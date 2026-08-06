Vita Vea's agent on contract standoff with Bucs: 'Don't see it ending in anything but a trade'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles responds to defensive tackle Vita Vea's trade request, saying that he plans to play this season with him.
One initial thought when the trade request of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea became public was that it was simply the next step in the negotiating process.
Oftentimes, when sides are haggling, a player might make a request publicly to enhance his negotiating position. If that was the case, it hasn’t changed much in Tampa.
Vea’s agent, Collin Roberts, told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday that no progress has been made.
“I just don’t see it ending in anything but a trade at this point,” Roberts said.
Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht responded Thursday with the opposite point of view.
"I have no plans on trading Vita," Licht told reporters, via Stroud.
An agent going on the record -- as opposed to simply being a “source” -- isn’t unheard of, but does strike a different note.
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The 31-year-old Vea is entering the final season of four-year, $71 million contract extension inked in 2022. His deal averages $17.75 million per year, ranking 19th among interior defenders. To date, the Bucs have been reluctant to give the veteran -- now on the back nine of his career -- the extension he’s seeking.
Officially, Tampa has said that Vea is dealing with a minor back issue that has kept him out of practices early in training camp. Coach Todd Bowles has brushed aside questions about his star lineman’s absence.
“We’ve only been in pads for two days,” Bowles said on Tuesday. “We’re not concerned at this point, and I think those things take care of themselves. Once we get past two or three preseason games, you start to worry a little bit.
“But right now, there’s a lot of contracts getting done and a lot of people in camp that are sitting in or whatever, holding in. There’s a lot of people nicked up. We go about business as usual. He’s been very engaged, and he’s been great.”
The Bucs figuring out how to keep their star happy and in Tampa remains the best resolution for all parties. Vea has proven he’s a key cog in Bowles' scheme, and the Bucs' chances of re-taking the NFC South would be significantly damaged without the big man.