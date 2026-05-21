Eagles' Nolan Smith arrested in Georgia on speeding, reckless driving charges

Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Nolan Smith was arrested on May 15 in Georgia on speeding and reckless driving charges, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com.

Smith was observed at around 10:40 p.m. driving a 2026 Lamborghini at an extreme rate of speed on I-16 in Georgia, per a Twiggs County Sheriff's Office incident report. The reporting officer clocked Smith going 135 mph in a 70 mph zone. After being observed driving at a high speed and rapidly changing lanes without signaling, Smith was pulled over by the officer and placed under arrest, per the incident report.

Smith was released from custody the following day. Per ESPN, the Eagles linebacker is due back in court on July 14, but would not need to appear if he pays the fines associated with his traffic citation.

Smith, 25, is entering his fourth season in Philadelphia. A native of Savannah, Georgia, the LB was a first-round pick out of the University of Georgia in 2023. Smith has played in 45 regular-season games over the last three years, starting 22. The defender has totaled 91 tackles, 25 QB hits, 10.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in his career. Smith played 29 defensive snaps in Philly's win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, tallying four tackles (one for loss) and a QB hit.

The Eagles exercised the fifth-year option on Smith's contract on April 27, keeping him under team control through the 2027 season.