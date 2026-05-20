Each NFL team's next best Hall of Fame candidate

The Minnesota Vikings recently announced they will be inducting Adrian Peterson into the franchise's Ring of Honor, and the four-time All-Pro running back is just a year away from being eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It would be a surprise if Peterson doesn't go in on the first ballot.
But it could be a very crowded field, and some must wait.
Peterson has lofty company among first-year candidates, including Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowski. Three 2026 finalists who were not voted in this year -- Terrell Suggs, Marshal Yanda and Willie Anderson -- will automatically be 2027 finalists, according to the HOF's bylaws.
In addition, there are the senior candidates, coaches and contributors, including team owners, that we need to consider. So, while Peterson is almost certainly the next notable Viking to be enshrined in Canton, a player such as Gronk could even face some serious competition from within their respective franchises to be the next inductee.
Here's a look at the most likely candidates to be the next HOF inductee from each of the 32 franchises.
AFC EAST
Steve Tasker, returner/wide receiver
Houston Oilers (1985-86), Buffalo Bills (1986-1997)
Perhaps I am a bit biased because Tasker is a heck of a nice guy, and we’ve done some videos together over the years, but I truly think he has a chance to make it as a senior candidate. Devin Hester getting in was yet another glass ceiling broken for special teams stars, and Tasker’s résumé -- and reputation -- is about as strong as it gets, as a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro. Buffalo has several “Hall of Very Good” candidates over the next several years but none with the kind of momentum that Tasker has, after advancing to the semifinal seniors stage last year.
Richmond Webb, offensive tackle
Miami Dolphins (1990-2002)
Webb is a seven-time Pro Bowler who kept Dan Marino’s pockets clean for the latter half of the QB’s career. It has been a slow rise through the voting process for the 1990s All-Decade blocker, but Webb elevated to semifinal status the past two years and could continue working his way up the list. Mark Clayton (receiver) and Bob Kuechenberg (guard) are two seniors candidates also worth mentioning.
Bill Belichick, head coach
Cleveland Browns (1991-95), New England Patriots (2000-2023)
Several titanic figures from the Patriots’ 21st century dominance are due for entry in the next few years. But who gets in first? Gronkowski is roundly viewed as one of the best tight ends ever to play. That along with his outsized cultural impact figure to make him a near-lock in his first year of eligibility in 2027. Could he be joined by Belichick in the next class? One would assume yes, given Belichick’s record as a head coach, although voters opted not to put him in on the first ballot this year -- a stunning development. Team owner Robert Kraft also missed the cut this year and will get in eventually, but it’s a thorny situation with so many crucial Patriots coming up for vote. Tom Brady isn’t eligible until 2028, and he’s viewed as one of the easiest first-ballot locks of all time. The question will be which one of his cohorts go in and when. I’ll make a prediction: Gronk and Belichick make it in 2027, and Brady and Kraft, so close during their time together in New England, are paired up for the 2028 class.
Nick Mangold, center
New York Jets (2006-2016)
Mangold, who tragically passed away last year after battling kidney disease, made seven Pro Bowls in his 11 NFL seasons. Players with those credentials typically have stronger paths to the Hall, but Mangold played center, one of the trickiest positions to crack in Canton. He has a strong case on paper, but to this point, Mangold hasn’t made the semifinalist tier. It could be a fairly long wait before any prominent Jets enter the hallowed halls.
AFC NORTH
Terrell Suggs, outside linebacker
Baltimore Ravens (2003-2018), Arizona Cardinals (2019), Kansas City Chiefs (2019)
Marshal Yanda, guard/offensive tackle
Baltimore Ravens (2007-2019)
It’s a tough task to predict which Raven, Suggs or Yanda, might get in first. Both are considered to have excellent candidacies, having both been named finalists this year. Each is as decorated individually as you could hope for in a HOF résumé, although Suggs carries perhaps just a little more weight with his 2003 Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2011 Defensive Player of the Year awards. Suggs also added a nice feather in his cap with a second ring, as a member of the Chiefs in 2019. I think both eventually get in, and Yanda fits the “best at his position” mold that almost always ends in enshrinement, but it wouldn’t surprise me if they don’t end up in the same class. Both are considered career Ravens, even with Suggs playing for a couple other teams at the end of his career. I believe Suggs has the slightest edge to enter first.
Willie Anderson, offensive tackle
Cincinnati Bengals (1996-2007), Baltimore Ravens (2008)
The Bengals are a fascinating study. Willie Anderson was named a finalist for this year’s class but missed the cut. Ken Anderson has been a senior candidate with some recent momentum, earning a finalist spot for the Class of 2026 as well. On top of that, wide receiver A.J. Green becomes eligible in 2028, and the Bengals also have some intriguing longer shots (tackle Andrew Whitworth and defensive tackle Geno Atkins) eligible now. Willie Anderson is the pick here as an automatic Class of 2027 finalist. He’s clearly trending in the right direction, although linemen are often made to wait in this slow, subjective process before gaining entry.
Myles Garrett, defensive end
Cleveland Browns (2017-present)
Look, this might not go over well in Cleveland, which has a pretty strong candidate, Alex Mack, whose first year of eligibility is 2027. There might even be a case for Joe Haden, although I see him more as HOVG (Hall Of Very Good) quality. But let’s say Mack is made to wait a bit; after all, centers face a high bar to get in. There are several, including Maurkice Pouncey, who have reasonable cases, and Jason Kelce is eligible in 2029. So, would it be completely stunning to see Garrett end up as the next Browns star in the Hall? I hope he plays a long time and isn’t even eligible until the mid-to-late 2030s, but Garrett is virtually a HOF lock now and might be a player who walks off into the sunset, leaving the game at or near his peak.
Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers (2004-2021)
With two Super Bowl victories and passing totals that rank him among the all-time greats, Roethlisberger is a strong first-ballot candidate when he becomes eligible in 2027. It’s possible he’s bypassed in Year 1, but I would be surprised if Roethlisberger is made to wait much longer than that after a mostly brilliant career. Antonio Brown, his longtime go-to receiver, appeared to be on a clear-cut HOF track at one point, and he boasts outstanding career production, but off-field issues have clouded his candidacy.
AFC SOUTH
J.J. Watt, defensive end
Houston Texans (2011-2020), Arizona Cardinals (2021-22)
This one is pretty darned cut and dry. Watt, who retired following the 2022 season, is eligible for entry in 2028. Anything but Watt getting in on the first ballot would be a shock. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time first-team All-Pro is as easy a first-ballot call as Tom Brady will be that same year. No other Texan is expected to get in before that.
Reggie Wayne, wide receiver
Indianapolis Colts (2001-2014)
I’d like to see defensive end Robert Mathis get his due one day, but Wayne is clearly closer in the process of getting a bust, advancing to the final stage of the voting for a maddening seven straight years. The six-time Pro Bowler has a résumé befitting of a gold jacket, yet Wayne has been made to wait. I think the voters will get it right and induct him in 2027.
Fred Taylor, running back
Jacksonville Jaguars (1998-2008), New England Patriots (2009-2010)
The Jaguars have one member of the Hall (Tony Boselli) currently, and it might take some time to welcome No. 2. Taylor reached the finalist stage in 2024 and 2025 but couldn’t get past the semifinal voting in 2026. That’s not the direction we want to be heading, and Taylor’s body of work isn’t perfect, but he might be the Jags’ best reasonable shot in the years to come.
K.S. “Bud” Adams, contributor
Eddie George has advanced to the semifinal stage multiple times in recent years, but so has Adams, one of the more important figures in the middle history of the league. A co-founder of the AFL and critical to the AFL-NFL merger, Adams owned the Oilers/Titans franchise for 54 years, producing 21 playoff teams, two AFL titles and an AFC championship. The lack of a Super Bowl title has hurt his cause, and Adams has often been overshadowed by Lamar Hunt in terms of credit for the AFL, but recent momentum suggests Adams could break through in the coming years. Nashville has been awarded the Super Bowl in 2030, and the franchise's first owner could end up enshrined in a similar timeframe. By that time, the contributor logjam could loosen up a bit.
AFC WEST
Mike Shanahan, head coach
Los Angeles Raiders (1988-1989), Denver Broncos (1995-2008), Washington (2010-2013)
Rod Smith has some strong Broncos support as a so-far-snubbed HOF candidate, but with the logjam at receiver and few other Broncos candidates in the next few years, Shanahan has a slightly better chance. It’s not as if there isn’t a coaching backlog, as well. Heck, Bill Belichick didn’t make it in Year 1. The late Marty Schottenheimer and another Broncos legend, Dan Reeves, have not been voted in. Shanahan’s best hope is that his two Super Bowl rings ring loudest, but Tom Coughlin (same number of regular-season victories, 170, as Shanahan) and George Siefert (higher win percentage) also boast two rings but no gold jacket. If there’s a hidden force that pushes Shanahan, a 2026 semifinalist, over the top, it could be the continued success of his son, Kyle, in San Francisco.
Otis Taylor, wide receiver
Kansas City Chiefs (1965-1975)
I think two Chiefs have a shot at getting into the hall before Travis Kelce is eligible at least six seasons from now: the late Taylor and Marty Schottenheimer. Brian Waters has strong credentials, but he might have to wait with multiple guards seemingly ahead of him in line. Even the ring-less Schottenheimer is far from a slam dunk, despite being one of two non-active NFL coaches (with Bill Belichick) with 200-plus victories not yet in the Hall. Taylor’s candidacy is also imperfect, but he was a key member of the Super Bowl IV team and reached production in the mid-60s to mid-70s that few receivers touched at the time.
Steve Wisniewski, guard
Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders (1989-2001)
There’s no obvious next-guy-up to make the Hall for the vaunted franchise, but Wisniewski feels like he’s slowly moving in the right direction. He’s been a multi-time semifinalist, including for the 2026 class, and should be able to keep his foothold after eight Pro Bowls in a 13-year career, even at a slower-moving position on the interior offensive line. Other possibilities include punter Shane Lechler, one of the best ever; Lester “The Judge” Hayes, a strong senior candidate; and Amy Trask, who advanced to the final 21 candidates in the contributor category for the Class of 2026.
Philip Rivers, quarterback
San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2004-2019), Indianapolis Colts (2020, 2025)
The Chargers are a fascinating case because two of their more likely candidates, Eric Weddle and Rivers, each retired from the league and then returned to action after missing multiple regular seasons, which reset their candidacy clocks. Rodney Harrison also has a strong case as one of two men in NFL history with 30 sacks and 30 interceptions (along with Ray Lewis) but has been stuck in the semifinal stage for some time. Weddle, first eligible next year, might not quite have the body of work to get in on his first few ballots, and safety is a notoriously tough position to crack. Rivers still feels like the Chargers’ best shot in spite of coming back to play for the Colts last season. If anything, Rivers’ play in 2025 -- say what you will about it -- could end up helping his case long term. Rivers is the safest bet for the Chargers, even by pushing back his candidacy by playing last season.
NFC EAST
Darren Woodson, safety
Dallas Cowboys (1992-2003)
I am going to go out on a limb and say Woodson makes it in. He’s been a finalist in each of the past four years but has missed the cut. There will be strong competition in both the short term, with Jason Witten (a 2026 finalist in his first year of eligibility), and long term, with Zack Martin and Tyron Smith first eligible in 2030. All three feel like strong candidates, but Woodson -- the Cowboys’ all-time leading tackler and the backbone of a three-time Super Bowl-winning defense -- is one, too. I thought he belonged before Eric Allen (Class of 2025), and I believe the voters will remedy that. Witten might even join Woodson in the same class.
Eli Manning, quarterback
New York Giants (2004-2019)
Manning is the obvious Giants front-runner for entry, but his spot in the Hall doesn’t appear guaranteed. He reached the final 15 modern-era finalists in both his first two years of eligibility (2025 and 2026) but fell short both times. Manning’s case is built on two Super Bowl titles (and two Super Bowl MVPs), his “Giant Killer” reputation for beating elite teams (including the previously undefeated 2007 Patriots) and the fact that he’s the franchise leader in passing yards and TD passes. The case against him: uneven regular-season numbers and QB candidates with stronger overall résumés. His former coach, Tom Coughlin, is also a possible inductee who reached semifinal status, and senior candidates such as Carl Banks and Ottis Anderson can’t be forgotten, but Eli is the best pick for the next Giant to get in.
Jason Kelce, center
Philadelphia Eagles (2011-2023)
Kelce, who gains eligibility in 2029, figures to go in on either his first or second ballot. He’s an extremely recognizable figure, and Kelce’s tremendous accomplishments -- he's a six-time first-team All-Pro -- make him a relatively easy call, even at the historically difficult position of center. Fletcher Cox is also eligible that same year, and he might get in eventually, but Kelce is the no-brainer call here.
Brian Mitchell, returner/running back
Washington (1990-1999), Philadelphia Eagles (2000-2003)
Far from guaranteed entry at this point, Mitchell might be the strongest Washington candidate in the coming years, along with London Fletcher. With Devin Hester helping pave the way for the league’s great returners to gain entry, Mitchell’s chances improved. He’s the league’s all-time leader in punt and kick returns and in return yards, outpacing the field in the latter category by more than 4,000 yards. That level of consistency and longevity -- along with Mitchell’s high points, which included 13 return TDs, second only to Hester -- could get Mitchell through. It just might take a while.
NFC NORTH
Lance Briggs, linebacker
Chicago Bears (2003-2014)
Charles Tillman, cornerback
Chicago Bears (2003-2014), Carolina Panthers (2015)
I think at least one more member of the Lovie Smith 2000's Bears defense will get in after Brian Urlacher made it in 2018, and it’s possible that Olin Kreutz joins them from the offensive side one day. All three were among 128 HOF candidates a year ago, but none were named semifinalists. Briggs might have a slightly stronger résumé on paper than Tillman, and he’s been eligible one more year than Tillman, but don’t overlook the power of the Peanut Punch. Tillman dislodged a stunning 44 fumbles in his career, and his trademark punchout is still referenced regularly in media and by fans. That reputation, which seemingly has only increased since retirement, could be enough to push Tillman through. Virginia McCaskey, the Second City’s first lady for many decades, is a sleeper candidate to beat them into the Hall, but there is only one contributor finalist per cycle, making it tougher to forecast exactly when the late Bears matriarch and daughter of George Halas will make it.
Lomas Brown, offensive tackle
Detroit Lions (1985-1995), Arizona Cardinals (1996-1998), Cleveland Browns (1999), New York Giants (2000-2001), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002)
Brown, who had 11 great years with the Lions and 18 total in the NFL, has slowly started to gain some steam as a candidate, reaching the semifinal stage in the 2026 voting. It appears that his longevity and late-career prowess, starting at left tackle for the Super Bowl XXXV Giants and walking off a champion with the Bucs in 2002, have stood the test of time for voters. Ndamukong Suh is a borderline case, the criminally underrated Herman Moore deserves mention, and Jason Hanson can’t be ignored if more kickers start getting in. But Brown’s body of work could lead to a slow-burn rise into the Hall. Former head coach Buddy Parker, who led the Lions to titles in 1952 and 1953, is the seniors category candidate who could crash the party.
Jack Vainisi, contributor
Aaron Rodgers will be a first-ballot candidate in six years, and now-eligible Clay Matthews has support after a shorter career but a dominant seven-year stretch. However, there is real HOF impetus for the brilliant, oft-forgotten Vainisi, who arguably isn’t even the most famous person in his family. Younger brother Jerry was the general manager for the Super Bowl-winning Bears in 1985, but Jack’s impact on the game -- with the rival Packers -- is unquestioned. Considered one of the modern forefathers of player scouting, Vainisi created from scratch an entire scouting blueprint and oversaw the acquisition of eight Hall of Famers, including Bart Starr, Forrest Gregg, Paul Hornung, Ray Nitschke, Jim Taylor and others over an 11-year span. Vainisi also was instrumental in bringing Vince Lombardi to Green Bay in 1959, setting up the Packers’ utter dominance of the 1960s. Sadly, Vainisi didn’t get to enjoy the fruits of his labor, dying at age 33 of a heart attack. The grassroots “Team Vainisi” movement has swelled in recent years, making the overlooked genius a darkhorse HOF candidate.
Adrian Peterson, running back
Minnesota Vikings (2007-2016), New Orleans Saints (2017), Arizona Cardinals (2017), Washington (2018-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Tennessee Titans (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021)
“All Day” was a rare running back MVP (for this era) and one of the most explosive runners of his or any other time, holding the single-game rushing record (296 yards) and author of arguably the best single season by a back in 2012. Kevin Williams was a finalist in 2026 and appears to have a strong case, but Peterson is a slam-dunk selection in his first year of eligibility in 2027.
NFC SOUTH
Julio Jones, wide receiver
Atlanta Falcons (2011-2020), Tennessee Titans (2021), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022), Philadelphia Eagles (2023)
Matt Ryan, who’s now a member of the franchise’s front office, will be eligible first and will have a chance to get in one day. But if Eli Manning -- who has comparable numbers, plus two Super Bowl victories Ryan doesn’t have -- is having trouble getting into the Hall early in his window, then Ryan could as well. Jones, however, has a stronger case, even with a similar backlog of receivers. He might not get in during his first year of eligibility (2029) but might not have to wait too long. Jones is an all-decade player for the 2010s and boasts elite-level production (even with modest TD totals), and for whatever reason, receivers don’t seem to be hurt as much by the no-rings stigma as much as quarterbacks do.
Steve Smith Sr., wide receiver
Carolina Panthers (2001-2013), Baltimore Ravens (2014-2016)
This is a tough one. Smith is absolutely a HOF candidate with strong credentials, but the same can be said for Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne. Holt and Wayne both advanced as HOF finalists last year, yet Smith did not. I think he’ll get in eventually, but there has been a bottleneck at receiver, so it could take a little time. The question of whether Cam Newton, who is eligible for the first time in 2027, will make it into the Hall is a fascinating one. He’s by no means a lock, and the first ballot feels like a reach, although I do believe voters eventually will reward Newton for his eight-year dominance as a forefather of the athletic-QB era we’re in -- I just think Smith has a chance to get in before Newton does.
Jahri Evans, guard
New Orleans Saints (2006-2016), Green Bay Packers (2017)
Drew Brees will go in as a member of the 2026 class, and his longtime protector Evans has a strong chance to join his quarterback over the next few years. Evans has risen through the process, being named a finalist the past three years. As one of the anchors of the Super Bowl XLIV offensive line, a four-time first-team All-Pro and member of the 2010s All-Decade Team, Evans meets the standard for enshrinement.
Gerald McCoy, defensive tackle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-2018), Carolina Panthers (2019), Las Vegas Raiders (2021)
McCoy is a legitimate Hall candidate, even if it might be tough getting in his first or second year given how stacked those fields could be. His six Pro Bowls and dominant stretch for the Bucs in the 2010s make McCoy a solid -- though hardly guaranteed -- HOF possibility, even if he arguably never reached the same peaks that, say, Warren Sapp did in Tampa. The question is whether McCoy can get in prior to the recently retired Lavonte David (eligible in 2031) or the still-active Mike Evans.
NFC WEST
Patrick Peterson, cornerback
Arizona Cardinals (2011-2020), Minnesota Vikings (2021-2022), Pittsburgh Steelers (2023)
Larry Fitzgerald will be enshrined as a first-ballot member in the Class of 2026, and Arizona has another strong candidate in Peterson. He’s not eligible until 2029 after retiring following the 2023 season, but Peterson looks like the clear Cardinals front-runner. J.J. Watt might get in before Peterson, and Watt played two years in Arizona, but I don’t consider him a Cardinal first and no one should.
Torry Holt, wide receiver
St. Louis Rams (1999-2008), Jacksonville Jaguars (2009)
Holt remains the clear front-runner as the next realistic Rams Hall of Famer. He’s come up just short in the past seven years as a finalist, joining former Colts great Reggie Wayne as Hall-worthy receivers who have been frustratingly made to wait. Over an eight-year span from 2000 to 2007, Holt averaged 94 catches, 1,385 receiving yards and eight TDs. The line to get in at receiver is long – and growing – but Holt deserves his spot in Canton.
Frank Gore, running back
San Francisco 49ers (2005-2014), Indianapolis Colts (2015-2017), Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019), New York Jets (2020)
Gore isn’t a lock to make it in the next few years despite being the league’s No. 3 all-time rusher. His career might lack some high notes that other backs can boast, but it feels like he’ll eventually break through as one of the more beloved Niners of his generation. Joe Staley first became eligible in 2025 but has yet to advance to the semifinalist stage of the voting, so he could have to wait a bit.
Richard Sherman, cornerback
Seattle Seahawks (2011-2017), San Francisco 49ers (2018-2020), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021)
Sherman will be eligible for the first time in 2027, and he’s a first-ballot candidate, even in what could be a loaded field. As the face of the “Legion of Boom” secondary, Sherman finished his career as a three-time first-team All-Pro with five Pro Bowl selections and a spot on the 2010s All-Decade Team. His fiery personality and press-coverage prototype helped define his era.