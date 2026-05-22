Steelers OT Broderick Jones (neck) on selection of Max Iheanachor: 'Nobody knows what the future holds for me'

The selection of Max Iheanachor in April was the third first-round pick used on an offensive tackle by the Steelers over the last four years.
Broderick Jones, Pittsburgh's 2023 first-rounder who is recovering from a serious neck injury and had his fifth-year option declined this past offseason, has no problem with the team's decision.
"It's all a business at the end of the day," Jones said this week, via the Pittsburgh Tribune. "I'm coming off a neck injury. Nobody knows what the future holds for me. Of course, they have to do what they do to protect themselves at the end of the day. I don't have any ill will or anything toward them.
"I'm down to help Max wherever he needs me. Because at the end of the day, all of us got to be ready."
Jones suffered the neck injury during a Week 12 loss against the Bears, which forced him onto injured reserve for the rest of his third campaign and required spinal fusion surgery in the offseason. For a player who had yet to miss a game in his young NFL career -- Jones had played in the first 45 games (38 starts) of his career consecutively -- it sent the 25-year-old into unfamiliar territory.
"This is my first serious injury, so it's all new to me just figuring it out," Jones said. "But I've got a great support system around me with the Steelers, with my family. I've just got to continue to do what I've got to do to get better and heal up, and then eventually get back on the field."
Jones started out at right tackle for two seasons before beginning 2025 as Aaron Rodgers' blindside blocker. He saw his fair share of struggles before the injury, and his absence put the Steelers' offensive line into even more flux as they sputtered toward a rough wild-card weekend exit in Pittsburgh.
Despite not really knowing when he will be cleared for football activities, Jones is lifting weights and getting his body ready for training camp. Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel had a similar procedure done on his neck and it took seven months for him to get cleared and make his return last season.
"Recovery is good," Jones said. "I feel fine. You know, just getting back to it. Glad to be back around the team. That's always a plus for me. And just try to get better."
Jones enters a crucial 2026 season as he looks to resume a career that began with high hopes and a clear role in Pittsburgh. While he aims toward returning to form during a contract year, he won't be letting any potential noise distract from making Rodgers' final NFL season a successful one.