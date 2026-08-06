Ravens OC compares rookie WR Ja'Kobi Lane to former Saints star Michael Thomas

Zay Flowers got the bag, but it’s rookie Ja'Kobi Lane turning heads during Baltimore Ravens training camp.

The 6-foot-4 wideout from USC has made highlight-reel catches throughout the early portion of workouts, including several difficult, in-traffic receptions.

Lane’s play reminds new Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle of former Saints wideout Michael Thomas. Doyle was a New Orleans assistant from 2019-2022.

"He's got this huge catch radius. He's got great hands. He's very sticky," Doyle said of Lane following another impressive practice, via the team’s official website. "Mike Thomas had these strong hands where he could pull it down in a way (that), if you threw it in the vicinity, you felt like he was going to go get it. He's a very friendly guy to throw to."