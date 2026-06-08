Next Woman Up: Megan O'Hanlon, Senior Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Houston Texans

- Next Woman Up: Megan O'Hanlon
- Steph DeAngelis
- Bridget Kane
- Lindsey Young
- Jennifer Mastrangelo
- Madilyn Johnson
- Stephanie Cheng
- Jessica Beckenstein
- Jennifer Rojas
- Micaeh Johnson
- Meagan Roberts
- Emma Kaptein
- Tiphanie McNiff
- Hannah McNair
- Ellie Perrigo
- Faith Lee
- Gayatri Nambiar
- Maleah Pearson
- Roya Burton
- Stephanie Kwok
- Valeria Williams
- Kathleen Wood
- Michelle Xiao
- Blayre Holmes Davis
- Jaemin Cho
- Darline Llamas Llopis
- Sarah Evans
- Lacy Ekert
- Donny Brock
- Melainey Lowe
- Tameka Rish
- Maya Ana Callender
- Sarah Mallepalle
- Shelly Harvey
- Ebony Short
- Maria Gigante
- Sarina Soriano
- Ameena Soliman
- Nancy Gold
- Alexis Dotson
- Emily Starkey
- Phoebe Schecter
- Emily Griffin
- Angela Baker
- Marissa Figueroa
- Robin DeLorenzo
- Ciara Burgi
- Remi Famodu-Jackson
- Qiava Martinez
- Ashton Washington
- Alexandra Cancio-Bello
- Stephanie Kolloff O’Neill
- Jackie Maldonado
- Fouzia Madhouni
- Kelsey Henderson
- Kristi Johnson
- Gabrielle Valdez Dow
- Chloe Janfaza
- Maria Rodriguez
- Tiffany Morton
- Molly Higgins
- Gina Newell
- Chanelle Smith-Walker
- Sarah Hogan
- Hayley Elwood
- Mindy Black
- Kelly Kleine
- Nancy Meier
- Kalen Jackson
- Nadege Pluviose
- Megan McLaughlin
- Lara Juras
- Amy Sprangers
- Karen Murphy
- Ashley Lynn
- Kim Rometo
- Tina Tuggle
- Gayle Benson
- Tina D'Orazio
- Katie Blackburn
- Kim Pegula
- Amina Edwards
- Charlotte Jones
- Hannah Gordon
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
Megan O'Hanlon, Houston Texans
Position: Senior Assistant Athletic Trainer
How did you get your start in a career in football?
My parents have always been obsessed with football, mostly college, like it was the only thing allowed on our TVs. They would be in the other room, and I would be in the living room trying to change the TV, and they're like, "No, I'm watching that." So I grew up around football in that sense but wasn't interested in it as a kid. When I got a little older, I noticed the athletic trainers out on the field, and that became my focus in high school. How do I become an athletic trainer? I went to the University of Delaware, which has one of the best athletic training programs, and a lot of my family members went there. Another reason I picked UD is because of its connections within professional sports. My first clinical rotation was with the football team, and I loved it from the moment I stepped into that environment. I then had the chance to do a summer internship with the Buffalo Bills in 2017. Seeing the resources and caliber of athletes in the NFL, I knew this is where I wanted to be. After the internship, I did my graduate assistant position for two years at Central Michigan, and I went straight down to Houston after graduation in May of 2020 for a seasonal internship. I was hired full-time going into my second year with the Texans.
You were just promoted to senior assistant athletic trainer, so what does your current role entail?
We handle everything medical essentially. We do preventative care, taping and bracing; we do emergency management and injury care and all rehabilitation once a player is hurt. We also help coordinate anything health-care related, so if it's out of the scope of our practice, we'll help players get the type of medical care they need. I personally focus more on the preventative side and do a lot of maintenance work, so our players can stay on the field. That includes manual therapy, dry needling, mobilizations and making sure the guys have the right plan for any injury they have. We try to address little injuries quickly, so they don't become bigger problems.
What would you say is the most challenging part of your job?
I would say seeing players endure devastating injuries. These guys are like family. We see them day in and day out and see how much work they put in, so when a major injury happens, it breaks your heart. But on the flip side, one of the most rewarding parts is being with them through the rehab process and watching them ball out on Sunday when they are healthy.
It's clear to see you have so much passion for your job. Now looking ahead to mandatory minicamp, what does your schedule looking like during those days?
Our schedule is based on the players' schedule. We get here around 6 a.m. to get ready for the players' arrival, which is around 7 a.m. for treatment, stretching, manual therapy, things like that. When players go to meetings, we try to get some of our paperwork done and planning for some things down the line -- like logistics for the London game. Once players are out of meetings, they come back into our space to get ready for practice. Then we're out with them at practice for anything they need, and after practice, it's more treatment, recovery and maintenance. We're probably there for 12 hours each day during minicamps, which look very similar to an in-season schedule for us, too. Whenever players are in the building, we're there. When they're not in the building, it's our chance to get other work done.
You mentioned the Texans' game versus Jacksonville in London. I'm curious, how does the athletic training team prepare for that?
It's actually pretty crazy. We basically try to replicate our training room in London, and everything that we want to use in the training room for that week has to be shipped. So right now, we've been making long manifests of every item in every trunk that will be shipped. Every single bit of inventory -- from compression sleeves and tape to ointment, bandages and sunscreen -- is being gathered, organized and packed to be shipped in early July. Whatever we ship out, we'll see it at the game and won't see it again until the season is over. We can take some stuff on the plane with us, but most everything is shipped because there are restrictions for what you can bring overseas. It's very intensive but interesting.
Wow, that's fascinating. Why do you think you've had so much success early in your career?
I'm very adaptable. Our industry is ever-changing, so you have to be able to quickly adjust to anything that happens. That has been really big for me. I also think being enthusiastic about everything and anything. A lot of opportunities I've had that are outside of my job description are because I have that approach to everything, even the things that aren't so glamorous or fun. I feel like people are more willing to give you tasks or responsibilities when you're excited about it.
I know you're early in your career, but were there times when you doubted yourself or thought this dream wasn't going to happen for you? If so, how were you able to overcome that?
Yes, during my first two years in the league. It was the pandemic at the time, so it was hard for a lot of people. There was so much uncertainty and I was so green around people who had been in their professions for more than 15 years. They were so experienced and smart, and I really felt like I didn't belong. But my boss, Roland Ramirez, and his boss took me under their wings. Their confidence in me gave me confidence, along with the little things that I got right in my job. Both of those things showed me I belong here. Transitioning into this job at this level was hard, but it's the best decision I ever made. I love every day.
Now, let's turn to mentorship. Do you have any mentors, and what advice have you received from them?
One of my big mentors is my boss, Roland. He's been in the league forever, and his favorite saying is, "be humble and hungry." He embodies that every day, leading by example and seeing how he treats players. He's seen me through a lot and always been one of my biggest supporters.
Another mentor of mine said to "walk down the hill." That's been a huge thing for me. When the environment gets stressful, sometimes you want to pick up speed and go really fast. This approach is more taking a deep breath and go through the process slowly and smoothly.
Another mentor of mine is Chelsea Best, an athletic trainer at Vanderbilt University. When I was in undergrad, I was one of three sophomore student trainers working with the football team and the two male students got NFL internships that year. I didn't get one, and I was really discouraged by it. I remember asking her if this career path was worth it. She was the one who told me to keep going. I probably wouldn't be here right now if she didn't give me that support. She's been a phone call away throughout my career.
And what advice do you have for other women looking to get into a career in this space?
Just be yourself. It sounds super corny but if you show up as your authentic self, people feel that. This space needs every type of person. We have eight people on our team who have different backgrounds and experiences. Because we are all so different, we can connect with players in different ways. We feel like we can support our players so much better because we each bring something different into this space. Don't try to fit a mold because you think that's what you should be. Be yourself and if you believe you belong, then you do.
When was the last time that you had a pinch me moment about your job?
Honestly, every day. But one of the things that stands out is during the national anthem on game days. It's always one of those moments like wow, don't forget you work in the NFL. I get paid to do this. I'm on the sideline of an NFL game. I think our staff does a great job of checking each other but also appreciating moments. The national anthem is always surreal.
And lastly, what are you most proud of?
I'm most proud that I wake up every day and love going to work. I love my job. I love the people. This place fills my cup every single day. Sometimes we work crazy hours with no days off, but it's the best. I never wanted to be someone who works for the weekend or does a job because you have to. I'm so grateful that it's this job and I'm proud to be in this position. I am more proud to say I love my job than what my job is.