2026 NFL Draft: Raiders select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with No. 1 overall pick

Mendoza never seems to get rattled, offering poise under pressure and the intelligence to pick apart defenses without putting the ball in harm's way. His work in the constricted red zone area highlights his smarts. Since 2024, he's thrown 39 touchdowns with zero interceptions in the red zone, per Pro Football Focus. That astonishing ability to not hinder a scoring opportunity will translate well in Vegas.

The quarterback owns the ability to scramble to pick up first downs and touchdowns with his legs when needed, but that's not the forefront of his game. Mendoza enters the NFL with questions about his pocket mobility, and he can struggle to escape when rushers are in his lap. At times, he holds the ball too long, hunting for big plays, and could take a lot of hits if the Raiders don't shore up the offensive line.

Mendoza might not make a ton of wow-level, off-balance plays, and his deep ball could use work, but his steady ability to get an offense in the right play, find the open target quickly and snap accurate throws makes him an excellent field general.

Coming from a heavy RPO system, Mendoza will need to make some adjustments under coach Klint Kubiak. Last year in Seattle, Kubiak had a 52.6 under-center rate, second-highest in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats. The rookie quarterback will also need reps in the play-action game, something his new coach uses prolifically.

The Raiders signed quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason to give the club a veteran presence alongside Mendoza. Cousins' familiarity with Kubiak's system and success running the play-action game should help the rookie's immediate development. The veteran's presence could allow the Raiders to bide their time with Mendoza as he gets his feet wet in the NFL.