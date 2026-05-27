Javon Kinlaw goes into expletive-laden rant while hyping up Commanders' D-line

After fielding one of the oldest rosters and worst defenses in the NFL in 2025, Washington spent the offseason rebuilding its defensive line.

Javon Kinlaw took notice.

The veteran defensive tackle, entering his second season in D.C. and seventh in the league, couldn't help but marvel at the talent around him when meeting with reporters Wednesday during Commanders organized team activities.

"We've got some m------------ now," Kinlaw said. "Excuse my language."

Kinlaw then offered more language to be excused while listing off the depth of Commanders new and old along Washington's D-line.