Report: Steelers tender UFA Aaron Rodgers, giving Pittsburgh more control over QB's future

The Aaron Rodgers saga includes a new wrinkle.

Pittsburgh placed an unrestricted free agent tender on Rodgers, a rarely used right-of-first-refusal tender that affords him the opportunity to accept a 10 percent raise (amounting to roughly $15 million) from his 2025 salary with the Steelers in 2026, per ESPN.

The tender also grants the Steelers free agent compensation in the form of a 2027 pick if the veteran quarterback chooses to sign elsewhere and they do not match the offer. If Rodgers does not sign with a team by July 22 (or the first scheduled day of training camp), the Steelers will own exclusive negotiating rights with the quarterback.