logged at least 150 yards after catch over expected in 2022, '23 and '24 -- no New England wideout has hit that mark even once in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016). Whether it's excelling in the areas where Maye and Co. made their living last year or adding in strengths and wrinkles that the Patriots have sorely missed, Brown brings the skills to elevate the entire offense ... and potentially vice versa.

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Projecting Brown's 2026 stats

Amid drama off the field, inconsistency on the field and a general misappropriation of talents in Kevin Patullo's Philly offense last year, Brown had the least statistically efficient season of his career. Some fear that his 2025 production -- a "meager" 1,003 yards on a career-low average of 12.9 yards per reception -- reveals veteran decline. I'm not convinced. Brown's about to turn 29 years old -- not young, but not yet at the proverbial cliff for wide receivers, which typically comes after age 30. He'll be playing with arguably the best passer of his career and with a proven offensive coordinator. Any questions or discontent over proper usage should be quickly quelled, as Brown will be the clear alpha receiver on this roster.

With all that in mind, let's project his 2026 numbers.

Conservatively, I'd expect Brown to see a 25% target share in New England, with Maye throwing somewhere around 520 passes. That equates to 130 targets for Brown across a full season. Given Maye's efficiency as a passer, I'm also projecting Brown to go slightly over his career catch rate of 64.2%, while shaving a hair off his career mark of 15.3 yards per catch. Let's call it a 65% catch rate at 14.5 yards per reception. He also has scored a touchdown on 10.7% of his career receptions, an elite mark that should remain elite with Maye's own touchdown efficiency.

Plug in all those numbers and you get 85 catches (on 130 targets) for 1,233 yards and nine touchdowns. And for what it's worth, if Brown were to miss those projections by a decent margin, while remaining healthy, I think it's far more likely he has a career year -- 1,500+ yards and double-digit scores -- than significantly disappoints in his new home. All told, the three-time Pro Bowler is poised for another spectacular season. New England's offense -- and fans -- should be excited about the 2026 outlook.

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