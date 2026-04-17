NFL Network: Jacoby Brissett wants extension, not attending Phase 1 of Cardinals' offseason program

Brissett started 12 games for the Cardinals in 2025, taking over for an injured Kyler Murray. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The 33-year-old quarterback buoyed an offense that was hindered by injuries and performed despite struggling with blocking and a nonexistent rushing attack.

Brissett is set to make $4.88 million in base salary in 2026, with a $9.19 million cap hit. He has just $1.5 million in guaranteed money this season and would like more security. The $6.25 million in average salary on Brissett's two-year deal signed last offseason falls well behind the level starting quarterbacks are paid. The veteran is seeking a pay increase more in line with his current value to the club.

News of Brissett's contract request coming less than a week before the start of the 2026 NFL Draft adds an interesting wrinkle. The Cards have been linked to Alabama signal-caller Ty Simpson throughout the draft process, a connection that could be ramped up given Brissett's situation.