Josh Jacobs released from custody after arrest; Brown County D.A. not ready to formally charge Packers RB

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was released from police custody in Wisconsin on Wednesday after the Brown County District Attorney's Office said it was not "prepared to make a formal charging decision" following Jacobs' arrest on Tuesday.

Brown County District Attorney David L. Lasee said in a Wednesday statement that his office has requested "additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued." A final charging decision will be made by the DA's office at a later date.

Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday on five charges, including felony strangulation, and booked into Brown County Jail, according to a Hobart/Lawrence Police Department press release. The arrest stems from an alleged incident on Saturday morning in which Hobart/Lawrence Police were dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving Jacobs.

In addition to the charge of felony strangulation, Jacobs, 28, was booked on four misdemeanor counts of assault, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim, according to jail records.

Jacobs was released from Brown County Jail at 12:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday, jail records show. The investigation into the allegations against Jacobs "remains open and is ongoing," per the Brown County D.A.

Jacobs' attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac, said Wednesday in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that they were "extremely pleased" that Jacobs was released from custody and that no criminal charges were filed at this time.