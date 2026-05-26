 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL Network: Chargers, S Derwin James agree to three-year, $75.6 million contract extension

Published: May 26, 2026 at 07:04 PM Updated: May 26, 2026 at 08:03 PM
Author Image
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

General manager Joe Hortiz tabbed it a high priority that Derwin James remains a member of the Los Angeles Chargers for life.

The Chargers and James took a colossal step forward in making that happen.

James and Los Angeles agreed to terms on a three-year, $75.6 million extension with $57.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The Chargers subsequently announced a multi-year extension with James.

With an average annual salary of $25.2 million in his new years, James supplants the Baltimore Ravens' Kyle Hamilton ($25.1 million per year) as the league's highest-paid safety per APY.

Related Links

The 29-year-old James was headed into the final year of his contract, leading Hortiz to proclaim re-signing the five-time Pro Bowler as a matter of the utmost importance. Clearly, the GM meant what he said as James, a 2018 first-round pick, is now signing his second extension with the club.

An All-Pro as a rookie, James flourished under then-head coach Anthony Lynn, then Brandon Staley and finally his current coach Jim Harbaugh. Through the changing times in L.A., James has been a constant outside of missing all of 2020 with a knee injury.

Able to line up all over field and don a variety of hats, James is the only defensive back with 30-plus QB hits, 30-plus tackles for loss and 30-plus passes defensed over the past five seasons, according to NFL Research.

James' 2025 Pro Bowl campaign saw him tally 94 tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defensed, two sacks, six tackles for loss and eight QB hits, providing a statistical portrait of an all-around all-star DB.

Sensational statistics and being a hugely valuable chess piece for a top-10 defense last season aren't the whole story, though, as James' leadership has been significant for the Bolts and will now continue to be well past 2026.

Related Content

news

Packers RB Josh Jacobs arrested on five charges, including felony strangulation

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested Tuesday on five charges, including felony strangulation, and booked into Brown County Jail (Wisconsin).

news

Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith lauds 'quiet offseason' for Dallas: 'We don't need all that drama'

Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith is happy to see Dallas have a "quiet offseason" for a change in 2026 following recent years of drama that haven't amounted to much on-field success.

news

NFL news roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to OTAs

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

RB De'Von Achane on new contract extension: Dolphins 'made it clear' trade wasn't happening

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane says the front office "made it clear" that a trade wasn't going to happen during their contract negotiations.

news

Titans QB Cam Ward expects 'explosive year' from first-round rookie WR Carnell Tate

Surrounding 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward with legitimate weapons influenced the Tennessee Titans to take Carnell Tate. After completing some spring work with the first receiver selected in April's draft, Ward has high hopes for his new teammate.

news

Derrick Henry embracing Ravens' new era under Jesse Minter: 'Change can be good'

Derrick Henry, one of a collection of established Ravens who are adjusting to a new reality under first-time coach Jesse Minter, believes change can be good for Baltimore.

news

Dolphins great Manny Fernandez, 2-time Super Bowl champion, DT on 1972 Perfect Team, dies at 79

Manny Fernandez, the anchor of the Miami Dolphins' legendary No-Name Defense of the 1970s, has died, the team announced Tuesday. He was 79.

news

Bengals DE Myles Murphy: 'No hard feelings' on Cincinnati declining my fifth-year option

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy says he has "no hard feelings" on the club declining to pick up his fifth-year option.

news

Rams QB Ty Simpson: 'It's a big advantage for me' to learn from Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams

During an interview with Sports Illustrated at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson said "it's a big advantage" for him to learn from Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams.

news

NFL community observes 2026 Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

news

GM Joe Hortiz: 'High' priority that safety Derwin James is lifetime Charger

During an interview this week on "Up & Adams," Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz says Los Angeles' priority to keep Derwin James on the roster for the foreseeable future is "high."