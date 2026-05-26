Derrick Henry embracing Ravens' new era under Jesse Minter: 'Change can be good'

At 2,662 career carries, Henry's certainly received his touches. He ranks 21st all time, and another typical 300-plus carry season would see him flirt with breaking into the top 10. Judging by the circumstances surrounding Henry and the Ravens -- including a new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, who comes from the NFL's third-ranked rushing attack (Chicago, 144.5 yards per game) in 2025 -- he's on track to do that and more.

"Derrick has run every scheme throughout his career, but when you change and terminology is different, you do need to learn formations, terminology, motions, all the different tags and cadence," Minter said. "Just to see a guy like that with the experience and success that he's had sort of go about his process of getting better, he's an unbelievable example for everybody else on the team -- offense, defense, whatever -- of how you operate when you want to learn, and you want to be the best. It's just unbelievable the way he goes about his business. It's really cool to see. Thankful that he's on our side, and we're handing the ball to him."

It will be interesting to see just how often Minter and Doyle lean on Henry in 2026. Despite him posting a 307-carry, 1,595-yard, 16-touchdown season in 2025, Baltimore infamously went away from Henry in crucial stretches of key games, a shift that could be explained by Henry's early season struggles with ball security. Those analyzing Harbaugh's departure quickly pointed toward his apparent unwillingness to lean on Henry -- and his strident commitment to the backfield rotation -- in these important moments as a red mark on his otherwise illustrious Ravens résumé.

For a 32-year-old back who is already outperforming age-related projections, a decrease in workload might make sense. But not for Henry, a physical specimen who has long defied the standards applied to the running back position.

Entering Year 11, Henry is maintaining the status quo even amid change.

"It's the same approach," Henry said last week. "I love putting the work in, conditioning, being in the weight room, being around the guys. Around this time, this is where you get to tune up everything, make mistakes, learn from those mistakes. Then, when training camp comes around, you're rolling. But the offseason is just putting the work in as much as you can so the results will show when it is time."