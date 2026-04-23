Dan Parr's final 2026 NFL mock draft: Three trades; Giants strike first at receiver

It's draft day! Before the real thing gets underway in Pittsburgh, I'm taking one last turn at projecting the 32 picks in Round 1. The draft echo chamber -- which reaches a fever pitch at this juncture -- is reverberating loudly in my head, so let's get right to the mock, with a forecast that calls for three trades.
Programming note: Tune in for live coverage of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL+, the NFL Channel, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Now the task for minority owner Tom Brady, GM John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak is to surround Mendoza with a much better supporting cast than that of his recent predecessors in Las Vegas. The Raiders have nine more picks to utilize this year.
In the end, the Jets are willing to gamble on upside, choosing Reese's high ceiling over David Bailey's high floor. My colleague Lance Zierlein is among those who consider Reese the top talent available in this year’s draft.
The chatter of the last few days is too loud for me to go in a different direction here. If no trade partner emerges, the Cardinals stay put and give themselves some serious firepower on offense.
In this scenario, Robert Saleh adds a shot of adrenaline to his pass rush with the player who tied for the FBS lead in sacks last season (14.5).
The Giants-Tyson heat has come on heavy in recent days. While his injury history is concerning, the upside proves too tantalizing for a team that has to give second-year QB Jaxson Dart more support.
Ohio State WR Carnell Tate is a consideration here, but Cleveland goes with Fano, who can compete for the left tackle spot while also providing five-position flexibility on a rebuilt offensive line.
It’s certainly possible Styles hears his name called earlier in Round 1. In this simulation, Washington celebrates its good fortune, with GM Adam Peters, who was an executive with the 49ers when they drafted LB Fred Warner, finding a new centerpiece for a defense that could use a jolt of energy.
Saints fans wishing the team could clone Chris Olave are in luck. My colleague Daniel Jeremiah recently likened Tate to his fellow former Buckeye. Laissez les bons temps rouler, Tyler Shough.
The Chiefs land the draft’s top cornerback. Andy Reid has to help Steve Spagnuolo put things back together in the secondary after experiencing a mass exodus from the back end this offseason.
It might be tough for the Giants to pass up offensive line help here, but then again, John Harbaugh seems to be smitten with Downs. There’s a decent chance he is New York's highest-rated player available at this point in the draft.
The new Dolphins regime looks to set a sturdy foundation for its offense with the selection of Mauigoa, who can play right tackle or kick inside to guard if necessary.
Dallas could use a heavy increase in nastiness on defense after cratering on that side of the ball in 2025. Bain will help set the tone, even without ideal arm length.
Can the Rams ever have enough tight ends? Apparently, the answer is no. Maybe Sean McVay will start experimenting with some four-TE looks. In all seriousness, though, dynamic tight ends like Sadiq are in short supply. Plus, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen will be free agents after the coming season.
With Kenyon Sadiq off the board, GM Eric DeCosta doesn't relent in his quest to strengthen the supporting cast for Lamar Jackson. Ioane's toughness on the interior will make him an excellent fit in Baltimore.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUCCANEERS
Let the offensive tackle run begin! The uncertainty about LT Broderick Jones’ status after neck surgery pushes the Steelers to make an aggressive move up the board for the massive Proctor.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH JETS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY COLTS)
The race to move in front of the Lions -- who everyone seems to have pegged as an offensive tackle team in Round 1 -- continues. Freeling enters an ideal situation where he can develop behind a future Hall of Famer in Lane Johnson.
Despite the two trades directly in front of Detroit, the cupboard isn’t left bare at tackle for Brad Holmes. Miller, an iron man during his time at Clemson (54 consecutive starts), can start from Day 1 on the right side, while Penei Sewell flips over to Jared Goff's blind side.
This connection has made a lot of sense throughout the draft process ... maybe too much sense. I’m sticking with it, though, as Thieneman steps in immediately as the replacement for Harrison Smith.
With slot demon Lemon joining Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, Bryce Young would have a trio that could produce fireworks.
The Cowboys make a wise decision to double down on defense. After drafting Rueben Bain Jr. earlier, Dallas adds another physical defender to the mix.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH STEELERS
A fast riser after a sensational showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, Lawrence steps in as a spark plug for Tampa Bay's pass rush.
Vega Ioane would be the obvious pick if he were still available. In this case, the Chargers address a need off the edge, with Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree not signed beyond the 2026 season.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES
After going defense with their first pick, the Jets get a player in the mold of Deebo Samuel to complement Garrett Wilson as they continue to set the table for whoever becomes the long-term option at quarterback.
Cleveland fills another pressing need, snagging a potential go-to guy in the red zone to play opposite Jerry Jeudy.
I don’t blame DC Dennis Allen if the images of Parker dominating with his long-arm move at the Senior Bowl have replayed in his head over the past few months. The Bears make a move to boost the pass rush, although offensive tackle and safety could also be in play here.
Rodriguez has made the most of every opportunity along the way this draft season, so it wouldn’t shock me to see him become the second pure off-ball linebacker off the board in Round 1. Jim Leonhard turns to the former Red Raider to help establish an identity for his defense in Year 1.
Concepcion can compete for reps in the slot against Christian Kirk and provide explosiveness on special teams in Year 1.
Lomu steps into a situation where he should be afforded some runway for development before he’s asked to step in as a starting tackle.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHIEFS (PICK ORIGINALLY OWNED BY RAMS)
The Simpson-to-Arizona drumbeat can’t be ignored. The Cardinals don’t want to take the chance of someone jumping ahead of them for their QB1 of the future before they’re next on the clock at No. 34, so they find a willing trade partner in the Chiefs, who have more needs than usual this year.
The Dolphins continue to focus on the trenches in their rebuild with the selection of Faulk, who brings raw tools and highly touted intangibles to the table.
Iheanachor, brimming with upside, gets a chance to develop behind 35-year-old Morgan Moses before his number is called.
If Seattle stays put at the bottom of Round 1, Johnson has the skills and makeup to fit seamlessly into Mike Macdonald’s defense.