Alex Singleton: 'We want to be the best Broncos defense in history'

Despite the adversity, Singleton's dedication and persistence kept him on the field during the joyous 2025 campaign. He sees it as a great test of his will, one he passed with flying colors, and is riding that confidence entering 2026.

"In my mind, an injury, you're kind of confident in yourself to come back, but then when I sat down this offseason it was like s---, like Week 1 I still couldn't, when we were doing a warmup, I couldn't put my knee on the ground because I still had pain in it," Singleton said. "I was only 10 months from surgery. It evolves so much. I mean even now, how much better I feel, I mean s---, I had cancer. You know what I mean? My body was fighting cancer and I played nine games before that. I think the last seven games were the best games I've ever played in my career, and I did feel better. My body was not recovering from an ACL, it wasn't fighting cancer, those are two pretty big things that you wouldn't be like, 'Hey, dude, if you're in the NFL, here's two things I'm gonna give you to get better at.'

"So, I've had an offseason now where I feel really good and just building on that confidence. Obviously, being around V.J. and all the coaches and just getting after those small details that we can get better at and just being ready to go this year."

Singleton's optimism matches the sunny outlook held by most of Broncos Country, a fanbase that has plenty of tangible evidence produced in the 2025 season to back their hopeful disposition entering the new campaign. After overcoming two massive hurdles, Singleton knows he's fortunate to continue playing football and to feel as good as he does.

"Having all that back, feeling super good," he said. "There's a bunch of stuff we could go into with how your body fights cancer that everything feels a hell of a lot better and just functioning better that I didn't even think about before that now I notice. I'm like, 'wow, this is way better.' Like my body just recovers better, I sleep better, everything's better and all my scans and stuff have been really good. So, it's just kind of peace in your mind with all that. It's all super good."