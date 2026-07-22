2026 NFL fantasy football: Top seven WR values

Average draft position: Round 11





I’m starting with a sleeper pick in Concepcion. The Browns rookie is available at a bargain-basement price in drafts amid an absolute avalanche of question marks: Who’s the QB1 in Cleveland? What’s the pecking order in the receiving corps? Is Concepcion or fellow rookie Denzel Boston the better bet for fantasy? We might not get answers to any of those questions until a few weeks (or more) into the season, but there’s still reason to be optimistic about Concepcion, who was drafted 24th overall in April.





In the 10 drafts held between 2016 and 2025, 18 wide receivers were selected in the 20s within the first round. Five of them topped 200 fantasy points as a rookie -- including Justin Jefferson and Brian Thomas Jr. -- and eight topped 150 fantasy points. If Concepcion does indeed emerge as the Browns' top receiver in 2026, he could end up with 100-plus targets and roughly 180 fantasy points, which would have been good for a top-30 finish among fantasy WRs last season. Few, if any, other wideouts going so late in drafts could be the WR1 on their own team or a fringe WR2 in fantasy, so even with all the unknowns, Concepcion’s low-risk, high-reward potential makes him a superb late-round value.