Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Jets pick QB Ty Simpson in Round 1; Lions trade up

The 2026 National Football League Annual Player Selection Meeting, more commonly known as the NFL draft (April 23-25 in Pittsburgh), is almost here. So, I'm returning to my annual tradition of making a projection for all 257 picks in my final mock of the year.
Since this mock is released nearly a full week before the draft begins, it won't include last-minute information reported about prospects and teams' potential interest in them. I still predict four trades, however, along with providing a wide-angle view about where teams can find value at positions of need throughout the event.
Programming note: Tune in for live coverage of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 23 on NFL Network, NFL+, the NFL Channel, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Mendoza's proven himself to be a smart, gritty competitor with the tools to lead a team to a championship. Now the Raiders have to rebuild the offensive line and add to his arsenal of outside pass-catchers so he can maximize his potential.
The Jets take potential over college production, just like the Jaguars did when they selected Travon Walker first overall instead of Aidan Hutchinson four years ago -- and Walker developed into a player worth signing to a four-year extension earlier this month.
I'm staying away from the idea that the Cowboys might make a two-for-one trade (giving Arizona Nos. 12 and 20 overall) to get into this spot, because no team has given up two first-round picks in the same year to move into the top three since 2003. So, the Cards pick Bailey to shore up their moribund pass rush.
Tony Pollard is entering a contract year, turns 29 in April and has carried the ball over 750 times over the last three seasons. Love's the top player on the board and, in this case, represents the team's future on offense. In the meantime, he can be eased into a rushing/receiving role as a rookie behind Pollard, giving the veteran some much-deserved relief, so that he can stay fresher throughout the season.
This pick reminds me of Washington's selection of Brandon Scherff at this same spot in 2015. Scherff played tackle at Iowa, but it was clear he possessed the strength and tenacity to be an excellent run blocker as well as provide sturdy pass protection. He ended up being a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro at guard over 10 NFL seasons. Mauigoa presents similar aptitudes, so he could start at right guard for the Giants as a rookie and move back outside in the future if needed.
Freeling's athleticism, length and experience starting at both tackle spots push him into the top 10 overall selections. He also played through an ankle injury last season, and that kind of durability would be especially attractive to the Browns, whose pass protection has been wrecked by health issues over the past few years.
Delane's speed and ball skills allow Dan Quinn to utilize man coverage on at least one side of the field on a regular basis.
Downs might not be the fastest defensive back in the league, based on his game tape, but his intelligence and instincts more than make up for whatever slight amount of time he loses over distance. Teams should not allow an apparent lack of pure speed to drop his stock, like what seemingly happened with eventual All-Pro Kyle Hamilton (drafted 14th overall in 2022).
The Chiefs are known for betting on talent even when prospects might not fit the prototypical mold, and I don't think Bain's shorter than average arms (30 7/8 inches) will prevent him from instantly upgrading their pass rush.
McCoy looked healthy and fast during his pro-day workout this month, likely locking up an early draft slot. Don't forget that Cincinnati took a shot on Ja'Marr Chase after the receiver did not play in his final college season. They might not blink at selecting McCoy, even though he missed the entire 2025 season after suffering an ACL tear in January of that year.
Though Tate lacks the elite physical traits typically associated with a top-10 pick, he is the top receiver in this draft. Miami's new quarterback, Malik Willis, will love throwing to this former Buckeye, who runs crisp routes and possesses downfield playmaking skills.
Teams might not value Styles as a top-10 pick if they view him as a pure off-ball linebacker. Dallas happily secures the ultra-athletic defender for its new defense, just as the Cowboys did with Micah Parsons at the same draft slot in 2021.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAMS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY FALCONS)
Detroit sends a fifth-round pick this year (No. 157) and a third-rounder in 2027 to move up from 17 for the top player remaining on the board here. The Lions weren't afraid to select Penei Sewell five years ago in spite of questions about his length, so Fano's measurables should not dissuade them from giving him a shot at right tackle, with Sewell then moving to the left side following the departure of Taylor Decker.
Even if Nnamdi Madubuike returns from a serious neck injury that cost him most of 2025, the Ravens could use another athletic big man on the interior. Banks' injury history could give some team pause, but his combination of size (6-foot-6, 327 pounds) and agility are rare, so taking him in the top 20 is a reasonable risk.
Mesidor's a quick, strong pass rusher who can also make plays against the run. Based on general manager Jason Licht's recent comments that he could see the Bucs contending in short order, he's not likely to worry about Mesidor's age (will be a 25-year-old rookie).
Simpson's inconsistency during his only year as a starter in college is well-documented. However, the Jets might as well take a chance on addressing their need for a long-term answer at quarterback. They can still find good value at other positions with four of the top 50 picks, including Nos. 33 and No. 44 overall in Round 2.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS
Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are currently set to become free agents after the season. Lemon's competitive fire and ability to win both from the slot and downfield appeals to the Rams.
The Vikings come away from this pick hoping the speedy, fiery Hood ends their long-time search for a shutdown outside corner. They have a long-term need at the position, too, with Isaiah Rodgers set to enter free agency after 2026 and Byron Murphy due a huge base salary ($17.4 million, per Over The Cap) in 2027.
However GM Dan Morgan chooses to proceed with Bryce Young after exercising the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, adding the explosive Sadiq to his stable of pass-catchers will maximize Carolina's chances of getting the most out of the QB.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH COWBOYS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY PACKERS)
The Browns swap picks in the third and fifth round with Dallas to move up from No. 24 so they can grab Tyson. Cleveland needs a big-time playmaker to take the pressure off Jerry Jeudy and give whoever ends up at quarterback another dynamic target.
Ioane's massive frame, sturdy pass protection and movement skills in the run game make him a perfect fit to replace departed free agent Isaac Seumalo as the Steelers' starting left guard.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS
Kansas City swaps its third-round pick for the Chargers' fourth-rounder to grab a new starter up front, with Proctor perfectly fitting Andy Reid's wide-body offensive-tackle prototype. Josh Simmons could move to right tackle, where he played in college, though Proctor would also be a candidate to make the shift.
Cooper's strength, speed and elite body control should allow him to make a smooth transition to the Eagles' offense as a rookie. He'd be a godsend in the event of an A.J. Brown trade.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY JAGUARS)
If the Cowboys saw what I saw on game film and on the field at the NFL Scouting Combine, they won't hesitate to take the quick-footed Johnson after making this trade to improve their middle-round draft capital.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BEARS
New head coach Jeff Hafley's defensive system requires long, strong base ends like Faulk. If the Bears are willing to wait until the second or third round to bolster their depth at the position, they could gain value in the third round by swapping picks with the Dolphins and replace the fifth-round choice they sent to Buffalo along with DJ Moore in exchange for the Bills' second-rounder.
When it comes to improving the Bills' lackluster receiving corps, trading for DJ Moore was a nice first step. Adding Concepcion's ability to make plays after the catch puts a big smile on Josh Allen's face heading into training camp.
With Trent Williams' contract situation still in flux, let's give the Niners Lomu, who is the top remaining true left tackle prospect. Whatever happens with Williams in the immediate future, the team must prepare a succession plan for the soon-to-be 38-year-old veteran.
Houston signed right tackle Braden Smith from division-rival Indianapolis on a two-year deal this offseason, but Miller would be the team's long-term future at the position. In fact, it wouldn't be shocking to see Smith slide inside to guard if injuries or ineffectiveness become issues for projected starters Ed Ingram and Wyatt Teller.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHIEFS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY RAMS)
The Chargers have a need on the interior defensive line, so adding a plus run defender like McDonald makes a lot of sense.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY BRONCOS)
The Bears should value Thieneman's athleticism and secure tackling in the box.
I won't be surprised if a team selects Stowers in Round 1 given his athletic profile, which reminds me of past first-round TEs Noah Fant and Evan Engram. The Patriots could use a receiving tight end to replace Austin Hooper.
Edge rusher is a need for Seattle, with Boye Mafe departing this offseason while Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu head into a contract year. Thomas will overcome his lack of bulk/length with his speed and bend.