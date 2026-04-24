2026 NFL Draft: Commanders select Ohio State LB Sonny Styles with No. 7 overall pick

Styles began his career in Columbus as a safety before switching to linebacker in the spring of 2024. In his first year playing the position full time, he started all 16 games for Ohio State en route to a national championship. Styles finished the year with 100 total tackles, 10 1/2 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Moving closer to the line of scrimmage was initially an adjustment for him, but the new position allowed him to unlock more of his potential.

"At safety, you are 10 yards away from the ball," Styles said. "Things are happening a little slower; you have more time and space to make things happen. Now you're moving to 5 yards; now things are happening faster. You have to get off blocks, make tackles, offensive linemen are climbing to you. That was an adjustment, really, just being closer to the ball. Things are happening faster."

Styles' elite athleticism helped his transition to linebacker; he played all three positions over his final two years in Columbus. His versatility is something the Commanders coveted.

"Sonny is a guy who can play off the ball, he can play on the ball, he can mug up and blitz," Peters said. "There are so many different things he can do. ... He's got the size to play on the edge. He's really versatile. We can kind of mix and match how we deploy those guys and play as many linebackers as we can on the field."

Styles joins linebackers Frankie Luvu and Leo Chenal, creating a trio of versatile linebackers the Commanders are excited to deploy.

"That room, we feel great about it," Peters said. "We felt good about it going in, but we feel great about it (now). I love the guys in that room already. They are competitive guys. They're all really athletic. They're all guys you want to have on your team. Adding more competition -- the theme of our program is competition -- I know those guys will all fight and create roles for themselves."

Peters was also impressed by Styles' game-to-game improvement throughout last season, specifically emphasizing his 12-tackle performance against Indiana in the Big Ten title game.

"He played his best ball at the end of the year," Peters said. "He's still ascending. It's fun to watch his progression and just seeing how much better he got and how much better he still can get."