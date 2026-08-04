Report: Ravens WR Zay Flowers agrees to four-year, $140M contract extension

"Great day for the Ravens. Shout out to Zay Flowers," Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Tuesday. "When your best players are the right type of people and they bring the right mentality and everything marries together, those are the type of guys, it's such a great thing when stuff like that happens for them. Nothing better as a coach than to see those guys get what they deserve. So, really happy for Zay and excited for him. I can't wait to see him thrive in our offense."

Flowers, a Pro Bowler in each of the past two seasons, has been the Ravens' WR1 since the moment he arrived in Baltimore as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

He's led the team in receptions and receiving yards in every year of his career, and in 2025 set career highs with 86 catches and 1,211 yards. Flowers, who occasionally works in on gadget plays, has found the end zone 16 times for the Ravens, with two scores coming on the ground.

His elevated performance last season coincided with the Ravens leaning on Flowers more than they ever have, shedding any notion of an ensemble approach. The 25-year-old collected 38 more catches than the team's second-leading pass catcher, tight end Mark Andrews. DeAndre Hopkins (no longer on the team) was the only other wide receiver to eclipse 20 receptions.

The Ravens have thusly rewarded Flowers with a big-money contract commensurate with his role as the standalone leader of a wide receiver group in 2026 that includes Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, third-round rookie Ja'Kobi Lane and fourth-round rookie Elijah Sarratt.

His deal comes not that long after general manager Eric DeCosta communicated an interest in extending Flowers and said he was optimistic the sides could get a deal done.

With a completed extension now out of the way, Flowers and the Ravens can shift that optimism toward finding results in the upcoming regular season, during which they hope to return to the playoffs in Minter's first year as HC.