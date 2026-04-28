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Rams QB Ty Simpson: I had a 'secret meeting' with Sean McVay before draft

Published: Apr 28, 2026 at 06:54 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Another thread regarding the Los Angeles Rams drafting quarterback Ty Simpson has been revealed.

The rookie quarterback told Ian Fitzsimmons on ESPN Radio on Monday that he had a secret meeting with Rams coach Sean McVay that lasted "hours."

"We tried to keep this under wraps as long as we could," Simpson said Monday via ESPN’s Sara Barshop. "It was something to where I knew they were interested, but they wanted to make it private and didn't want people to know that they were interested. So, I had some secret meetings with Coach McVay, and I just was trying to be on script and do what everybody told me and not to tell anybody."

The news tweaks his initial comments on Thursday night, in which he said he only met with the Rams briefly leading up to the draft. The reality that Simpson relayed on Monday was of two football guys in the weeds for "hours and hours."

"And it was just football," Simpson said. "It was just straight football. And it was like a kid in a candy store. Me and him are sitting there, and we're just going back and forth. You can tell the obsession he has for the game, and you can tell the love he has for quarterback play.

"It's something that I appreciate, and it's something that I enjoy because I really enjoy playing the position and value the position. So, being with him and then getting to know him and then just seeing a little bit of how I would get coached if I was fortunate enough to go there was something that I couldn't have asked for a better situation."

Telling the QB not to say anything about meeting with McVay makes sense. Had someone – say, Arizona – gotten an inkling that the Rams were seriously interested, they could have moved in front of L.A. at No. 13 and taken the Alabama QB first.

Simpson relaying the story now might help untangle some of the concerns about McVay's body language immediately after the pick, which made it seem as if the coach wasn't on board with taking a QB who likely won't play for at least a year or two with the No. 13 overall selection. Since that press conference, the Rams have been trying to explain away McVay's "grumpy" attitude. Simpson revealing that the two had, in fact, had a lengthy pre-draft discussion helps quell some of the noise – but not all of it.

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