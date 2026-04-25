Sean McVay says he's thrilled, not mad, about Rams' stunning draft selection of Ty Simpson

"That was never my intended way to be able to come off, but sometimes I can be a little grumpy," McVay said. "There was other things that had nothing to do with that. That's normal life. But the main thing was (I) couldn't be more excited to add (Simpson), but also understanding of how much I love Matthew Stafford, how respectful you want to always be to just the way things can be interpreted.

"The demeanor would have been stoic by nature because you are excited, but it is Matthew's football team," he added. "Excited to be able to add Ty. What a blessing it is for him to be able to learn from Matthew ... but whenever that time comes for him to get an opportunity to be Matthew's successor will be on Matthew's terms. I didn't want that to ever be misunderstood, while not lessening the excitement (about) Ty."

The Rams made the most stunning selection of the first round Thursday when they took the 23-year-old Crimson Tide product who started just 15 collegiate games -- the fourth-fewest by a first-round pick in the past quarter-century.

Snead and McVay kept their avid interest in Simpson nearly silent before they went against the widespread belief they would add a top receiver or an offensive tackle from their highest draft position in 10 years. The Rams picked Missouri offensive tackle Keagen Trost in the third round Friday after surprisingly using their second-round pick on Ohio State tight end Max Klare -- a position where Los Angeles already has four proven contributors under contract.

Simpson arrived in Los Angeles earlier Friday, and after he met McVay for the first time, he couldn't contain his excitement about his future.

"He's got the juice," Simpson said of McVay at the Rams' temporary draft headquarters near SoFi Stadium. "That dude is a guy who's a fireball. He loves ball."

When he pulled on a Rams hat and spoke with reporters on Friday afternoon, Simpson still hadn't met Stafford, the Rams' starter for the upcoming season and quite possibly longer -- although he got a warm welcoming message from Kelly Stafford, the MVP's wife.

Simpson had nothing but praise and admiration for the 38-year-old quarterback whose film he watched intently at Alabama, making it clear he's planning to learn -- not to threaten Stafford's job.

"Matthew Stafford throws the ball with conviction and doesn't care what happens," Simpson said. "He might throw a pick the drive before, and he's coming back and throwing the same type of ball. That dude is an assassin. As a quarterback, that's the type of mentality you have to have. Being able to learn from him and learn how he's doing those things on a daily basis, I can't wait to soak it all up."

The Rams are taking a big bet on Simpson, the son of longtime UT Martin head coach Doug Simpson. He spent the past four years in Tuscaloosa before passing up some huge NIL offers to turn pro after just one season as a starter with the Tide.

That bet on himself definitely paid off for Simpson, who called it "a dream come true" to be "not only a first-round draft pick, but at a great organization like the Los Angeles Rams with the best head coach in the league, the best quarterback in the league and the best-run franchise in the league. It's a perfect situation."

After attending the draft in Pittsburgh despite not knowing whether he would be a first-round pick, Simpson traveled to Los Angeles with his parents and siblings. Simpson already played in the area last January when Alabama lost the Rose Bowl to eventual national champion Indiana, and the Tide did their pregame walkthrough at the roofed SoFi amid heavy New Year's Eve rains.