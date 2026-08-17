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NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Breece Hall strains groin at Jets practice; Dolphins activate rookie off NFI

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Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

ROSTER CUTS

Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • WR Chris Bell (knee) was activated off the non-football injury list. Bell, a 2026 third-round pick, tore his ACL during his final season at Louisville.
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • QB Geno Smith was at Monday's practice with a sleeve on his lower left leg, per local reporters. Smith sat out New York's first preseason game with foot soreness.
  • RB Breece Hall strained his groin in Monday's practice, coach Aaron Glenn told reporters. He will undergo imaging and be evaluated. Glenn added he didn't think the injury "was a big deal." Hall went down after slipping in practice and was taken to the medical tent, per local reporters.
  • WR Garrett Wilson missed Monday's practice with an illness, Glenn said.
  • CB Mory Bamba will miss a couple weeks with a knee injury, per Glenn.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS