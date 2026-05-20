Each NFL team's next best Hall of Fame candidate

Bill Belichick, head coach

Cleveland Browns (1991-95), New England Patriots (2000-2023)





Several titanic figures from the Patriots’ 21st century dominance are due for entry in the next few years. But who gets in first? Gronkowski is roundly viewed as one of the best tight ends ever to play. That along with his outsized cultural impact figure to make him a near-lock in his first year of eligibility in 2027. Could he be joined by Belichick in the next class? One would assume yes, given Belichick’s record as a head coach, although voters opted not to put him in on the first ballot this year -- a stunning development. Team owner Robert Kraft also missed the cut this year and will get in eventually, but it’s a thorny situation with so many crucial Patriots coming up for vote. Tom Brady isn’t eligible until 2028, and he’s viewed as one of the easiest first-ballot locks of all time. The question will be which one of his cohorts go in and when. I’ll make a prediction: Gronk and Belichick make it in 2027, and Brady and Kraft, so close during their time together in New England, are paired up for the 2028 class.