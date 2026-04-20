NFL news roundup: Matthew Stafford, Rams making progress on extension; Giants work out OBJ

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SIGNINGS
- WR Xavier Guillory re-signed with Baltimore.
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen said his foot feels "great" after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in January.
OTHER NEWS
- OT Darnell Wright is having his fifth-year rookie option picked up, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- K Brandon Aubrey agreed to a record four-year, $28 million contract extension that includes $20 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Aubrey is now the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.
INJURIES
- WR Alec Pierce recently underwent surgery on his ankle and will not participate in the team's offseason program but should be ready to go come training camp in July, per GM Chris Ballard.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Anthony Richardson was not present for the start of the team's voluntary workout program as he seeks a trade to a new team, per Ballard.
- CB Kenny Moore was not present for the start of the team's voluntary workout program amid his trade request, per Ballard.
OTHER NEWS
- OL Anton Harrison's fifth-year option was exercised.
SIGNINGS
- P Matt Araiza is returning to Kansas City on a one-year contract, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) is in lift and rehab mode as the team begins its offseason program, head coach Andy Reid said. Reid added that Mahomes is doing great but that the Chiefs are being smart with his recovery from a torn ACL and LCL.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Matthew Stafford has made significant progress with L.A. on a contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The new deal would get Stafford in the building for the 2026 offseason. Stafford, 38, is entering the final year of his current deal with the Rams.
- WR Puka Nacua is present for the first day of the Rams' offseason program, per local reporters. Nacua, who in March was sued for assault and battery by a woman who alleged he made an antisemitic statement and bit her on the shoulder on New Year's Eve, had previously been in rehab.
SIGNINGS
- LB Ivan Pace Jr. signed his right-of-first-refusal tender, his agency announced Monday. Pace is slated to make $3.52 million in 2026, his fourth season in the NFL.
OTHER NEWS
- DE Jonathan Greenard is not in the building for the first day of Minnesota's offseason program, per head coach Kevin O'Connell, but interim general manager Rob Brzezinski said he expects Greenard to be with the Vikings.
WORKOUTS
- WR Odell Beckham worked out for the Giants on Monday and is undergoing a physical, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
OTHER NEWS
- WR A.J. Brown is not expected to attend Philly's offseason workout program, which begins Monday, as he awaits clarity on his future with the team, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Aaron Rodgers: Pittsburgh has not received word from Rodgers on his future and there is no expectation of a final decision prior to the NFL Draft, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- OT Trent Williams agreed to terms with San Francisco on a new two-year, $50 million deal, his agency announced.
INJURIES
- LB Fred Warner (ankle) said he is full-go to begin the offseason program and won't have any restrictions.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo is considering retirement, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.