 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Eagles' Nolan Smith arrested in Georgia on speeding, reckless driving charges

Published: May 21, 2026 at 10:33 AM Updated: May 21, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Author Image
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Nolan Smith was arrested on May 15 in Georgia on speeding and reckless driving charges, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com.

Smith was observed at around 10:40 p.m. driving a 2026 Lamborghini at an extreme rate of speed on I-16 in Georgia, per a Twiggs County Sheriff's Office incident report. The reporting officer clocked Smith going 135 mph in a 70 mph zone. After being observed driving at a high speed and rapidly changing lanes without signaling, Smith was pulled over by the officer and placed under arrest, per the incident report.

Smith was released from custody the following day. Per ESPN, the Eagles linebacker is due back in court on July 14, but would not need to appear if he pays the fines associated with his traffic citation.

Smith, 25, is entering his fourth season in Philadelphia. A native of Savannah, Georgia, the LB was a first-round pick out of the University of Georgia in 2023. Smith has played in 45 regular-season games over the last three years, starting 22. The defender has totaled 91 tackles, 25 QB hits, 10.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in his career. Smith played 29 defensive snaps in Philly's win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, tallying four tackles (one for loss) and a QB hit.

The Eagles exercised the fifth-year option on Smith's contract on April 27, keeping him under team control through the 2027 season.

Smith and the Eagles begin voluntary organized team activities on May 26 and mandatory minicamp on June 9.

Related Content

news

Eagles DC Vic Fangio 'wasn't close' to retiring this offseason: 'I'm good for two years at least'

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, 67, told reporters Thursday he was never close to retiring this offseason and should be good for another "two years at least."

news

Lions sign LB Jack Campbell to contract extension through 2030

The Lions announced on Thursday they have signed linebacker Jack Campbell to a contract extension through the 2030 season.

news

NFL news roundup: Titans QB Cam Ward's right shoulder 'perfectly healthy' entering OTAs

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Charvarius Ward contemplated retirement after difficult '25: 'Didn't want to finish my career' like that

Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward considered retirement after a season marred by multiple concussions that had him contemplating his future. The 30-year-old, however, didn't want his career to end that way.

news

Mike McCarthy: Steelers have four QBs 'that we love'

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room is crowded with starter Aaron Rodgers, veteran Mason Rudolph, and youngsters Will Howard and Drew Allar. Could Pittsburgh find a way to keep all four?

news

Raiders' Klint Kubiak: Brock Bowers is a 'football robot from heaven'

Tight end Brock Bowers put up a record-setting rookie season before dealing with injuries in 2025. Under new coach Klint Kubiak the Raiders TE could take his game to another level.

news

Aaron Rodgers says he will retire from football after 2026 NFL season: 'This is it'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday that he plans to retire following the end of the 2026 NFL season.

news

Joe Burrow on 2026 Bengals: 'Most talented roster' since I've been here

After a busy offseason in Cincinnati, Joe Burrow brought a sunny disposition to the Bengals' voluntary OTAs on Wednesday, expressing plenty of confidence in his team's chances entering the 2026 season.

news

NFL news roundup: Vikings schedule five GM interviews for next week

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bill Belichick: Tom Brady leaving New England in 2020 was 'absolutely the right thing for him to do'

Tom Brady's decision to play elsewhere for three seasons caused a stir in New England, but speaking on Fox News' "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" on Tuesday, Bill Belichick said the decision to leave for another team was the right call for the quarterback.

news

David Njoku believes Chargers offense 'can be destructive': 'We got the players to do it all'

New Los Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku believes the weapons at offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's disposal could overwhelm opponents in 2026.