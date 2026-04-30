Joe Schoen excited to utilize Arvell Reese's 'versatility,' expects Giants to compete in 2026

Deploying Reese from the second level makes sense for the Giants, who have options on the edge but lack pop in the middle of the defense. The playmaking Ohio State product gives new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson options for pass-rush packages on third downs.

With Thibodeaux's long-term future likely not in New York, Reese could eventually become a bigger contributor as an edge rusher, but for Year 1, it makes sense to deploy the rookie at the Will spot. It enables the Giants to ensure he's on the field and provides flexibility.

The additions of Reese, fellow first-rounder Francis Mauigoa and others, the hiring of Harbaugh and a projected second-year leap for quarterback Jaxson Dart have the Giants believing they can make a swift turnaround after a 4-13 campaign.

"Yeah, I would think so," Schoen responded when asked if his team is ready to compete now. "And yeah, you're right, we only won four games, and that's not good enough. We had five games where we had leads in the fourth quarter, some of those double digits, and you would have liked to have been able to close them out. Then, two finalists for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. So there's some foundational pieces here, and we were in those games last year. I wish we would have finished a little bit better.

"But with the offseason additions through free agency and the draft, I really like where the roster is now -- defensively, the inside linebacker room, the pass rush, add in Colton Hood, Sisi (Mauigoa) in the draft, bringing Jermaine Eluemunor back, a healthy Malik Nabers with (Isaiah) Likely, we drafted Malachi Fields. So, certainly excited about some of the additions this offseason. How that's going to transpire into the fall, we'll see. But right now, the guys are working really hard in the voluntary offseason program, and the rookies will come in next week. So it's about those guys building chemistry and coming together and being able to go out and do it on Sundays."