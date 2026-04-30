 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

2026 NFL Draft aftermath: Will any rookie quarterback start in Week 1?

Published: Apr 30, 2026 at 07:47 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

In the aftermath of every draft, the NFL is left with the lingering question: What immediate impact can rookies have on their franchise? Some will blast off from the start. Others crash.

Given the nature of the position and their importance to an entire franchise, the quarterbacks warrant the most attention. Even in a draft considered sparse for starting-caliber QBs, it's worth considering how this class might shake out, particularly in the short term.

For the first time since 2022 -- the Kenny Pickett year -- we could open Week 1 with zero rookie QBs under center. Before that, we have to go back to 2007 -- the JaMarcus Russell draft -- to find a year in which we didn't have a first-year quarterback start the season.

The reasons are mostly two-fold:

A) It's an impatient league; if you're on the roster, you're in the fire.

B) Teams drafting talented QBs tend to be those with glaring holes at the position.

It's even rarer for a No. 1 overall pick to ride the pine these days. The past six quarterbacks taken with the top pick -- Cam Ward, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray -- all started opening weekend. The last one who didn't was Baker Mayfieldin 2018 (his entrance came in Week 3). Before that, it was Jared Goff in 2016 who, after a wobbly preseason, was inactive Week 1 and didn't start until Week 11.

NFL.com senior news writer Kevin Patra examines whether 2026 No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza will join that list of Week 1 bystanders and the chances of any of his fellow QB draftmates starting to open the season.

Fernando Mendoza
Fernando Mendoza
Indiana · QB
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Draft selection: No. 1 overall (first round)


Since the moment he hoisted the College Football Playoff trophy, Mendoza has been a presumptive Raider. It just took three months to make it official. The Heisman Trophy winner brings the type of leadership, gutty playmaking, and talent to be a franchise quarterback. That isn't in question.


However, everything new coach Klint Kubiak has said since he was hired indicates he’d prefer to let the rookie learn from the sideline, at least at first. The signing of Kirk Cousins makes that possible. This isn't a Marcus Mariota-Jayden Daniels situation. I've been critical of Cousins in the past, but he played solidly down the stretch last season and is an ideal fit for Kubiak's offense. He can provide a baseline and allow the rest of the offense to figure itself out without the added dimension of a rookie QB learning the offense.


Mendoza could force Kubiak to toss that all out the window with a splashy offseason and preseason. The pressure to play a No. 1 pick is real. But coming from an RPO system, it could take some adjustment before the Indiana product is fully ready.


There is no question that Mendoza is the future. When he sees the field could be determined by how the Raiders open the season. If they fall flat in the first few weeks, Vegas will be forced to see what the rookie can bring to the table. Come out of the gate hot, and he likely gets more study time before being thrust into action.


Starting prediction: Week 5, 2026

Ty Simpson
Ty Simpson
Alabama · QB
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Draft selection: No. 13 overall (first round)


The Rams used the No. 13 overall pick to plan for the future. Sean McVay made it very clear it's still Matthew Stafford's team as long as he wants to play.


Given that he's coming off an MVP season, that goes without saying. Following McVay's poor-body-language presser after the Simpson selection, L.A. has ramped up the PR around the pick, insisting that the club believes in the rookie's talent and that Stafford can play as long as he wants. Both can be true. The history of QB succession plans is mixed, but if L.A. is right about its evaluation, it could set up the club for years. For now, the Rams need to navigate the narratives. We're still waiting to hear how Stafford feels about the pick.


Simpson's offseason work will be one to track, and his appearance in the preseason games will make them interesting. Given the 38-year-old Stafford's age and history of back issues, having a competent backup is key. One bad hit, and a rookie with 15 college starts could be in charge of a team with Super Bowl aspirations. However, we know Stafford battles through injuries and remains one of the top passers in the NFL. His arm isn't falling off anytime soon, and his brain remains elite. Barring catastrophe, Simpson will have a few study seasons in L.A.


Starting prediction: Spot-start in Week 18, 2026; full-time in 2028

Carson Beck
Carson Beck
Miami · QB
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Draft selection: No. 65 overall (third round)


The Cardinals' selection of Beck in the third round was an interesting addition to the QB room.


Jacoby Brissett is the presumed starter, but he is sitting out offseason workouts in search of a new contract that pays him as such. Gardner Minshew was brought in as a veteran backup. Now enters Beck, who has a trove of experience in college (43 starts) and has physical traits to be a starter.


Assuming Arizona figures things out with Brissett, Beck will be a developmental project. But nothing has been predictable in the desert this offseason. I'm not going to forecast that Beck becomes the first third-rounder to start Week 1 since Russell Wilson in 2012, but if the rebuilding Cards stumble through the season, he should see the field at some point. Arizona will at least want to see what he can do before heading into the 2027 draft.


Starting prediction: Week 13, 2026

Drew Allar
Drew Allar
Penn State · QB
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Draft selection: No. 76 overall (third round)


The Steelers' selection of Allar adds more questions than answers in Pittsburgh. Do the Steelers believe there's a chance Aaron Rodgers won't, indeed, return for his age-42 season? Was all the positive talk about Will Howard this offseason hot air? Is Mason Rudolph a goner? We won't have any answers until we get a firm resolution on Rodgers -- who knows when that will be? Allar has physical traits, but never put it together at Penn State. Mike McCarthy could very well bring the best out of the passer. This feels like a developmental project more than a short-term answer, regardless of whether Rodgers plays in 2026.


Starting prediction: In the mix for 2027

Cade Klubnik
Cade Klubnik
Clemson · QB
New York Jets
New York Jets

Draft selection: No. 110 overall (fourth round)


Klubnik flashed upside in 2024, but had a rocky 2025, leading to landing on Day 3 of the draft. The Jets needed QB help behind Geno Smith, but Klubnik doesn’t figure to move the starting needle unless Smith suffers a catastrophic injury.


The reports that Russell Wilson met with New York about a potential backup role underscore that Klubnik isn't likely to be the primary backup. Even if it's not Wilson, New York could bring in another veteran or settle with Bailey Zappe in that role. With three first-round picks in 2027, the Jets are still in the market for a long-term franchise QB.


Starting prediction: Unlikely

Related Links

Cole Payton
Cole Payton
North Dakota State · QB
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Draft selection: No. 178 overall (fifth round)


Howie Roseman believes in fully staffing the QB room, including drafting a signal-caller whenever possible. So, it's not a massive surprise the Eagles used a fifth-round pick on the North Dakota State product.


Payton is an athlete with size, speed and upside to develop into a backup. Or could Philly view him as a Taysom Hill-type slash player? Last year’s sixth-rounder Kyle McCord didn't make the squad. We'll see if Payton makes the cut. With fan favorite Tanner McKee and the addition of Andy Dalton behind Jalen Hurts, someone is likely out.


Starting prediction: Unlikely

Taylen Green
Taylen Green
Arkansas · QB
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Draft selection: No. 182 overall (sixth round)


The Browns certainly have an array of options in the QB room. Is the saying "if you have four QBs, you have none"?


Green is a super athlete who could develop under Todd Monken. It also feels like we've seen this type of attempt to turn an athlete into a full-time QB with Terrelle Pryor, who ultimately became a wide receiver. While the Browns have legit questions with the QB pecking order, Green is a long shot. He could provide some gadget-play options for Monken, but then he'd have to dress on game day.


Starting prediction: Unlikely

Athan Kaliakmanis
Athan Kaliakmanis
Rutgers · QB
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Draft selection: No. 223 overall (seventh round)


Jayden Daniels is a star. Marcus Mariota proved he could step in adequately in a pinch. Kaliakmanis provides a developmental backup.


The Rutgers product threw for 3,124 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2025. His development last season is positive, as he showed improved mechanics, but he still has significant areas to work on. Ideally, he works himself into a backup role when Mariota eventually moves on. Even that is an uphill climb for most seventh-rounders.


Starting prediction: Unlikely

Behren Morton
Behren Morton
Texas Tech · QB
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Draft selection: No. 234 overall (seventh round)


With Tommy DeVito as the only other quarterback in the room behind star Drake Maye, it made sense for New England to add a developmental project for Josh McDaniels.


Morton has good size and processes well, but lacks some zip and needs to work on his mechanics. We'll see if he can push DeVito for the backup spot or play the emergency role in Year 1. It's a fine seventh-round dice roll for the Pats, but Morton figures to spend most of his time getting coffee for his MVP-candidate teammate.


Starting prediction: Unlikely

Garrett Nussmeier
Garrett Nussmeier
LSU · QB
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Draft selection: No. 249 overall (seventh round)


If someone had told you after the 2024 campaign that Nussmeier would fall all the way to the late seventh round and be the last QB taken, you probably would have scoffed. Such is football life.


The LSU product boasts an NFL-caliber arm and good feel for defenses. However, his struggles during an injury-plagued 2025 season and news of a cyst on his spine led to his tumble. Nussmeier did land a cushy gig. He gets to learn under Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. With Justin Fields playing the stand-in role until the two-time AP NFL MVP is back from his knee injury, there is no pressure on the rookie to do more than learn the offense.


Nussmeier could eventually stop the QB churning behind Mahomes and become a stabilizing backup. Reid has a history of developing signal-callers and then trading them to QB-needy teams. So, while Nussmeier isn't going to be a long-term starter in K.C., barring something catastrophic happening with Mahomes (we have to put in the disclaimer), he has the talent to stick in the league.


Starting prediction: Not in K.C.

Related Content

news

Travis Kelce: R Mason Thomas is going to be a 'game-changer' for Chiefs defense

The Kansas City Chiefs used their first three picks of the 2026 NFL Draft on defense, including edge product R Mason Thomas in the second round.

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on center position: 'We're trying to figure that out'

The Baltimore Ravens still don't have a stable replacement for Tyler Linderbaum at the center position.

news

Steelers' Art Rooney II addresses UFA tender, believes Aaron Rodgers situation will conclude in 'next few weeks'

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II has seen the draft come and go without an answer from Aaron Rodgers regarding the quarterback's future, but he believes the situation will come to a conclusion in the next few weeks.

news

Cowboys WR George Pickens signs franchise tag for 2026 season

George Pickens has signed his franchise tag for the 2026 season, ESPN reported Wednesday.

news

NFL Network: Texans, LB Azeez Al-Shaair agree to terms on three-year, $54 million extension

The Texans and Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair agreed to terms on a three-year, $54M extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter ready to give QB Diego Pavia 'clean slate' in Baltimore

After drifting into the often forgotten waters of undrafted free agency, Diego Pavia found a home in Baltimore, where Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is ready to give the 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up a clean slate.

news

NFL news roundup: Two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons retires after nine seasons

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler says WR Carnell Tate was 'clear guy' for us at No. 4 overall

Titans assistant general manager Dave Ziegler said Tuesday that the club was unequivocal in its belief that WR Carnell Tate was the best fit for where Tennessee was headed.

news

Bucs GM Jason Licht on Mayfield's contract talks: 'Baker is at the forefront of our mind at all times'

With the draft over, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now turn to locking down quarterback Baker Mayfield for the long-term.

news

Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks 'cleared to go' from latest knee injury

A former second-round pick, Jonathon Brooks has appeared in just three games in two seasons for the Carolina Panthers due to multiple knee injuries.

news

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker steps down

Chad Brinker is stepping down from his role as the Tennessee Titans president of football operations to pursue other opportunities, the team announced Tuesday evening.