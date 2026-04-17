NFL Network: Jacoby Brissett wants extension, not attending Phase 1 of Cardinals' offseason program

The Arizona Cardinals' official stance is that the club isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback. Jacoby Brissett is aiming to change that posture.
The veteran quarterback is not attending Phase 1 of the Cards' offseason program (which began April 7) while seeing an extension that pays him as the starter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday, per sources informed of the situation.
The news could help explain why general manager Monti Ossenfort and new head coach Mike LaFleur responded to questions about the starting gig as they did on Thursday. Each noted that either Brissett or newly signed Gardner Minshew could win the gig. Stating that Brissett was the outright starter would only give him more leverage in negotiations.
Brissett started 12 games for the Cardinals in 2025, taking over for an injured Kyler Murray. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The 33-year-old quarterback buoyed an offense that was hindered by injuries and performed despite struggling with blocking and a nonexistent rushing attack.
Brissett is set to make $4.88 million in base salary in 2026, with a $9.19 million cap hit. He has just $1.5 million in guaranteed money this season and would like more security. The $6.25 million in average salary on Brissett's two-year deal signed last offseason falls well behind the level starting quarterbacks are paid. The veteran is seeking a pay increase more in line with his current value to the club.
News of Brissett's contract request coming less than a week before the start of the 2026 NFL Draft adds an interesting wrinkle. The Cards have been linked to Alabama signal-caller Ty Simpson throughout the draft process, a connection that could be ramped up given Brissett's situation.
Phase 1 of the offseason workout program is voluntary. Brissett cannot be fined for skipping sessions.