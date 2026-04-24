2026 NFL Draft: Rams select Alabama QB Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall in stunner

After sitting behind Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe at Alabama, Simpson started one season for the Crimson Tide, going 305-of-473 passing for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns with five interceptions in Ryan Grubb's spread scheme.

With just 15 college starts, Simpson entered the draft as one of the most polarizing figures of 2026. Boasting NFL-level processing, the 23-year-old flashed early in 2025, making a slew of big-time throws that had him in the Heisman Trophy conversation as Bama sprinted out to an 8-1 record. Over the first nine games, Simpson threw 21 touchdowns to one interception. However, the QB struggled down the stretch as defenses ratcheted up the pressure. In the final six games, Simpson threw seven TDs to four interceptions and had a slew of turnover-worthy throws.

Entering the draft process, the lingering question was whether Simpson's roller-coaster season was a product of circumstance or an indicator that he would struggle on the next level. The history of quarterbacks with so few starts isn't pretty.

Yet, Simpson boasts traits that could serve well in the NFL. He processes quickly, reads the entire field, and isn't shy about taking his shots. The QB boasts stellar mechanics and can hit targets in stride. His arm is solid, if unspectacular, and he can make all the throws with accuracy. His command of the offense, ability to be a field general, navigate the pocket and toughness all translate. Simpson displayed the ability to splash big throws, even if his targets and blocking let him down at times.

The lack of reps made the evaluation difficult, and led to the differing opinions regarding the QB. Down the stretch, Simpson struggled at times against pressure, appearing to second guess as the hits piled up. The QB didn't always throw with anticipation and could be too quick to his checkdown as things developed downfield. With average height and build, can he overcome NFL pressure and negate some of the turnovers that put him in tough spots?

The traits are there for Simpson to become an NFL starter, but the lack of reps and uneven play are a concern. The Rams believe in the upside. Allowing him to sit behind Stafford gives Simpson more runway to learn rather than be thrown into the fire.

L.A. had a glaring need behind Stafford, with Jimmy Garoppolo a free agent and contemplating retirement. They filled that hole with a plan for the future.

For a club that filled its biggest offseason hole at corner during the free-agent process, trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson, adding a quarterback at No. 13 is a luxury selection for L.A. Given the questionable depth of the draft, the Rams found it most prudent to set up their future at the most important position in sports.