Packers RB Josh Jacobs arrested on five charges, including felony strangulation

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested Tuesday on five charges, including felony strangulation, and booked into Brown County Jail (Wisconsin), according to a Hobart/Lawrence Police Department press release.

The arrest stems from an incident Saturday morning in which Hobart-Lawrence Police were dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving Jacobs, per the release.

In addition to the charge of felony strangulation, Jacobs, 28, was booked on four misdemeanor counts of assault, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim, according to jail records. The bond amount has been set at $1,350.

"We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs," the Packers said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. "As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment."

Jacobs, through his attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, denied the charges in a statement obtained by Rapoport.

"Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public," the statement read. "We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course."

The investigation is ongoing.

"We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club," the NFL said in a statement.

Jacobs is entering his eighth NFL season and his third with the Packers, who signed him as a free agent in 2024.

The 24th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, Jacobs is a three-time Pro Bowler with 7,803 career rushing yards and 74 rushing touchdowns. He was the NFL rushing champion in 2022 with the Raiders.