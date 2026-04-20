Trent Williams, 49ers agree to terms on two-year, $50 million deal, ending contract standoff

Williams' extension solves a lingering issue for the 49ers, who faced the possibility of moving the soon-to-be 38-year-old tackle if they couldn't make progress on a contract agreement. The new extension avoids another holdout for Williams, who is no stranger to refusing to participate, having sat out the entire 2019 season before being traded from Washington to San Francisco, and also holding out until early September to sign an extension in 2024.

It didn't seem the 49ers were ever truly worried about Williams' negotiations. When asked about it in late March, head coach Kyle Shanahan appeared comfortable that the two sides would figure things out before long, telling reporters "we love Trent too much and eventually that will work out."

Shanahan was right, and it seems general manager John Lynch was able to find the perfect fit for a player who is nearing 40 but remains one of the best at his position. A two-year extension means Williams won't enter 2026 in a contract year and will be under team control at a premium rate for the next three seasons, leaving open the possibility of him playing his age-40 campaign in San Francisco if he doesn't first decide to call it a career.