Javon Kinlaw goes into expletive-laden rant while hyping up Commanders' D-line

After fielding one of the oldest rosters and worst defenses in the NFL in 2025, Washington spent the offseason rebuilding its defensive line.
Javon Kinlaw took notice.
The veteran defensive tackle, entering his second season in D.C. and seventh in the league, couldn't help but marvel at the talent around him when meeting with reporters Wednesday during Commanders organized team activities.
"We've got some m------------ now," Kinlaw said. "Excuse my language."
Kinlaw then offered more language to be excused while listing off the depth of Commanders new and old along Washington's D-line.
"S---, (Odafe) Oweh, he can go," Kinlaw said. "S---, Charles Omenihu can go. S---, K'Lavon (Chaisson) can go. S---, Tim Settle, he can go. S---, who else am I missing? And we got, s---, D-Wise (Deatrich Wise) back. S---, you already know he can go. S---, we got D.A. (Dorance Armstrong) coming back. He can go. S---, Jer'Zhan (Newton) can go. S---, D-Payne (Daron Payne) can go.
"It's gonna be exciting, bruh. It's gonna be super exciting to play with these guys, for sure. A lot of talent, bruh. I'm just excited, bro. I'm super excited."
Washington broke the bank for Oweh in the offseason, adding the former Ravens and Chargers pass rusher on a four-year, $100 million deal. Chaisson, Settle and Omenihu also joined from free agency, while Wise returned to the fold.
Those additions, along with the selection of first-round linebacker Sonny Styles and the replacement of former defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. with Daronte Jones, will hope to turn around a Commanders defense that wilted in its second season under coach Dan Quinn. Washington ranked dead last in total defense and 27th in scoring defense in 2025.
In 17 games last season, Kinlaw, a first-round pick in 2020, logged 43 tackles, three QB hits and zero sacks.
With a front seven full of "m------------" around him in 2026, Kinlaw is expecting more production for all involved.