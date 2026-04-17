Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Jets pick QB Ty Simpson in Round 1; Lions trade up

This pick reminds me of Washington's selection of Brandon Scherff at this same spot in 2015. Scherff played tackle at Iowa, but it was clear he possessed the strength and tenacity to be an excellent run blocker as well as provide sturdy pass protection. He ended up being a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro at guard over 10 NFL seasons. Mauigoa presents similar aptitudes, so he could start at right guard for the Giants as a rookie and move back outside in the future if needed.