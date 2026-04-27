Patriots QB Behren Morton: I'll get Drake Maye coffee from Starbucks if that's what he needs

Age can be a funny thing in the NFL, particularly with the new landscape of college football. Take New England Patriots rookie quarterback Behren Morton, who is actually seven months older than starter Drake Maye, who enters Year 3 with MVP expectations.

After being selected in the seventh round, Morton noted that he and Maye met each other as Elite 11 finalists in the 2020 recruiting class. Morton spent the past five seasons at Texas Tech, starting three-and-a-half campaigns with the Red Raiders. Being drafted in the draft's final round, Morton knows he'll have to do anything and everything to have a shot at even making the roster.