Travis Kelce joins MLB's Cleveland Guardians as minority owner

"This is some of the coolest stuff I've ever been a part of," Kelce said on the "New Heights" podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason. "The childhood memories, the jumping on the Rapid (light rail line) with the family or my friends in high school going down to a game, just buying a program with Dad when I was younger and keeping score of the game. There are so many countless memories of the '90s and then early 2000s where it's in me to always root for the Guards and always want to be a part of them, even though I haven't been able to get back to Cleveland as much as I've always wanted to.