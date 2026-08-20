One-time Jets LB Anthony Wint to make UFC debut Saturday -- 11 days after 34-second win

Eleven days and 34 seconds after an impressive win secured him a contract, Anthony Wint will fight for the first time in the UFC.

Wint, an undefeated heavyweight who briefly played for the New York Jets, will make his official UFC debut against Terrance Chatman on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 285 in Sacramento, California.

Wint (7-0) pummeled Matt Adams for a technical knockout triumph on Aug. 11's Dana White’s Contender Series, which earned him a contract with the organization.

Wint told White after the victory that he was ready to jump back into the cage for his next fight, and he surely got his wish.

A Florida International product, Wint was an undrafted free agent backer for the Jets in 2018, saw action in two games and was waived the following summer.

The Florida native, who is 10-0 in his MMA career including amateur bouts, will toe the line with Chatman (5-1), who is likewise making his UFC debut.

Wint has finished six of his seven fights with his last three ending inside 40 seconds, while Chatman has gone the distance just twice in his six fights, so the matchup could be a quick one.

The card will stream on Paramount+ and is headlined by a middleweight main event featuring Anthony Hernandez (15-3) versus Gregory Rodriques (19-6). Wint is a massive favorite in his bout, which will be part of the preliminary portion of the night.