Jared Goff is the NFL's most underrated quarterback; is Justin Herbert overrated?

While Goff made two Pro Bowls during his five years in Los Angeles -- helping the Rams win a pair of NFC West titles and make a Super Bowl -- critics attributed the quarterback's success to the brilliance of Sean McVay and the potency of the surrounding talent. A Mike Shanahan disciple, McVay implemented an offensive attack that revolved around play-action, with a dynamic running back (2017 Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley) as the engine and a gifted group of well-rounded receivers (Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp) as complementary weapons. The combination of quarterback-friendly play designs and clever use of tempo helped Goff surgically pick apart defenses, with McVay exploiting the rules to communicate with his quarterback at the line of scrimmage while the defense revealed its intentions.

The perception of the offensive genius holding his franchise quarterback's hand overshadowed Goff's performance, and skeptics repeatedly discredited his production as the result of McVay's wizardry. That narrative continued in Detroit, where Ben Johnson crafted a high-powered offense that blended physicality and pizzazz, with Goff serving as the conductor.

As a Lion, Goff has become good for 4,000-plus yards and 30-plus touchdowns on an annual basis. Although his performance in Detroit undoubtedly has been bolstered by his supporting cast -- featuring standouts like Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Penei Sewell, to name a few -- the signal-caller deserves credit for growing his game in the Motor City. After completing 63.4 percent of his passes in his five years with the Rams, Goff has boosted that figure to 67.9 over five seasons with the Lions. His passer rating has jumped from 91.5 in L.A. to 101.3 in The D. And the quarterback really proved his worth in 2025.

After Johnson left Detroit to take the head-coaching job in Chicago, Dan Campbell tapped John Morton to run the offense. That hiring proved flawed, leading Campbell to take over play-calling duties in November. And yet, amid that dysfunction and the deterioration of the Lions' offensive line, Goff might have provided the most impressive performance of his career, completing 68 percent of his passes for 4,564 yards and 34 touchdowns, while throwing just eight interceptions. Making his fifth Pro Bowl, Goff displayed the poise, patience and perseverance to keep the offense afloat despite facing a host of challenges that most quarterbacks could not overcome. He rose above schemes and shortcomings to produce at a supreme level, allowing Detroit to finish top five in points (28.3) and yards (373.2) per game.