Vita Vea's agent on contract standoff with Bucs: 'Don't see it ending in anything but a trade'

One initial thought when the trade request of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea became public was that it was simply the next step in the negotiating process.

Oftentimes, when sides are haggling, a player might make a request publicly to enhance his negotiating position. If that was the case, it hasn’t changed much in Tampa.

Vea’s agent, Collin Roberts, told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday that no progress has been made.

“I just don’t see it ending in anything but a trade at this point,” Roberts said.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht responded Thursday with the opposite point of view.

"I have no plans on trading Vita," Licht told reporters, via Stroud.

An agent going on the record -- as opposed to simply being a “source” -- isn’t unheard of, but does strike a different note.