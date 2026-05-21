Giants sign GM Joe Schoen to multiyear contract extension

There was some buzz over Schoen's exact place in the organization after Harbaugh's hiring, as landing the Super Bowl-winning head coach also came with a new reporting structure. Unlike past years, Harbaugh will report directly to ownership rather than Schoen, providing him a bit more autonomy and a stronger voice.

Still, New York's goal is for Schoen and Harbaugh to work collaboratively to rebuild the Giants after reaching the playoffs just twice in the past 14 seasons since last winning a Super Bowl. The extension enables Schoen to do so with some added security.

Garafolo added that Schoen was the only person on the plane that picked Harbaugh up the day the coach visited the Giants' facility during the hiring process, and that the two got along well during free agency and the draft. There's chemistry amid their working relationship that can aid the Giants in their turnaround.

Plus, while Schoen was largely lambasted for letting Saquon Barkley walk ahead of his 2024 Offensive Player of the Year campaign for the rival Philadelphia Eagles, who further twisted the knife by winning the Super Bowl that season, he correctly diagnosed that a team so far from competing likely wouldn't benefit from giving a running back a large second contract.

It was a shrewd move shipping away Lawrence, who was likely to be too pricy, in order to kickstart the Harbaugh refresh.