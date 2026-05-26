NFL Network: Chargers, S Derwin James agree to three-year, $75.6 million contract extension

The 29-year-old James was headed into the final year of his contract, leading Hortiz to proclaim re-signing the five-time Pro Bowler as a matter of the utmost importance. Clearly, the GM meant what he said as James, a 2018 first-round pick, is now signing his second extension with the club.

An All-Pro as a rookie, James flourished under then-head coach Anthony Lynn, then Brandon Staley and finally his current coach Jim Harbaugh. Through the changing times in L.A., James has been a constant outside of missing all of 2020 with a knee injury.

Able to line up all over field and don a variety of hats, James is the only defensive back with 30-plus QB hits, 30-plus tackles for loss and 30-plus passes defensed over the past five seasons, according to NFL Research.

James' 2025 Pro Bowl campaign saw him tally 94 tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defensed, two sacks, six tackles for loss and eight QB hits, providing a statistical portrait of an all-around all-star DB.