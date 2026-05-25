Rams QB Ty Simpson: 'It's a big advantage for me' to learn from Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams

"I really didn't care, to be honest with you. Everybody can have an opinion, but it's my job to take care of my business," Simpson said, via SI's Gilberto Manzano. "So, the Rams took me with the 13th overall pick, so now it's my job to be the best player I can be, the best Ty I can be, and go out there and prove them right. I don't really listen to all that. My job is to make sure to do whatever my team needs me to do to win and that's what I'm going to do."