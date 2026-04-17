 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mock Draft

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Broncos, Seahawks select RBs in Round 2

Published: Apr 17, 2026 at 11:17 AM
Author Image
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
33
New York Jets
New York Jets
Denzel Boston
Denzel Boston
Washington · WR · Junior (RS)
Pick
34
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Max Iheanachor
Max Iheanachor
Arizona State · OT · Senior
Pick
35
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Chase Bisontis
Chase Bisontis
Texas A&M · OG · Junior
Pick
36
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Peter Woods
Peter Woods
Clemson · DT · Junior
Pick
37
New York Giants
New York Giants
Christen Miller
Christen Miller
Georgia · DT · Junior (RS)
Pick
38
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via WAS)
Lee Hunter
Lee Hunter
Texas Tech · DT · Senior
Pick
39
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
T.J. Parker
T.J. Parker
Clemson · Edge · Junior
Pick
40
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Avieon Terrell
Avieon Terrell
Clemson · CB · Junior
Pick
41
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Toledo · S · Senior
Pick
42
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Cashius Howell
Cashius Howell
Texas A&M · Edge · Senior
Pick
43
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
D'Angelo Ponds
D'Angelo Ponds
Indiana · CB · Junior
Pick
44
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via DAL)
CJ Allen
CJ Allen
Georgia · LB · Junior
Pick
45
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Emmanuel Pregnon
Emmanuel Pregnon
Oregon · OG · Senior
Pick
46
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jacob Rodriguez
Jacob Rodriguez
Texas Tech · LB · Senior
Pick
47
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
De'Zhaun Stribling
De'Zhaun Stribling
Mississippi · WR · Senior
Pick
48
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Antonio Williams
Antonio Williams
Clemson · WR · Junior (RS)
Pick
49
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Treydan Stukes
Treydan Stukes
Arizona · S · Senior
Pick
50
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Derrick Moore
Derrick Moore
Michigan · Edge · Senior
Pick
51
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Gracen Halton
Gracen Halton
Oklahoma · DT · Senior
Pick
52
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Malik Muhammad
Malik Muhammad
Texas · CB · Junior
Pick
53
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Zachariah Branch
Zachariah Branch
Georgia · WR · Junior
Pick
54
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
A.J. Haulcy
A.J. Haulcy
LSU · S · Senior
Pick
55
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Keylan Rutledge
Keylan Rutledge
Georgia Tech · OG · Senior
Pick
56
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Anthony Hill Jr.
Anthony Hill Jr.
Texas · LB · Junior
Pick
57
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Dani Dennis-Sutton
Dani Dennis-Sutton
Penn State · Edge · Senior

Related Links

Pick
58
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Germie Bernard
Germie Bernard
Alabama · WR · Senior
Pick
59
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Keionte Scott
Keionte Scott
Miami · CB · Senior
Pick
60
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via BUF)
Austin Barber
Austin Barber
Florida · OT · Senior
Pick
61
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Gennings Dunker
Gennings Dunker
Iowa · OL · Senior
Pick
62
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jadarian Price
Jadarian Price
Notre Dame · RB · Junior (RS)
Pick
63
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Malachi Lawrence
Malachi Lawrence
UCF · Edge · Senior
Pick
64
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Mike Washington Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
Arkansas · RB · Senior

Related Content

news

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Jets pick QB Ty Simpson in Round 1; Lions trade up

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter forecasts some Day 1 surprises and four first-round trades. See all of his projections, 1-257.

news

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Cardinals snag QB Carson Beck to lead off Round 3

After zero QBs come off the board in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, two are projected to hear their names called in Round 3 -- including Miami's Carson Beck at No. 65 overall.

news

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Bears, Packers among six teams to pick WRs in Round 4

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees six wide receivers selected in Round 4 -- including Ja'Kobi Lane by the Bears and Ted Hurst by the Packers.

news

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Patriots target QB and OT with four picks in Round 6

In Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, he has the Patriots -- with their league-high four picks in Round 6 -- adding QB Sawyer Robertson and offensive line help. Check out all of Reuter's projections, from Picks No. 1 to 257.

news

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Eagles, Ravens among teams to take QBs in Round 5

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has the Eagles, Rams and Ravens selecting QBs in Round 5. Check out all of Reuter's projections, from Picks No. 1 to 257.

news

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Broncos select Kenyan rugby player Joshua Weru to end Round 7

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter envisions the Broncos closing out Round 7 with back-to-back defensive selections -- including Arizona safety Dalton Johnson and International Player Pathway participant Joshua Weru of Kenya.

news

Mike Band 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys take Rueben Bain Jr.; Steelers and Eagles select receivers

In his second mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Mike Band projects the Steelers and Eagles will both add receivers to the roster. Meanwhile, the Cowboys upgrade multiple levels of the defense. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.

news

2026 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1

Most 2026 NFL mock drafts explore what each team COULD do, but how about what everyone SHOULD do? Adam Rank simulates the entire first round, 1-32, with full bias -- and Ohio State WR Carnell Tate flies off the board almost immediately.

news

Gennaro Filice 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys and Chiefs shake up top 10 with two trades

In his second mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Gennaro Filice projects Jerry Jones' Cowboys make a blockbuster trade up to No. 3 in order to fill a need -- and that's not the only deal that shakes up the top 10. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.

news

Rhett Lewis 2026 NFL mock draft 1.0: Eagles make biggest splash in Round 1

In his first mock of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, Rhett Lewis projects the Eagles to make the biggest splash of the night, taking a QB at No. 23 overall. Check out all 32 of his first-round selections.

news

Five-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Four trades, two QBs send jolt through Round 1

In his third mock of the 2026 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects four trades in Round 1, with two QBs coming off the board within the first 16 selections. Check out the full forecast, from Pick No. 1 to 181.