Which NFL teams could dethrone Super Bowl champion Seahawks? Ranking top 8 candidates

I’m not ready to declare the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes Chiefs dead yet, even after witnessing their very ugly unraveling last season.





The most pressing question is Mahomes’ health, but it’s not the only concern. I don’t know when he will be back to playing his usual brand of football, even if the target for his return from an ACL tear is Week 1. However, the possibility of him returning to something close to elite form -- and DC Steve Spagnuolo working his magic on the other side of the ball -- carries enough heft for me to include Kansas City on the list.





The Chiefs have to be better everywhere else on offense, too, and the only marquee addition they made on that side of the ball was the signing of Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III. He filled a major need, but it’s going to take Reid bringing along some young receivers and offensive linemen -- primarily former first-round picks Xavier Worthy and Josh Simmons -- for the offense to really pop.





On defense, Spagnuolo has to somehow generate more pass-rush juice to help a remodeled secondary that will be leaning heavily on rookie CB Mansoor Delane.





It feels like asking a lot of the Chiefs to get back to playing title-caliber football, but I do believe there is value in knowing what it takes to win in the NFL, and this franchise is only a year removed from playing in three consecutive Super Bowls. We’ll get a great look at how they measure up to the Seahawks when the teams meet on a Sunday night in Seattle in Week 7.