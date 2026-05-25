 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bengals DE Myles Murphy: 'No hard feelings' on Cincinnati declining my fifth-year option

Published: May 25, 2026 at 03:50 PM
Author Image
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Cincinnati Bengals had a busy offseason revamping their defense.

Bengals director player personnel Duke Tobin acquired defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants, added edge rusher Boye Mafe and defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

After spending money in the offseason and adding defensive players in the 2026 NFL Draft, Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy saw Cincy decline his fifth-year option.

"I knew it was a possibility," Murphy said about the Bengals' decision to not pick up his fifth-year option, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. "Duke (Tobin) and everyone upstairs, they've been pretty transparent on 'we spent a lot of money this offseason.' So, it does make sense. We talk. No hard feelings. We talk about everything, so really, just doing my job right now, getting ready for the upcoming season, trying to be in the best shape I can be, the best teammate I can be."

The Bengals declined Murphy's $14.475 million fifth-year option, according to Over the Cap.

Related Links

Murphy was selected No. 28 overall in the 2023 draft out of Clemson. Since joining the Bengals, Murphy has racked up 92 tackles, 17 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 47 games.

In 2025, Murphy recorded a career-high in sacks (5.5), QB hits (10) and tackles for loss (six) in 17 games for the Bengals.

With the Bengals already giving Lawrence a one-year extension when they acquired him, Cincy has now built a solid defensive unit after the defense struggled in 2025. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been praising the current build of the team as he said it's the "most talented roster" since he's been in Cincy.

Even Murphy acknowledges the Bengals' front office is hoping to build a Super Bowl contender with their offseason moves so far.

"I think it motivates us as a team in general, because, I mean, it shows that they (the front office) want it just as bad as us," Murphy said. "So, you know, them adding those key pieces and knowing what we already have and knowing what we need can help us as a team, as a unit.

"It's very motivating. And I don't need to do anything but be the best player I can be because I know the history with Dex (Lawrence), Jonathan Allen, B.J. (Hill), Boye (Mafe) and all the old guys, like I know they're going to be at their best, so it just makes me want to be at my best."

The 2026 season will not only be a big campaign for the Bengals, but also for Murphy on a contract year.

Related Content

news

Rams QB Ty Simpson: 'It's a big advantage for me' to learn from Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams

During an interview with Sports Illustrated at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson said "it's a big advantage" for him to learn from Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams.

news

NFL community observes 2026 Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

news

GM Joe Hortiz: 'High' priority that safety Derwin James is lifetime Charger

During an interview this week on Up & Adams, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz says Los Angeles' priority to keep Derwin James on the roster for the foreseeable future is "high."

news

Cowboys Pro Bowl OL Tyler Smith weighs in on playing guard or tackle

Heading into his fifth season in Dallas, Cowboys Pro Bowl offensive lineman Tyler Smith provided an update on what position he could play for the 2026 campaign.

news

Buccaneers' asst. coach Larry Foote sets high hopes for Rueben Bain: 'He's going to be a star'

Buccaneers assistant coach Larry Foote has high hopes for No. 15 overall pick Rueben Bain for the pass rusher's first season in the NFL.

news

Niners TE George Kittle shrugs off injury to save wife from arachnid; PETA responds

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, still on the mend from last season's Achilles tear, shrugged off the injury recently to come to the aid of his wife after she discovered an unwelcome spider in their home.

news

Osa Odighizuwa has 49ers-Cowboys game 'on the dartboard' after being traded to other side of rivalry

Niners defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is not shy about the fact that he's looking forward to facing his old squad when San Francisco takes on the Cowboys in Week 10.

news

Titans WR Wan'Dale Robinson already impressed with QB Cam Ward: 'I love him to death'

Wan'Dale Robinson was the first major get in the Tennessee Titans' mission to surround Cam Ward with more pass-catching talent. So far so good, as the wide receiver shared rave reviews of the quarterback during organized team activities.

news

Bears QBs coach J.T. Barrett wants Caleb Williams to 'do less': 'Take what the defense is giving'

Caleb Williams emerged in 2025 as a superhero of sorts for the Chicago Bears, but his quarterbacks coach is hoping he plays consistently enough moving forward to occasionally take off the cape late in games.

news

Giants QB Jaxson Dart won't change competitiveness but is focusing on mature scrambling decisions

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is intent on maintaining his competitive nature, but he'll also work on picking his spots to go for a big run and protecting himself by being smarter with sliding in Year 2.

news

Report: Cardinals, QB Jacoby Brissett 'significantly' far apart in contract negotiations

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is hoping for a new contract, but the needle is apparently not moving at the moment. Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals are "significantly" far apart in negotiations for a reworked deal, ESPN reported Friday.