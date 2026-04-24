2026 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Denzel Boston leads off Round 2; Cardinals stop Jermod McCoy's slide

With Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, it's time to take a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out tonight in Pittsburgh.
The 49ers grab a big, outside target with great body control and an ability to score touchdowns.
After stopping Will Johnson's slide in the second round one year ago, the Cardinals do the same with another talented cornerback. The health concerns surrounding McCoy's knee dropped him out of Round 1, but provided the Tennessee product recovers properly, he's a steal here.
The Bills get help at inside linebacker with a rock-steady leader from a winning program.
Bisontis is an outstanding run blocker with a chip on his shoulder -- just what Ashton Jeanty needs.
After trading Dexter Lawrence, New York needs help on the defensive interior. McDonald is one of the top run-stuffing defensive tackles in the draft.
A physical presence inside, Miller can become a rotational defender early on in Houston.
Hood is an in-your-face press-man corner with good run-support talent. He was absolutely worthy of first-round consideration.
Young fits the physical mold the Chiefs look for off the edge, and he's a plus run defender.
If not for a hamstring injury that marred his pre-draft process, Terrell felt like a first-rounder as a competitive nickel.
Like many Clemson players, Parker saw his production dip in 2025. Still, his '24 stats were eye-popping. He needs to add more go-to moves, but the bull rush is outstanding.
McNeil-Warren is a thumper with outstanding size. His best NFL role could come closer to the line of scrimmage, but he has the ability to play in deeper coverage if needed.
Broad-bodied people-mover with the ability to improve the Jets' running game fairly quickly from the guard spot.
Howell is a speedy edge-bender, but he needs to improve his run defense before he's a viable three-down player.
Cisse is a big cornerback who would give the Bucs some much-needed competition outside.
The Colts have enjoyed pretty good luck drafting playmaking linebackers -- Rodriguez could be next up.
Stribling can give the Falcons a field stretcher to help open things up for whoever's under center in Atlanta (Michael Penix Jr./Tua Tagovailoa).
Stukes is a little older and has a knee injury in his background, but he has great instincts and ball skills.
Rugged edge defender who plays with violent hands and an unwavering motor.
Ponds is a disruptive, anticipatory cornerback who plays much bigger than his listed size. He is a top-flight nickel prospect.
The Packers are in need of a new batch of rushers, and Thomas has one of the quickest get-offs you'll find.
Slippery slot receiver who can add a dimension to the Steelers' passing game with his game-breaking speed.
Explosive athlete with high upside but a need to play with more consistency. Stowers can mismatch man coverage.
Hunter's wide frame is tough to move around, and the Chargers will be tougher to run against because of it.
The Jaguars are in need of linebacker help, and Trotter brings NFL bloodlines and a downhill attitude.
Orange gives the Bears a legitimate rotational interior defender who can step right into snaps.
Injuries and durability have been concerns, but Clark has a knack for taking the football away.
Louis plays like a hybrid linebacker/nickel defender. The Pitt product offers rare athleticism and cover talent at linebacker.
Chicago replaces DJ Moore with an ascending prospect offering good size and deep-ball potential.
Bernard has the ability to play inside and outside and should fit in quickly with the Rams' three-WR sets.
Golday is a long, rangy linebacker with a keen eye and an ability to get to the action efficiently.
Moore's production and traits are worthy of a second-round pick if he can keep his motor engaged.
The Seahawks need more help at cornerback; Everette gives them an inside/outside option.