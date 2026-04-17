Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Broncos, Seahawks select RBs in Round 2

Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Jets pick QB Ty Simpson in Round 1; Lions trade up
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter forecasts some Day 1 surprises and four first-round trades. See all of his projections, 1-257.
Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Cardinals snag QB Carson Beck to lead off Round 3
After zero QBs come off the board in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, two are projected to hear their names called in Round 3 -- including Miami's Carson Beck at No. 65 overall.
Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Bears, Packers among six teams to pick WRs in Round 4
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees six wide receivers selected in Round 4 -- including Ja'Kobi Lane by the Bears and Ted Hurst by the Packers.
Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Patriots target QB and OT with four picks in Round 6
In Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, he has the Patriots -- with their league-high four picks in Round 6 -- adding QB Sawyer Robertson and offensive line help. Check out all of Reuter's projections, from Picks No. 1 to 257.
Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Eagles, Ravens among teams to take QBs in Round 5
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has the Eagles, Rams and Ravens selecting QBs in Round 5. Check out all of Reuter's projections, from Picks No. 1 to 257.
Seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Broncos select Kenyan rugby player Joshua Weru to end Round 7
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter envisions the Broncos closing out Round 7 with back-to-back defensive selections -- including Arizona safety Dalton Johnson and International Player Pathway participant Joshua Weru of Kenya.
Mike Band 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys take Rueben Bain Jr.; Steelers and Eagles select receivers
In his second mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Mike Band projects the Steelers and Eagles will both add receivers to the roster. Meanwhile, the Cowboys upgrade multiple levels of the defense. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
2026 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1
Most 2026 NFL mock drafts explore what each team COULD do, but how about what everyone SHOULD do? Adam Rank simulates the entire first round, 1-32, with full bias -- and Ohio State WR Carnell Tate flies off the board almost immediately.
Gennaro Filice 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys and Chiefs shake up top 10 with two trades
In his second mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Gennaro Filice projects Jerry Jones' Cowboys make a blockbuster trade up to No. 3 in order to fill a need -- and that's not the only deal that shakes up the top 10. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
Rhett Lewis 2026 NFL mock draft 1.0: Eagles make biggest splash in Round 1
In his first mock of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, Rhett Lewis projects the Eagles to make the biggest splash of the night, taking a QB at No. 23 overall. Check out all 32 of his first-round selections.
Five-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Four trades, two QBs send jolt through Round 1
In his third mock of the 2026 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects four trades in Round 1, with two QBs coming off the board within the first 16 selections. Check out the full forecast, from Pick No. 1 to 181.