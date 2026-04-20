NFL Network: Veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo considering retirement from NFL after 12 seasons

Garoppolo entered free agency in March with little fanfare, as most expected him to return to Los Angeles and resume his role as Stafford's backup. The Rams haven't yet signed Garoppolo, though, and publicly mulled pursuing Kirk Cousins before the veteran signed with the Raiders, leaving Garoppolo as the team's best remaining option.

Instead of walking into guaranteed employment, it seems the former second-round pick of the Patriots and one-time 49ers franchise quarterback is instead pondering a life beyond football. With 92 career games played over stints with four teams, one Super Bowl appearance and nearly $160 million in career earnings, Garoppolo could decide 2026 is the moment at which he decides he's had enough.