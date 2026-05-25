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Rams QB Ty Simpson: 'It's a big advantage for me' to learn from Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams

Published: May 25, 2026 at 02:05 PM
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Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

It's been nearly a month since the Los Angeles Rams made one of the stunning moves in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In April, the Rams selected quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 13 overall pick.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Simpson doesn't care about the outside noise criticizing the Rams using their first-round pick on a signal-caller to back up Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles.

"I really didn't care, to be honest with you. Everybody can have an opinion, but it's my job to take care of my business," Simpson said, via SI's Gilberto Manzano. "So, the Rams took me with the 13th overall pick, so now it's my job to be the best player I can be, the best Ty I can be, and go out there and prove them right. I don't really listen to all that. My job is to make sure to do whatever my team needs me to do to win and that's what I'm going to do."

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It's likely that Simpson won't see the field much during the regular season with Stafford recently signing a one-year, $55 million contract to return to the Rams. Stafford, 38, is the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player after throwing for 4,707 passing yards, 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2025.

Nonetheless, Simpson being able to sit back and learn from Stafford is positive for the Alabama product. In his final season with Crimson Tide, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards and 28 TDs with five interceptions in 15 games.

Simpson is joining a very talented Rams squad that appeared in the NFC Championship Game last season. He'll get an opportunity to work with Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams and others on the offensive side of the ball.

As he heads into his first season as a pro, Simpson is ready to learn from the best at their position in Stafford and Adams.

"I think it's really, really cool to, one, be in the room with Matthew, who has done it at a high level for so long, and then see it from a wide receiver standpoint with Davante and Puka," Simpson said. "And Davante especially, because of him being similar to Matthew, but I think both of those guys are two guys who are one of the greatest at their positions. The fact that I can watch both of them at the same time on my team, it's a big advantage for me."

Simpson and the Rams begin minicamp on June 15-16.

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