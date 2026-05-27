 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Javon Kinlaw goes into expletive-laden rant while hyping up Commanders' D-line

Published: May 27, 2026 at 04:01 PM
Author Image
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

After fielding one of the oldest rosters and worst defenses in the NFL in 2025, Washington spent the offseason rebuilding its defensive line.

Javon Kinlaw took notice.

The veteran defensive tackle, entering his second season in D.C. and seventh in the league, couldn't help but marvel at the talent around him when meeting with reporters Wednesday during Commanders organized team activities.

"We've got some m------------ now," Kinlaw said. "Excuse my language."

Kinlaw then offered more language to be excused while listing off the depth of Commanders new and old along Washington's D-line.

"S---, (Odafe) Oweh, he can go," Kinlaw said. "S---, Charles Omenihu can go. S---, K'Lavon (Chaisson) can go. S---, Tim Settle, he can go. S---, who else am I missing? And we got, s---, D-Wise (Deatrich Wise) back. S---, you already know he can go. S---, we got D.A. (Dorance Armstrong) coming back. He can go. S---, Jer'Zhan (Newton) can go. S---, D-Payne (Daron Payne) can go.

"It's gonna be exciting, bruh. It's gonna be super exciting to play with these guys, for sure. A lot of talent, bruh. I'm just excited, bro. I'm super excited."

Related Links

Washington broke the bank for Oweh in the offseason, adding the former Ravens and Chargers pass rusher on a four-year, $100 million deal. Chaisson, Settle and Omenihu also joined from free agency, while Wise returned to the fold.

Those additions, along with the selection of first-round linebacker Sonny Styles and the replacement of former defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. with Daronte Jones, will hope to turn around a Commanders defense that wilted in its second season under coach Dan Quinn. Washington ranked dead last in total defense and 27th in scoring defense in 2025.

In 17 games last season, Kinlaw, a first-round pick in 2020, logged 43 tackles, three QB hits and zero sacks.

With a front seven full of "m------------" around him in 2026, Kinlaw is expecting more production for all involved.

Related Content

news

Colts QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) 'absolutely' expects to be ready Week 1

Colts QB Daniel Jones told reporters on Wednesday that he "absoutely" expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

news

Eagles stars maintaining focus despite 'if' of A.J. Brown trade still lingering

As A.J. Brown trade rumors continue to linger, Philadelphia Eagles stars such as Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley remain laser-focused on the season ahead.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says offseason changes, new coaching staff like 'a breath of fresh air'

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson address reporters for the first time this offseason, saying all of the changes within the franchise were like "a breath of fresh air."

news

Josh Jacobs released from custody after arrest; Brown County D.A. not ready to formally charge Packers RB

Packers running back Josh Jacobs was released from police custody in Wisconsin on Wednesday after the Brown County District Attorney's Office said it was not "prepared to make a formal charging decision" following Jacobs' arrest on Tuesday.

news

Travis Kelce joins MLB's Cleveland Guardians as minority owner

Travis Kelce, the 11-time Pro Bowl tight end and Cleveland Heights, Ohio native joined the Cleveland Guardians' ownership group in a minority capacity, the MLB team announced Wednesday.

news

Bills DC Jim Leonhard envisions 'really disruptive' Ed Oliver in new defensive system

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard believes defensive tackle Ed Oliver's best days are ahead of him now that he's playing in Buffalo's new system.

news

NFL Network: Matthew Stafford's revised deal sets clear roadmap for reigning MVP, Rams

The NFL MVP's new deal with the Rams includes rolling guarantee triggers after the 2026 and 2027 seasons, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, creating annual decision deadlines for both parties.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys WR Parris Campbell retires; Bills sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Alex Singleton: 'We want to be the best Broncos defense in history'

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton's 2025 season was one of a kind for reasons one would never hope to realize, but he's in a much better place now and believes his team can reach rare air in 2026.

news

Packers RB Josh Jacobs arrested on five charges, including felony strangulation

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested Tuesday on five charges, including felony strangulation, and booked into Brown County (Wisconsin) Jail.

news

NFL Network: Chargers, S Derwin James agree to three-year, $75.6 million contract extension

General manager Joe Hortiz tabbed it a high priority that Derwin James remains a member of the Los Angeles Chargers for life. The Chargers and James took a colossal step forward in making that happen.