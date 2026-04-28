 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Report: Steelers tender UFA Aaron Rodgers, giving Pittsburgh more control over QB's future

Published: Apr 28, 2026 at 12:26 PM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Aaron Rodgers saga includes a new wrinkle.

Pittsburgh placed an unrestricted free agent tender on Rodgers, a rarely used right-of-first-refusal tender that affords him the opportunity to accept a 10 percent raise (amounting to roughly $15 million) from his 2025 salary with the Steelers in 2026, per ESPN.

The tender also grants the Steelers free agent compensation in the form of a 2027 pick if the veteran quarterback chooses to sign elsewhere and they do not match the offer. If Rodgers does not sign with a team by July 22 (or the first scheduled day of training camp), the Steelers will own exclusive negotiating rights with the quarterback.

In short, Pittsburgh's decision to place such a tender on Rodgers minimizes the risk of contract negotiations by establishing a salary with a slight raise, while also providing the club with some security in the event Rodgers decides he'd like to explore playing elsewhere in 2026. At this point in the offseason, the consensus expectation is that Rodgers will eventually sign with the Steelers, although there hasn't been much progress on that front over the last month.

Related Links

In a related move, the Steelers spent a third-round pick on Penn State quarterback Drew Allar during the 2026 NFL Draft, adding a third quarterback to a room that also includes veteran Mason Rudolph and 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard. If Rodgers were to return to Pittsburgh in 2026, it's fair to expect the Steelers to consider trading Rudolph at the end of preseason action.

For now, though, the Steelers have a trio of quarterbacks on the roster, filling out the position group adequately ahead of the upcoming season. They'll hope Rodgers returns to his place atop the depth chart before long; if he doesn't, they won't be left completely empty-handed.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby stepping away from role

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Teair Tart: Chargers are '(expletive) starving' for postseason success

The Chargers are coming off back-to-back 11-win seasons but haven't gotten over the playoff hump, losing in the Wild Card Round each campaign. Those postseason failures have Teair Tart wanting more.

news

Saints' Tyree Wilson looking forward to 'fresh start' in New Orleans alongside Chase Young

The New Orleans Saints traded for ex-Raiders first-round pick Tyree Wilson during the draft, hoping the talented but struggling pass rusher can finally find his footing.

news

Rams QB Ty Simpson: I had 'secret meetings' with Sean McVay before draft

After being selected No. 13 overall, Ty Simpson initially said he only had brief contact with the Rams. Now, the Alabama QB said he actually met with L.A. coach Sean McVay for "hours" before the draft.

news

Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs: I'm a playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys drafted safety Caleb Downs with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to be a versatile weapon in a remade defense.

news

Undrafted Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia could become a Baltimore Raven ... or Winnipeg Blue Bomber

Just more than four months ago, Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia was a Heisman Trophy finalist. Now, he's an invitee to Baltimore Ravens rookie camp and drawing interest from the Canadian Football League.

news

2026 NFL roster updates: Offseason signings, trades, contract details by team

NFL.com's 2026 free agency tracker provides real-time team-by-team updates of all the key additions and trades since the start of the offseason.

news

2026 NFL roster changes: Offseason player departures for every team

NFL.com provides a team-by-team breakdown of all the notable NFL players who have already been released/traded since the start of the 2026 offseason or became free agents when the new league year began on March 11.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane shuts down trade interest in WR Keon Coleman: 'His best year is yet to come'

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, Bills GM Brandon Beane doubled down on his confidence in Keon Coleman, revealing his front office rejected teams interested in acquiring Coleman the wideout in the lead-up to the draft.

news

NFL news roundup: Vikings officially pick up WR Jordan Addison's fifth-year option; Saints cutting WR

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Mike Tomlin explains Steelers departure: Lack of postseason 'success' led to decision to leave

Mike Tomlin never experienced a losing season in 19 years in Pittsburgh, but the club's lack of recent playoff success played a role in his decision to walk away from the club, the new NBC Sports analyst said Sunday.