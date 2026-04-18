Steelers' Cameron Heyward has message for Aaron Rodgers: 'Just return, baby!'

While there isn't necessarily a hard deadline, team owner Art Rooney II said on March 31 at the Annual League Meeting he expects an answer from Rodgers by the draft, which is now five days away.

Heyward didn't lean on that milestone as a potential date for when the Steelers might know for sure that Rodgers is returning or not.

"I don't know," he said when asked when he thought there'd be an answer. "But I think everybody is all in on him. For what we got to see this season, we were pleasantly surprised how great he was coming off of being on the Jets, to him just being a breath of fresh air of how he went about his business. Was accountable, held others accountable, loves the game, and just studies his ass off. I haven't seen many guys to that level of just knowing the insides and outs of football."

If Rodgers does decide to lace it up for a 22nd NFL campaign and spend his age-43 season with the Steelers, Pittsburgh will still look plenty different. Mike McCarthy, Rodgers' old coach from the Packers, is in the saddle after Mike Tomlin stepped down. The team traded for Michael Pittman to complement DK Metcalf in the passing game, and by signing Rico Dowdle to pair with Jaylen Warren hopefully bolstered a running attack that was too anemic last season.

The clock is ticking, but things are falling into place to make a potential second year in the Steel City easier for Rodgers.

As for how Rodgers is going about coming to a decision, Heyward felt comfortable poking fun at some of the QB's previous off-the-field endeavors while theorizing about his process.