NFL Network: Matthew Stafford's revised deal sets clear roadmap for reigning MVP, Rams

The details of Stafford's new deal are significant not because of the money he'll be due in 2026 and 2027 -- $45 million in 2026 and $50 million in 2027 -- but because they place firm timelines on what has been an otherwise ambiguous process for the quarterback and the Rams over the last two offseasons. In 2025, Stafford flirted with the idea of leaving the Rams for another opportunity elsewhere (most notably, with the Raiders) before working out a deal to remain in Los Angeles, and while he quickly committed to returning in 2026, he and the Rams still took months to hammer out the details of his contract.