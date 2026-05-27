Alex Singleton: 'We want to be the best Broncos defense in history'

Alex Singleton's 2025 season was one of a kind for reasons one would never hope to realize, but he's in a much better place now and believes his team can reach rare air in 2026.
The linebacker has justification for his faith. After returning from an ACL injury suffered in 2024 and overcoming a late-season cancer diagnosis, Singleton played a key part in Denver's magical 14-3 finish and journey to the AFC Championship Game.
He sees 2025 as a prelude for the Broncos' true storybook tale.
"There's a ton of little things that we have to clean up, that if we can play how we should play, I mean we want to be the best Broncos defense in history," Singleton said during an appearance on the DNVR Broncos podcast. "This organization has nothing but history in defense. So, to be able to come in day one, it's our fourth year with (defensive coordinator) V.J. (Vance Joseph) to kind of, let's get all the wrinkles figured out, which we're doing right now. That's what these next few weeks are all about. And I think if we just do the little things better, we will get those turnovers.
"So, it's just kind of really all coming together even more. Last year felt like we were in sync. I think we will be even more. But that's what the next four months is for, is to get that figured out, and I think when we do, the sky's really the limit for us."
If anyone has reason to carry undeterred belief into a new season, it's Singleton, the seven-year linebacker who built a career that began as an undrafted afterthought and became one of a valued veteran. Overcoming the long UDFA odds was enough of an accomplishment, but last season stood as an even greater achievement.
After returning from an ACL injury, Singleton discovered he had testicular cancer through a random drug test in November, prompting a procedure. With the knowledge of his diagnosis still fresh, Singleton played in Denver's Week 10 win over Las Vegas, recording nine tackles before undergoing surgery to remove the cancerous tumor the next day. In total, he missed just one game, finishing with 16 starts, 135 tackles and a Pro Bowl nod as an alternate.
Despite the adversity, Singleton's dedication and persistence kept him on the field during the joyous 2025 campaign. He sees it as a great test of his will, one he passed with flying colors, and is riding that confidence entering 2026.
"In my mind, an injury, you're kind of confident in yourself to come back, but then when I sat down this offseason it was like s---, like Week 1 I still couldn't, when we were doing a warmup, I couldn't put my knee on the ground because I still had pain in it," Singleton said. "I was only 10 months from surgery. It evolves so much. I mean even now, how much better I feel, I mean s---, I had cancer. You know what I mean? My body was fighting cancer and I played nine games before that. I think the last seven games were the best games I've ever played in my career, and I did feel better. My body was not recovering from an ACL, it wasn't fighting cancer, those are two pretty big things that you wouldn't be like, 'Hey, dude, if you're in the NFL, here's two things I'm gonna give you to get better at.'
"So, I've had an offseason now where I feel really good and just building on that confidence. Obviously, being around V.J. and all the coaches and just getting after those small details that we can get better at and just being ready to go this year."
Singleton's optimism matches the sunny outlook held by most of Broncos Country, a fanbase that has plenty of tangible evidence produced in the 2025 season to back their hopeful disposition entering the new campaign. After overcoming two massive hurdles, Singleton knows he's fortunate to continue playing football and to feel as good as he does.
"Having all that back, feeling super good," he said. "There's a bunch of stuff we could go into with how your body fights cancer that everything feels a hell of a lot better and just functioning better that I didn't even think about before that now I notice. I'm like, 'wow, this is way better.' Like my body just recovers better, I sleep better, everything's better and all my scans and stuff have been really good. So, it's just kind of peace in your mind with all that. It's all super good."
If all goes according to plan, Singleton could end up experiencing the greatest sporting joy of all in February.