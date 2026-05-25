NFL community observes 2026 Memorial Day

Memorial Day is about honoring and mourning the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.
On Monday, teams and players from the NFL community posted tributes on social media to the servicemen and women who perished while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces:
Today, we remember and honor the courageous service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/ExhsnQwDX3— NFL (@NFL) May 25, 2026
On this Memorial Day, we highlight Pat Tillman's legacy. This is one of the many stories of courage we are highlighting in our America 250 exhibit. 🇺🇸 Watch the full version on our YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/xjGw6k1nLU— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 25, 2026
Land of the free because of the brave 🇺🇸— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 25, 2026
This Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Sending love and gratitude to all military families and to Arizona’s bases — Luke AFB, Davis-Monthan AFB, Fort Huachuca, Camp Navajo, Yuma Proving Ground,… pic.twitter.com/cSntC5ZouA
Honoring our heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, today and every day 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XVVBNEfAN8— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 25, 2026
We honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/FLWYESgDRM— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 25, 2026
Today and every day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 25, 2026
Forever our heroes. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wjKe0xWGpE
Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice pic.twitter.com/77gcaufvLP— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 25, 2026
Thank you to all the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country. pic.twitter.com/ye3n94NxG5— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 25, 2026
Remember and honor. pic.twitter.com/JUWxiwIfdu— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 25, 2026
Today, and every day, we remember and honor all those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country 🧡 pic.twitter.com/wGT4qmYjdX— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 25, 2026
Today, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/cGFANBRcuN— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 25, 2026
Today and every day, we remember the brave men & women who made the ultimate sacrifice. 🇺🇸#MemorialDay x #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/CguZ0Q2G9m— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 25, 2026
A day to reflect & appreciate our nation's heroes pic.twitter.com/FUstoLgjb7— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 25, 2026
Today we remember and honor those who served and sacrificed. pic.twitter.com/BID7KSkQOJ— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 25, 2026
honoring those who gave everything for our country. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4fMjRMYABO— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 25, 2026
Today, we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2HemQZ3F6I— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 25, 2026
Today and always, we honor those whose sacrifices show what makes our country the home of the brave.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 25, 2026
To all former and active military members, thank you for your service 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yuppFB5wup
Remembering the courageous men and women who served 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vSNMX8Wwxu— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 25, 2026
today and every day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice 💙 pic.twitter.com/KM28XkZW8m— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 25, 2026
To those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we honor and thank you. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/sUOWfuUf2f— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 25, 2026
Today and every day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. pic.twitter.com/ObAkZKiEZF— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 25, 2026
Remembering and honoring the courage of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VIHvmi1j0t— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 25, 2026
Remembering those who protect and serve our country ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/LUcjREFgPF— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 25, 2026
Remembering and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom on Memorial Day 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/d6Eg7l1lHU— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 25, 2026
On Memorial Day, we honor and remember the brave Americans who served and made the ultimate sacrifice 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rhw4O7Q9NW— New York Giants (@Giants) May 25, 2026
Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ruYHcaVVtp— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 25, 2026
Today and every day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/zscJMClHD4— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 25, 2026
Today and every day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. pic.twitter.com/8SGUAmOThN— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 25, 2026
Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/n7yLpe2ZTG— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 25, 2026
Today and every day, we remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country 🇺🇸♥️ pic.twitter.com/iWeFNhnVvx— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 25, 2026
Remembering & honoring those who lost their lives in service of our country #MemorialDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PU00fErSUH— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 25, 2026
Today we honor and remember those who gave their lives in service to our country 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NOlitnWb7f— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 25, 2026