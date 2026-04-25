2026 NFL Draft: Chiefs pick LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier with No. 249 overall selection

A two-year starter at LSU, Nussmeier sports an NFL-caliber arm and the requisite fearlessness and intelligence under center. The signal-caller followed up a 4,000-plus-yard passing 2024 campaign in The Bayou that led to early first-round projections with an injury-plagued 2025 season, which relegated him to nine games and 1,927 yards passing with 12 touchdowns.

Taking over as the starter following Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy run, Nussmeier threw for 5,979 yards, 41 TDs and 17 interceptions in 22 starts over the past two seasons for the Tigers.

The son of former NFL quarterback and current New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, the 24-year-old, at his best, plays as one who received lifelong tutoring. Nussmeier is a smooth passer with a good feel for what the defense intends, the mental acumen to rifle through his reads, and the ability to calmly buy time in the pocket. His stirring arm talent allows him to fit the ball into NFL-sized windows and he shows fearlessness driving the ball.

While not a scrambler, Nussmeier isn't a statue either, owning the ability to get a first down with his legs when needed. His pocket confidence and ability to drift to buy an extra fraction of a second while still avoiding sacks are strengths.

At 6-foot-2, 203 pounds, Nussmeier lacks the ideal size and at times trusts his strong arm too much, leading to a trove of turnover-worthy plays. Even in his sensational 2024 season, he tossed 12 interceptions. Too often, he locked on to a receiver and forced a throw instead of moving on in his progression -- another trait of QBs who believe they can make every throw work. Moving forward, Nussmeier must learn when to give up on a route, reduce dangerous circus throws and work on calibrating his fastball on short-area throws.

Nussmeier's injuries in 2025, which sidelined and affected his play throughout the campaign, played a significant role in his lack of development. That injury seems to have scared off most teams.

In Kansas City, the LSU product should get significant reps this offseason if he's healthy. With Mahomes recovering from his knee injury, K.C. acquired Justin Fields as a veteran backup.