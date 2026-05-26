Titans QB Cam Ward expects 'explosive year' from first-round rookie WR Carnell Tate

Ward has reason to feel confident. After being fired by the Giants, Brian Daboll headed to Nashville to join new coach Robert Saleh's staff as the Titans' offensive coordinator, bringing with him an offense that once empowered Josh Allen to become the superstar quarterback and NFL MVP we now know him as. It's also an offense that intends to create opportunities for players like Tate by condensing formations in an effort to attract press man coverage, the style of defense Tennessee believes Tate can defeat consistently.

"In the NFL, you have to know how to win against press coverage," Tate said, also via ESPN. "That's all it's about. You have to take that very personal.

"The team is going to rely on you to go out there and win that one-on-one matchup with the top corner on the other side of you."

Entering the NFL, Tate's greatest strength was his ability to make contested catches. No receiver in the 2026 class was better at it than the Ohio State star, whose highlight reel was filled with spectacular grabs made with defenders draped over him.

He'll need those skills -- plus effective route running to free himself off the line of scrimmage -- to thrive in Daboll's offense. As Tennessee sees it, Tate is the perfect fit for their vision.

"He's got great hands, wins in man coverage, and he's a strider," Ward said.

In Ward's rookie season, he rarely found open targets when faced with press coverage. He was also playing with a receiving corps that largely lacked experience and was carried by a pair of rookies (Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike), plus tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, who has since departed for Washington.

Although it was a surprise in the moment, Tennessee's decision to select Tate at No. 4 is now easy to understand. The Titans believed they'd found the perfect running mate for Ward and made the pick confidently.