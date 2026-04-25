2026 NFL Draft: Chiefs pick LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier with No. 249 overall selection

The Kansas City Chiefs ended the draft fall for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier deep into the seventh round.
K.C selected the Louisiana State quarterback with the No. 249 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday in Pittsburgh.
Initially projected to go in the top half of the draft, Nussmeier slid down to the seventh round, presumably due to medical concerns. He was the 10th quarterback selected this weekend.
"It was an unbelievable feeling," Nussmeier said Saturday, via ESPN. "I felt like I was sitting there waiting forever. I couldn't have been more excited to see that [816] area code pop up. ... It was difficult for me sitting there and not understanding why. Obviously, I have belief in myself and where I believe I should have been valued.
"I said throughout this entire process it's not when, it's where. I couldn't be more blessed to go to such a great team."
The LSU QB underwent tests at the NFL Scouting Combine that revealed a cyst on his spine, which pressed on a nerve and is believed to have caused the persistent oblique pain that affected his 2025 campaign. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero previously reported that Nussmeier has been asymptomatic, but if that changes, he could undergo a minimally invasive procedure that would likely sideline him two to three weeks. The cyst isn't expected to present a short- or long-term risk, but the concerns could have led teams to pass on him.
The Chiefs stopped the slide and potentially added a long-term backup for Patrick Mahomes.
"It's a great opportunity for me to learn," Nussmeier added. "I'm just grateful that I have this opportunity. I can only imagine. I'm so excited to be in a room with those guys, coach Reid and his unbelievable offensive mind and sitting behind Patrick and steal some things from him and see the game through his eyes. It's going to be an unbelievable experience for me."
A two-year starter at LSU, Nussmeier sports an NFL-caliber arm and the requisite fearlessness and intelligence under center. The signal-caller followed up a 4,000-plus-yard passing 2024 campaign in The Bayou that led to early first-round projections with an injury-plagued 2025 season, which relegated him to nine games and 1,927 yards passing with 12 touchdowns.
Taking over as the starter following Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy run, Nussmeier threw for 5,979 yards, 41 TDs and 17 interceptions in 22 starts over the past two seasons for the Tigers.
The son of former NFL quarterback and current New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, the 24-year-old, at his best, plays as one who received lifelong tutoring. Nussmeier is a smooth passer with a good feel for what the defense intends, the mental acumen to rifle through his reads, and the ability to calmly buy time in the pocket. His stirring arm talent allows him to fit the ball into NFL-sized windows and he shows fearlessness driving the ball.
While not a scrambler, Nussmeier isn't a statue either, owning the ability to get a first down with his legs when needed. His pocket confidence and ability to drift to buy an extra fraction of a second while still avoiding sacks are strengths.
At 6-foot-2, 203 pounds, Nussmeier lacks the ideal size and at times trusts his strong arm too much, leading to a trove of turnover-worthy plays. Even in his sensational 2024 season, he tossed 12 interceptions. Too often, he locked on to a receiver and forced a throw instead of moving on in his progression -- another trait of QBs who believe they can make every throw work. Moving forward, Nussmeier must learn when to give up on a route, reduce dangerous circus throws and work on calibrating his fastball on short-area throws.
Nussmeier's injuries in 2025, which sidelined and affected his play throughout the campaign, played a significant role in his lack of development. That injury seems to have scared off most teams.
In Kansas City, the LSU product should get significant reps this offseason if he's healthy. With Mahomes recovering from his knee injury, K.C. acquired Justin Fields as a veteran backup.
There is room for a long-term developmental project. Nussmeier boasts the smarts, toughness and arm talent that could portend a lengthy pro career starting as a backup who could potentially develop into more. Tossing a seventh-round pick at a possible multi-year solution behind Mahomes is a solid plan for the Chiefs.