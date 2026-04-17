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Mock Draft

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Jets pick QB Ty Simpson in Round 1; Lions trade up

Published: Apr 17, 2026 at 11:18 AM
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Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

The 2026 National Football League Annual Player Selection Meeting, more commonly known as the NFL draft (April 23-25 in Pittsburgh), is almost here. So, I'm returning to my annual tradition of making a projection for all 257 picks in my final mock of the year.

Since this mock is released nearly a full week before the draft begins, it won't include last-minute information reported about prospects and teams' potential interest in them. I still predict four trades, however, along with providing a wide-angle view about where teams can find value at positions of need throughout the event.

Programming note: Tune in for live coverage of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 23 on NFL Network, NFL+, the NFL Channel, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Pick
1
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Fernando Mendoza
Fernando Mendoza
Indiana · QB · Junior (RS)

Mendoza's proven himself to be a smart, gritty competitor with the tools to lead a team to a championship. Now the Raiders have to rebuild the offensive line and add to his arsenal of outside pass-catchers so he can maximize his potential.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Arvell Reese
Arvell Reese
Ohio State · LB/Edge · Junior

The Jets take potential over college production, just like the Jaguars did when they selected Travon Walker first overall instead of Aidan Hutchinson four years ago -- and Walker developed into a player worth signing to a four-year extension earlier this month.

Pick
3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
David Bailey
David Bailey
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior

I'm staying away from the idea that the Cowboys might make a two-for-one trade (giving Arizona Nos. 12 and 20 overall) to get into this spot, because no team has given up two first-round picks in the same year to move into the top three since 2003. So, the Cards pick Bailey to shore up their moribund pass rush.

Pick
4
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jeremiyah Love
Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame · RB · Junior

Tony Pollard is entering a contract year, turns 29 in April and has carried the ball over 750 times over the last three seasons. Love's the top player on the board and, in this case, represents the team's future on offense. In the meantime, he can be eased into a rushing/receiving role as a rookie behind Pollard, giving the veteran some much-deserved relief, so that he can stay fresher throughout the season.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Francis Mauigoa
Francis Mauigoa
Miami · OT · Junior

This pick reminds me of Washington's selection of Brandon Scherff at this same spot in 2015. Scherff played tackle at Iowa, but it was clear he possessed the strength and tenacity to be an excellent run blocker as well as provide sturdy pass protection. He ended up being a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro at guard over 10 NFL seasons. Mauigoa presents similar aptitudes, so he could start at right guard for the Giants as a rookie and move back outside in the future if needed.

Pick
6
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Monroe Freeling
Monroe Freeling
Georgia · OT · Junior

Freeling's athleticism, length and experience starting at both tackle spots push him into the top 10 overall selections. He also played through an ankle injury last season, and that kind of durability would be especially attractive to the Browns, whose pass protection has been wrecked by health issues over the past few years.

Pick
7
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Mansoor Delane
Mansoor Delane
LSU · CB · Senior

Delane's speed and ball skills allow Dan Quinn to utilize man coverage on at least one side of the field on a regular basis.

Pick
8
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Caleb Downs
Caleb Downs
Ohio State · S · Junior

Downs might not be the fastest defensive back in the league, based on his game tape, but his intelligence and instincts more than make up for whatever slight amount of time he loses over distance. Teams should not allow an apparent lack of pure speed to drop his stock, like what seemingly happened with eventual All-Pro Kyle Hamilton (drafted 14th overall in 2022).

Pick
9
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Rueben Bain Jr.
Rueben Bain Jr.
Miami · Edge · Junior

The Chiefs are known for betting on talent even when prospects might not fit the prototypical mold, and I don't think Bain's shorter than average arms (30 7/8 inches) will prevent him from instantly upgrading their pass rush.

Pick
10
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Jermod McCoy
Jermod McCoy
Tennessee · CB · Junior

McCoy looked healthy and fast during his pro-day workout this month, likely locking up an early draft slot. Don't forget that Cincinnati took a shot on Ja'Marr Chase after the receiver did not play in his final college season. They might not blink at selecting McCoy, even though he missed the entire 2025 season after suffering an ACL tear in January of that year. 

Pick
11
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Carnell Tate
Carnell Tate
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Though Tate lacks the elite physical traits typically associated with a top-10 pick, he is the top receiver in this draft. Miami's new quarterback, Malik Willis, will love throwing to this former Buckeye, who runs crisp routes and possesses downfield playmaking skills.

Pick
12
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Sonny Styles
Sonny Styles
Ohio State · LB · Senior

Teams might not value Styles as a top-10 pick if they view him as a pure off-ball linebacker. Dallas happily secures the ultra-athletic defender for its new defense, just as the Cowboys did with Micah Parsons at the same draft slot in 2021.

Pick
13
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Spencer Fano
Spencer Fano
Utah · OL · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAMS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY FALCONS)


Detroit sends a fifth-round pick this year (No. 157) and a third-rounder in 2027 to move up from 17 for the top player remaining on the board here. The Lions weren't afraid to select Penei Sewell five years ago in spite of questions about his length, so Fano's measurables should not dissuade them from giving him a shot at right tackle, with Sewell then moving to the left side following the departure of Taylor Decker.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Caleb Banks
Caleb Banks
Florida · DT · Senior

Even if Nnamdi Madubuike returns from a serious neck injury that cost him most of 2025, the Ravens could use another athletic big man on the interior. Banks' injury history could give some team pause, but his combination of size (6-foot-6, 327 pounds) and agility are rare, so taking him in the top 20 is a reasonable risk.

Pick
15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Akheem Mesidor
Akheem Mesidor
Miami · Edge · Senior

Mesidor's a quick, strong pass rusher who can also make plays against the run. Based on general manager Jason Licht's recent comments that he could see the Bucs contending in short order, he's not likely to worry about Mesidor's age (will be a 25-year-old rookie).

Pick
16
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via IND)
Ty Simpson
Ty Simpson
Alabama · QB · Junior (RS)

Simpson's inconsistency during his only year as a starter in college is well-documented. However, the Jets might as well take a chance on addressing their need for a long-term answer at quarterback. They can still find good value at other positions with four of the top 50 picks, including Nos. 33 and No. 44 overall in Round 2.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Makai Lemon
Makai Lemon
USC · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS


Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are currently set to become free agents after the season. Lemon's competitive fire and ability to win both from the slot and downfield appeals to the Rams.

Pick
18
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Colton Hood
Colton Hood
Tennessee · CB · Sophomore (RS)

The Vikings come away from this pick hoping the speedy, fiery Hood ends their long-time search for a shutdown outside corner. They have a long-term need at the position, too, with Isaiah Rodgers set to enter free agency after 2026 and Byron Murphy due a huge base salary ($17.4 million, per Over The Cap) in 2027.

Pick
19
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Kenyon Sadiq
Kenyon Sadiq
Oregon · TE · Junior

However GM Dan Morgan chooses to proceed with Bryce Young after exercising the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, adding the explosive Sadiq to his stable of pass-catchers will maximize Carolina's chances of getting the most out of the QB.

Pick
20
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Jordyn Tyson
Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State · WR · Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH COWBOYS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY PACKERS)


The Browns swap picks in the third and fifth round with Dallas to move up from No. 24 so they can grab Tyson. Cleveland needs a big-time playmaker to take the pressure off Jerry Jeudy and give whoever ends up at quarterback another dynamic target. 

Pick
21
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Olaivavega Ioane
Olaivavega Ioane
Penn State · OG · Junior (RS)

Ioane's massive frame, sturdy pass protection and movement skills in the run game make him a perfect fit to replace departed free agent Isaac Seumalo as the Steelers' starting left guard.

Pick
22
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Kadyn Proctor
Kadyn Proctor
Alabama · OT · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS


Kansas City swaps its third-round pick for the Chargers' fourth-rounder to grab a new starter up front, with Proctor perfectly fitting Andy Reid's wide-body offensive-tackle prototype. Josh Simmons could move to right tackle, where he played in college, though Proctor would also be a candidate to make the shift.

Pick
23
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Omar Cooper Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
Indiana · WR · Junior (RS)

Cooper's strength, speed and elite body control should allow him to make a smooth transition to the Eagles' offense as a rookie. He'd be a godsend in the event of an A.J. Brown trade.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Chris Johnson
Chris Johnson
San Diego State · CB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY JAGUARS)


If the Cowboys saw what I saw on game film and on the field at the NFL Scouting Combine, they won't hesitate to take the quick-footed Johnson after making this trade to improve their middle-round draft capital.

Pick
25
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Keldric Faulk
Keldric Faulk
Auburn · Edge · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BEARS


New head coach Jeff Hafley's defensive system requires long, strong base ends like Faulk. If the Bears are willing to wait until the second or third round to bolster their depth at the position, they could gain value in the third round by swapping picks with the Dolphins and replace the fifth-round choice they sent to Buffalo along with DJ Moore in exchange for the Bills' second-rounder.

Pick
26
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
KC Concepcion
KC Concepcion
Texas A&M · WR · Junior

When it comes to improving the Bills' lackluster receiving corps, trading for DJ Moore was a nice first step. Adding Concepcion's ability to make plays after the catch puts a big smile on Josh Allen's face heading into training camp.

Pick
27
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Caleb Lomu
Caleb Lomu
Utah · OT · Sophomore (RS)

With Trent Williams' contract situation still in flux, let's give the Niners Lomu, who is the top remaining true left tackle prospect. Whatever happens with Williams in the immediate future, the team must prepare a succession plan for the soon-to-be 38-year-old veteran.

Pick
28
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Blake Miller
Blake Miller
Clemson · OT · Senior

Houston signed right tackle Braden Smith from division-rival Indianapolis on a two-year deal this offseason, but Miller would be the team's long-term future at the position. In fact, it wouldn't be shocking to see Smith slide inside to guard if injuries or ineffectiveness become issues for projected starters Ed Ingram and Wyatt Teller.

Pick
29
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kayden McDonald
Kayden McDonald
Ohio State · DT · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHIEFS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY RAMS)


The Chargers have a need on the interior defensive line, so adding a plus run defender like McDonald makes a lot of sense.

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Pick
30
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Dillon Thieneman
Dillon Thieneman
Oregon · S · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY BRONCOS)


The Bears should value Thieneman's athleticism and secure tackling in the box.

Pick
31
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Eli Stowers
Eli Stowers
Vanderbilt · TE · Senior

I won't be surprised if a team selects Stowers in Round 1 given his athletic profile, which reminds me of past first-round TEs Noah Fant and Evan Engram. The Patriots could use a receiving tight end to replace Austin Hooper.

Pick
32
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
R Mason Thomas
R Mason Thomas
Oklahoma · Edge · Senior

Edge rusher is a need for Seattle, with Boye Mafe departing this offseason while Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu head into a contract year. Thomas will overcome his lack of bulk/length with his speed and bend.

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