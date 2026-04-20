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NFL Network: Veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo considering retirement from NFL after 12 seasons

Published: Apr 20, 2026 at 01:46 PM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jimmy Garoppolo's NFL journey might be nearing its end.

The 34-year-old quarterback and 12-year NFL veteran is considering retirement, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

After a difficult stint in Las Vegas in 2023, Garoppolo has spent the last two seasons as Matthew Stafford's backup in Los Angeles, appearing in four games during that span. He didn't attempt a pass in 2025, watching Stafford produce an NFL MVP-winning season from the sideline.

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Garoppolo entered free agency in March with little fanfare, as most expected him to return to Los Angeles and resume his role as Stafford's backup. The Rams haven't yet signed Garoppolo, though, and publicly mulled pursuing Kirk Cousins before the veteran signed with the Raiders, leaving Garoppolo as the team's best remaining option.

Instead of walking into guaranteed employment, it seems the former second-round pick of the Patriots and one-time 49ers franchise quarterback is instead pondering a life beyond football. With 92 career games played over stints with four teams, one Super Bowl appearance and nearly $160 million in career earnings, Garoppolo could decide 2026 is the moment at which he decides he's had enough.

Such an option might also motivate the Rams to push to bring him back. We'll see if this is indeed it for Jimmy G.

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