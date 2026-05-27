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Josh Jacobs released from custody after arrest; Brown County D.A. not ready to formally charge Packers RB

Published: May 27, 2026 at 02:06 PM
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Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was released from police custody in Wisconsin on Wednesday after the Brown County District Attorney's Office said it was not "prepared to make a formal charging decision" following Jacobs' arrest on Tuesday.

Brown County District Attorney David L. Lasee said in a Wednesday statement that his office has requested "additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued." A final charging decision will be made by the DA's office at a later date.

Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday on five charges, including felony strangulation, and booked into Brown County Jail, according to a Hobart/Lawrence Police Department press release. The arrest stems from an alleged incident on Saturday morning in which Hobart/Lawrence Police were dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving Jacobs.

In addition to the charge of felony strangulation, Jacobs, 28, was booked on four misdemeanor counts of assault, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim, according to jail records.

Jacobs was released from Brown County Jail at 12:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday, jail records show. The investigation into the allegations against Jacobs "remains open and is ongoing," per the Brown County D.A.

Jacobs' attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac, said Wednesday in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that they were "extremely pleased" that Jacobs was released from custody and that no criminal charges were filed at this time.

"We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future," Jacobs' attorneys added.

Speaking to Packers beat reporters on Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur declined to comment on Jacobs' arrest, referring to the organization's statement on the matter and saying he will "let the process play out."

Following Jacobs' arrest, Green Bay cancelled media availability for players at Wednesday's organized team activities.

The Packers continue their voluntary OTAs on May 29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-16 and June 18. Mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 9-11.

Jacobs is entering his eighth NFL season and his third with the Packers, who signed him as a free agent in 2024. He is joined in the Packers' RB room by veteran Chris Brooks, MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong, Damien Martinez and rookie Jaden Nixon.

"I like the guys that we have, but certainly you can never have enough. That's for sure," LaFleur said on Wednesday when he was asked about the position group.

The 24th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, Jacobs is a three-time Pro Bowler with 7,803 career rushing yards and 74 rushing touchdowns. He was the NFL rushing champion in 2022 with the Raiders.

In 2025, Jacobs produced 929 yards and 13 touchdowns for Green Bay, which has Jacobs under contract through the 2027 season.

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