Bengals DE Myles Murphy: 'No hard feelings' on Cincinnati declining my fifth-year option

Murphy was selected No. 28 overall in the 2023 draft out of Clemson. Since joining the Bengals, Murphy has racked up 92 tackles, 17 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 47 games.

In 2025, Murphy recorded a career-high in sacks (5.5), QB hits (10) and tackles for loss (six) in 17 games for the Bengals.

With the Bengals already giving Lawrence a one-year extension when they acquired him, Cincy has now built a solid defensive unit after the defense struggled in 2025. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been praising the current build of the team as he said it's the "most talented roster" since he's been in Cincy.

Even Murphy acknowledges the Bengals' front office is hoping to build a Super Bowl contender with their offseason moves so far.

"I think it motivates us as a team in general, because, I mean, it shows that they (the front office) want it just as bad as us," Murphy said. "So, you know, them adding those key pieces and knowing what we already have and knowing what we need can help us as a team, as a unit.

"It's very motivating. And I don't need to do anything but be the best player I can be because I know the history with Dex (Lawrence), Jonathan Allen, B.J. (Hill), Boye (Mafe) and all the old guys, like I know they're going to be at their best, so it just makes me want to be at my best."