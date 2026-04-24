2026 NFL Draft: Snap grades for every team after Day 1

Immediate draft grades provide a foundation for future evaluations. Waiting three years to assess draft classes without accounting for how the decision was viewed at the time usually leads to revisionist history.
These 2026 NFL Draft snap grades reflect the value I think each pick (or set of picks) has, given the slot and the prospect's college film/athleticism scores. Trades, and the capital exchanged (both picks and players), are factored into these grades, too, as they also play a significant part in determining the future of a franchise.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 3): RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Analysis:
- The Cardinals eschewed their defensive needs to grab Love, a talented dual threat who lifts the rushing game and gives provides a great option out of the backfield as a receiver. His ability to score from anywhere on the field makes him worthy of a top-five selection.
Draft picks:
- No first-round pick
Analysis:
- Atlanta traded its 2026 first-round pick last year to move back into the first round for James Pearce Jr. While Pearce showed promise on the field as a rookie, his off-field issues remain a concern that keeps me from assigning a higher grade at this time.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 14): OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
Analysis:
- The Ravens add another big body up front in Ioane, who instantly improves the interior of the offensive line as a run blocker and pass protector. He will protect Lamar Jackson from interior pass rushers and use his nimble feet to hit second-level targets in the run game.
- Baltimore passed on Miami Edge Rueben Bain Jr., who could have paired with Trey Hendrickson for a much-needed boost to the pass rush. Ioane's an excellent player, but the Ravens might have been to find a very good interior offensive lineman later in the draft.
Draft picks:
- No first-round pick
Analysis:
- Buffalo made two separate deals, trading out of the first round and improving its draft capital for the middle rounds. I love this strategy. The Bills will find contributors on Days 2 and 3 while not missing out on much value at their positions of need, like receiver and edge rusher.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 19): OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
Analysis:
- Freeling was a good value at No. 19 overall. He’s still developing, but he has experience on both sides of the line, so he could be a valuable swing tackle as a rookie. Former Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker is also in place as a potential fill-in for the injured Ikem Ekwonu, who is entering a contract year.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 25): S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
Analysis:
- I linked Thieneman to the Bears in my mock drafts because of his athleticism and the team's need at safety following the departures of Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker. Thieneman can play as a center fielder, but he’s versatile enough to move into the box as a run defender. It's a marriage made in football heaven.
Draft picks:
- No first-round pick
Analysis:
- The Bengals have built a reputation for staying put in the first round, but they went off-script by dealing the 10th overall selection to the Giants for DT Dexter Lawrence. They also extended Lawrence’s contract. His decline in production last season (career-low 31 tackles, 0.5 sacks) was troubling, but given the scarcity of true blue-chip prospects in this year’s class, it lessens the blow of losing the draft capital.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 9): OT Spencer Fano, Utah
- Round 1 (No. 24): WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Analysis:
- The Browns were the first team to trade down on Thursday night, receiving third- and fifth-round picks from Kansas City to drop from No. 6 to No. 9. That was a strong move considering they still landed the first offensive tackle off the board. I don’t believe Fano’s lack of length will be an issue at the next level. His footwork and tenacity will allow him to succeed.
- Cleveland used its second first-round pick -- acquired from the Jaguars in last year’s trade for Travis Hunter -- on a very talented receiver in Concepcion. He can make big plays as a receiver, especially after the catch, and kick returner. He'll need to become a more reliable pass catcher, though.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 11): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
- Round 1 (No. 23): Edge Malachi Lawrence, UCF
Analysis:
- The Cowboys sent two fifth-round picks to Miami for a one-spot jump so they could select Downs. They can regain those selections in other trades, and I can understand not wanting to miss out on one of my favorite prospects in the class. Downs proved himself a leader as a true freshman at Alabama and continued his excellent play at Ohio State, making plays in the deep half, the backfield and the box. This was a steal.
- Dallas’ second first-round pick came from the Packers, as part of the Micah Parsons trade (along with a 2027 first-round pick and DT Kenny Clark). Obviously, Parsons is an excellent defender when healthy, and it’s far too soon to say who “won” that trade. On Thursday, after trading down with division foe Philadelphia for much-needed mid-round selections, the Cowboys grabbed a late riser in Lawrence. It's possible they found a diamond in the rough with the long, athletic pass rusher, but it's always a bit worrying to me when it seems like a player entered the first-round conversation late in the process.
Draft picks:
- No first-round pick
Analysis:
- The Broncos gave up significant draft capital to acquire receiver Jaylen Waddle – including the 30th overall pick this year, but they might have had to pay a similar price to trade up for one of the top four or five receivers in this year’s draft class. Making that move for an established player was more than reasonable.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 17): OT Blake Miller, Clemson
Analysis:
- The departure of longtime starting OT Taylor Decker made it imperative for the Lions to find another offensive tackle early in the draft. Miller's combination of experience and physicality must have endeared him to the decision-makers in Detroit, considering they passed on Georgia OT Monroe Freeling, who went two picks later. We’ll see which player has a better NFL career, but I think the Lions made the right call.
Draft picks:
- No first-round pick
Analysis:
- The Packers did not have a first-round pick this year after trading their selection to Dallas, along with their 2027 first-rounder and Kenny Clark, for edge rusher Micah Parsons. Unfortunately, his first season in Green Bay ended with an ACL tear. Trading for one of the top defenders in the league made sense, but Parsons must stay healthy for this trade to be a true success for the Packers.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 26): OG Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
Analysis:
- Rutledge will certainly bring toughness to the Texans’ offensive line. Houston swapped third-round picks and gave up a fifth-rounder to the Bills to move up two picks for the powerful and athletic Rutledge, which is not a deal-breaker for me. I can’t say for certain that they would have found similar value later on.
Draft picks:
- No first-round pick
Analysis:
- The Colts traded their first-round pick this year and next for cornerback Sauce Gardner, who missed the end of last season with a calf injury. It will take more time to evaluate whether Indianapolis’ investment will pay off.
Draft picks:
- No first-round pick
Analysis:
- The Jaguars included their 2026 first-round pick in the deal to trade up for Travis Hunter last year. A knee injury suffered in practice sidelined Hunter for the second half of last season. I viewed him as the top prospect in last year's draft, so I don't blame the Jaguars for taking a chance on his talent. The injury highlights the risk in giving up future capital, though.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 6): CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
- Round 1 (No. 29): DT Peter Woods, Clemson
Analysis:
- Kansas City traded third- and fifth-round picks to Cleveland to land the top cover corner in Delane. His ability to shut down receivers on the outside made him a top-10 value. In most cases, I'd say the Chiefs should have let the draft come to them, but I agree with the decision in this case.
- Instead of extending cornerback Trent McDuffie, the Chiefs traded him to the Rams for four draft picks, including the 29th overall selection in this draft. I think they received good value for McDuffie and the pick of Delane helps make up for the loss.
- The Chiefs took Woods with the 29th pick. They had a need at defensive tackle, and he could be an excellent complement to Chris Jones. However, they passed on an excellent receiver in Omar Cooper Jr. despite questions about their depth chart at that position.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 1): QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Analysis:
- No other selection would have made sense here, given Mendoza's intelligence, accuracy and toughness. Now GM John Spytek must continue to reshape of the team's roster to maximize the Heisman Trophy winner's chances for success.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 22): Edge Akheem Mesidor, Miami
Analysis:
- Mesidor brings intensity off the edge and can play inside in sub-packages. The team needed another rusher to play opposite Tuli Tuipulotu with Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree entering the twilight of their careers.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 13): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
Analysis:
- The 2026 first-round pick the Rams acquired from the Falcons in a draft day deal last year turned into the 13th overall selection after a tough season for Atlanta. The Rams did not keep their own first-rounder, trading it to the Chiefs for CB Trent McDuffie. They also gave up two 2026 middle-round picks and a 2027 third-round pick for McDuffie, who must push the secondary to another level to make that trade to pay off.
- Coming into Thursday night, it seemed Simpson was likely to be picked in the middle or late part of the first round, so the Rams decided to beat the rush to their future starting quarterback. Reigning MVP Matthew Stafford is 38 years old, and the franchise might not get many opportunities to make such an early pick. A long-term investment in the QB position made a lot of sense.
- There's an argument to be made that the Rams could have used this pick for a receiver like Makai Lemon, edge rusher like Rueben Bain Jr., or one of the top offensive tackles available. However, I won't downgrade GM Les Snead for following the Green Bay Packers model of making a major draft investment in a QB to develop behind an established starter who is still playing at an elite level.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 12): OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
- Round 1 (No. 27): CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
Analysis:
- The Dolphins continued hoarding draft picks, grabbing two fifth-rounders from Dallas to slide down one spot, from No. 11 to No. 12. It was a smart move, because they would have known the defense-needy Cowboys were likely to leave the massive, powerful Proctor on the board to fill in at guard or right tackle for Miami. Proctor's final season at Alabama did not start out well, but he made enough progress through the season and evaluation process to earn fans among scouts.
- Proctor's career will surely be compared to that of Downs, though. Will the extra two fifth-rounders prove to be sufficient compensation for passing on one of the top defenders in college football over the past three years?
- The Dolphins sent the No. 30 overall pick -- part of the return from Denver in the Jaylen Waddle trade -- to San Francisco, along with a third-round choice, for No. 27 and a fourth-rounder, which allowed them to come away with Johnson, one of my favorite players in the class. His size, speed, ball skills and excellent foot quickness should allow him to excel in man and zone coverage.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 18): DL Caleb Banks, Florida
Analysis:
- I projected Banks to the Vikings in my five-round mock because of their dire need at defensive tackle after the departures of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. Banks is a top-20 talent when healthy because of his amazing combination of size and agility. There is risk, however, given that he missed time this season with injury and was reportedly hurt at the NFL Scouting Combine.
- The Vikings will continue their long-time search for a star corner after passing on the position here. Chris Johnson came off the board, but Colton Hood and Jermod McCoy (who, like Banks, has an injury history, having missed all of 2025 with a torn ACL) remain available heading into Day 2.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 28): OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
Analysis:
- New England had to address the offensive line after a poor showing in the Super Bowl. Lomu needs to get stronger and is still growing as a run blocker. His footwork in pass protection is definitely good enough to start in the league. And if Will Campbell continues to struggle outside, he could move to guard and allow Lomu to take a shot on the blind side.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 8): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
Analysis:
- The Saints determined Tyson's suddenness, body control and downfield playmaking ability made him worthy of the eighth overall selection, and Chris Olave badly needed a partner in the receiving corps after New Orleans traded Rashid Shaheed last season. There is risk with this pick, though, with Tyson's injury history and questions about whether his long speed and physicality will be enough against veteran NFL corners.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 5): LB/Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
- Round 1 (No. 10): OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
Analysis:
- Getting Reese at fifth overall was excellent value. The team has decisions to make with three former first-round edge rushers on the depth chart (Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux), but Reese can play inside or outside for the Giants because of his athleticism and strength at the point of attack. I'm excited to see how he excels as a three-down player as his rookie season progresses.
- The Giants added a second first-round pick (No. 10 overall) when sending disgruntled DT Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati. They'll need to find a very good nose tackle on Day 2 to fill that spot, but getting a top-10 pick was a good move.
- The selection of Mauigoa wasn't a surprise since Big Blue desperately needed a starting right guard. He was a right tackle in college but mauls opponents in the run game and is sturdy in pass protection, making him a natural fit inside.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 2): Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
- Round 1 (No. 16): TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
- Round 1 (No. 30): WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
Analysis:
- The March trade of edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II to Tennessee for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat portended an edge rusher being selected No. 2 overall. Bailey's first step and closing speed will be a thorn in the sides of offensive tackles and quarterbacks around the league.
- The Jets received the 16th overall pick in this year's draft, along with a 2027 first-rounder, from the Colts for Sauce Gardner. The Jets took Sadiq at that spot because of his explosive athleticism and toughness after the catch. If he limits his drops and continues to give effort as a blocker, the Gardner trade could be a franchise-changing deal.
- Trading a fifth-round pick to move back into the first round for Cooper was a smart move. He could very well end up a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver due to his strength, agility and footwork on the sideline. Finding him at 30 is excellent value.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 20): WR Makai Lemon, USC
Analysis:
- Trading two fourth-round picks to division-rival Dallas wasn't a major investment in draft capital, but it still gives the Cowboys ammunition to improve their roster. The Steelers could have picked Lemon if the Eagles didn't trade up, so Philadelphia needed to make a move to secure his services. Lemon is as competitive a pass catcher as I've ever seen. The questions regarding his average size and athleticism do make this move a bit of a risk. And it's likely they could have stayed put and taken Omar Cooper Jr. or KC Concepcion, so let's keep an eye on their progress during their rookie deals.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 21): OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
Analysis:
- Questions linger about the health of left tackle Broderick Jones, as well as the team's interest in exercising his fifth-year option. Iheanachor could start on the right side and allow former first-rounder Troy Fautanu to move back to left tackle if Jones is not available this season. Despite his large size, Iheanachor's neat feet in pass protection make him tough to beat on the edge.
Draft picks:
- No first-round pick
Analysis:
- The 49ers are smart for accumulating draft capital in a draft where there is little difference in value between the 15th and 50th selections and many good players to be found on Day 2, including at receiver, edge rusher and interior offensive line. It wasn't the most exciting night for 49ers fans, but since the franchise extended Trent Williams days before the draft, it didn't need to stick around for a tackle.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 32): RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
Analysis:
- Kenneth Walker III's departure and Zach Charbonnet's injury may have forced the Seahawks' hand. Price was explosive in limited touches during his time at Notre Dame, and time will tell if he will continue to progress as a receiver and blocker with an increased workload. The lack of elite ball-carriers in this draft class may have pushed Price up boards prematurely.
- Seattle's cornerback situation is severely lacking still, and it passed on Colton Hood, Jermod McCoy and Avieon Terrell.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 15): Edge Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
Analysis:
- Forget about Bain's arm length (30 7/8 inches), he'll likely be one of the top defensive players in this draft class. The Buccaneers took advantage of his slide and got excellent value taking him at 16.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 4): WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
- Round 1 (No. 31): Edge Keldric Faulk, Auburn
Analysis:
- Tennessee ignores the top defenders in the class (Arvell Reese, Reuben Bain Jr. and Sonny Styles, among others) to select the best receiver in Tate. Like many Buckeye wideouts before him, Tate is pro-ready and was a step ahead of his peers in college. His competitiveness at the catch point and crisp routes instantly improve a mediocre Titans receiving corps.
- Faulk could be a Gregory Rousseau-type bargain late in the first round because he's one of the few edge rushers with the veteran's power and length. Faulk also fits the Robert Saleh DE-type to a tee. Swapping mid-round picks to move up for this SEC defender, who helps a lean spot on the team's depth chart, was worth it.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 7): LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Analysis:
- Styles' elite performance at the NFL Scouting Combine boosted his stock to the top of the first round. The Commanders were looking for an inside linebacker able to take over for future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner as a playmaker and leader. Pass rusher Reuben Bain Jr. was still available at this spot, and it's arguable whether Styles is a better prospect than former Ohio State teammate and safety Caleb Downs.