NFL news roundup: Breece Hall strains groin at Jets practice; Dolphins activate rookie off NFI
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SIGNINGS
- OL Timothy McKay
- LB Baylon Spector
INJURIES
- LB Parker Hughes placed on injured reserve
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Ethan Connor
INJURIES
- WR Chris Bell (knee) was activated off the non-football injury list. Bell, a 2026 third-round pick, tore his ACL during his final season at Louisville.
INJURIES
- QB Geno Smith was at Monday's practice with a sleeve on his lower left leg, per local reporters. Smith sat out New York's first preseason game with foot soreness.
- RB Breece Hall strained his groin in Monday's practice, coach Aaron Glenn told reporters. He will undergo imaging and be evaluated. Glenn added he didn't think the injury "was a big deal." Hall went down after slipping in practice and was taken to the medical tent, per local reporters.
- WR Garrett Wilson missed Monday's practice with an illness, Glenn said.
- CB Mory Bamba will miss a couple weeks with a knee injury, per Glenn.
INJURIES
- OT Tristan Wirfs (hamstring) returned to practice on Monday, per local reporters.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Kadarius Calloway
- S Marcus Banks waived with injury designation