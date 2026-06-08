Next Woman Up: Megan O'Hanlon, Senior Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Houston Texans

I know you're early in your career, but were there times when you doubted yourself or thought this dream wasn't going to happen for you? If so, how were you able to overcome that?

Yes, during my first two years in the league. It was the pandemic at the time, so it was hard for a lot of people. There was so much uncertainty and I was so green around people who had been in their professions for more than 15 years. They were so experienced and smart, and I really felt like I didn't belong. But my boss, Roland Ramirez, and his boss took me under their wings. Their confidence in me gave me confidence, along with the little things that I got right in my job. Both of those things showed me I belong here. Transitioning into this job at this level was hard, but it's the best decision I ever made. I love every day.

Now, let's turn to mentorship. Do you have any mentors, and what advice have you received from them?

One of my big mentors is my boss, Roland. He's been in the league forever, and his favorite saying is, "be humble and hungry." He embodies that every day, leading by example and seeing how he treats players. He's seen me through a lot and always been one of my biggest supporters.

Another mentor of mine said to "walk down the hill." That's been a huge thing for me. When the environment gets stressful, sometimes you want to pick up speed and go really fast. This approach is more taking a deep breath and go through the process slowly and smoothly.

Another mentor of mine is Chelsea Best, an athletic trainer at Vanderbilt University. When I was in undergrad, I was one of three sophomore student trainers working with the football team and the two male students got NFL internships that year. I didn't get one, and I was really discouraged by it. I remember asking her if this career path was worth it. She was the one who told me to keep going. I probably wouldn't be here right now if she didn't give me that support. She's been a phone call away throughout my career.

And what advice do you have for other women looking to get into a career in this space?