2026 NFL Draft: Steelers select Penn State QB Drew Allar in Round 3

Allar's selection closes the book on a collegiate career that once included first-round projections, but ended in heartbreak. Following a stellar 2024 that included a deep run in the College Football Playoff, Penn State had every reason to believe 2025 was its year with Allar existing as the face of the sky-high optimism. It all came crashing down, however, when Allar suffered a broken ankle in a narrow loss to Northwestern at the midpoint of the season, sending the program into a spiral that culminated in the dismissal of coach James Franklin.

A five-star recruit from Medina, Ohio, Allar grew up a Browns fans and authored his most recent football chapter by leaving the Buckeye State for Happy Valley, where he sat behind Sean Clifford in 2022 before beating out Beau Pribula for the starting job in 2023. Allar got off to an incredible start in his sophomore season, throwing an FBS-record 311 passes before his first interception, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. His peak arrived in 2024, a season in which Allar threw for 3,327 yards, a 24-8 TD-INT ratio and added 302 rushing yards and six rushing scores on 96 attempts, propelling a talented Penn State squad to the semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

At 6-foot-5, Allar looks the part of a big-time quarterback with a bright future in the pro game. The product, however, hasn't stacked up. In his two full seasons, the Penn State standout posted strong numbers, throwing for 5,958 yards and 49 touchdowns, and built a reputation for avoiding crushing mistakes, finishing as the third player in FBS history to throw 1,000-plus career passes and fewer than 15 interceptions.

The consistency -- especially in key moments -- has been lacking, however, contributing to a draft profile that included a Day 3 projection.