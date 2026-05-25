 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL community observes 2026 Memorial Day

Published: May 25, 2026 at 11:16 AM
Author Image
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Memorial Day is about honoring and mourning the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.

On Monday, teams and players from the NFL community posted tributes on social media to the servicemen and women who perished while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces:

Related Content

news

Bengals DE Myles Murphy: 'No hard feelings' on Cincinnati declining my fifth-year option

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy says he has "no hard feelings" on the club declining to pick up his fifth-year option.

news

Rams QB Ty Simpson: 'It's a big advantage for me' to learn from Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams

During an interview with Sports Illustrated at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson said "it's a big advantage" for him to learn from Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams.

news

GM Joe Hortiz: 'High' priority that safety Derwin James is lifetime Charger

During an interview this week on Up & Adams, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz says Los Angeles' priority to keep Derwin James on the roster for the foreseeable future is "high."

news

Cowboys Pro Bowl OL Tyler Smith weighs in on playing guard or tackle

Heading into his fifth season in Dallas, Cowboys Pro Bowl offensive lineman Tyler Smith provided an update on what position he could play for the 2026 campaign.

news

Buccaneers' asst. coach Larry Foote sets high hopes for Rueben Bain: 'He's going to be a star'

Buccaneers assistant coach Larry Foote has high hopes for No. 15 overall pick Rueben Bain for the pass rusher's first season in the NFL.

news

Niners TE George Kittle shrugs off injury to save wife from arachnid; PETA responds

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, still on the mend from last season's Achilles tear, shrugged off the injury recently to come to the aid of his wife after she discovered an unwelcome spider in their home.

news

Osa Odighizuwa has 49ers-Cowboys game 'on the dartboard' after being traded to other side of rivalry

Niners defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is not shy about the fact that he's looking forward to facing his old squad when San Francisco takes on the Cowboys in Week 10.

news

Titans WR Wan'Dale Robinson already impressed with QB Cam Ward: 'I love him to death'

Wan'Dale Robinson was the first major get in the Tennessee Titans' mission to surround Cam Ward with more pass-catching talent. So far so good, as the wide receiver shared rave reviews of the quarterback during organized team activities.

news

Bears QBs coach J.T. Barrett wants Caleb Williams to 'do less': 'Take what the defense is giving'

Caleb Williams emerged in 2025 as a superhero of sorts for the Chicago Bears, but his quarterbacks coach is hoping he plays consistently enough moving forward to occasionally take off the cape late in games.

news

Giants QB Jaxson Dart won't change competitiveness but is focusing on mature scrambling decisions

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is intent on maintaining his competitive nature, but he'll also work on picking his spots to go for a big run and protecting himself by being smarter with sliding in Year 2.

news

Report: Cardinals, QB Jacoby Brissett 'significantly' far apart in contract negotiations

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is hoping for a new contract, but the needle is apparently not moving at the moment. Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals are "significantly" far apart in negotiations for a reworked deal, ESPN reported Friday.