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Mock Draft

2026 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Denzel Boston leads off Round 2; Cardinals stop Jermod McCoy's slide

Published: Apr 24, 2026 at 01:51 PM
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Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

With Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, it's time to take a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out tonight in Pittsburgh.

Pick
33
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
(via NYJ)
Denzel Boston
Denzel Boston
Washington · WR · Junior (RS)

The 49ers grab a big, outside target with great body control and an ability to score touchdowns.

Pick
34
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jermod McCoy
Jermod McCoy
Tennessee · CB · Junior

After stopping Will Johnson's slide in the second round one year ago, the Cardinals do the same with another talented cornerback. The health concerns surrounding McCoy's knee dropped him out of Round 1, but provided the Tennessee product recovers properly, he's a steal here.

Pick
35
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
(via TEN)
CJ Allen
CJ Allen
Georgia · LB · Junior

The Bills get help at inside linebacker with a rock-steady leader from a winning program.

Pick
36
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Chase Bisontis
Chase Bisontis
Texas A&M · OG · Junior

Bisontis is an outstanding run blocker with a chip on his shoulder -- just what Ashton Jeanty needs.

Pick
37
New York Giants
New York Giants
Kayden McDonald
Kayden McDonald
Ohio State · DT · Junior

After trading Dexter Lawrence, New York needs help on the defensive interior. McDonald is one of the top run-stuffing defensive tackles in the draft.

Pick
38
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via WAS)
Christen Miller
Christen Miller
Georgia · DT · Junior (RS)

A physical presence inside, Miller can become a rotational defender early on in Houston.

Pick
39
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Colton Hood
Colton Hood
Tennessee · CB · Sophomore (RS)

Hood is an in-your-face press-man corner with good run-support talent. He was absolutely worthy of first-round consideration.

Pick
40
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Zion Young
Zion Young
Missouri · Edge · Senior

Young fits the physical mold the Chiefs look for off the edge, and he's a plus run defender.

Pick
41
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Avieon Terrell
Avieon Terrell
Clemson · CB · Junior

If not for a hamstring injury that marred his pre-draft process, Terrell felt like a first-rounder as a competitive nickel.

Pick
42
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
T.J. Parker
T.J. Parker
Clemson · Edge · Junior

Like many Clemson players, Parker saw his production dip in 2025. Still, his '24 stats were eye-popping. He needs to add more go-to moves, but the bull rush is outstanding.

Pick
43
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Toledo · S · Senior

McNeil-Warren is a thumper with outstanding size. His best NFL role could come closer to the line of scrimmage, but he has the ability to play in deeper coverage if needed.

Pick
44
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via DAL)
Emmanuel Pregnon
Emmanuel Pregnon
Oregon · OG · Senior

Broad-bodied people-mover with the ability to improve the Jets' running game fairly quickly from the guard spot.

Pick
45
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Cashius Howell
Cashius Howell
Texas A&M · Edge · Senior

Howell is a speedy edge-bender, but he needs to improve his run defense before he's a viable three-down player.

Pick
46
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brandon Cisse
Brandon Cisse
South Carolina · CB · Junior

Cisse is a big cornerback who would give the Bucs some much-needed competition outside.

Pick
47
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jacob Rodriguez
Jacob Rodriguez
Texas Tech · LB · Senior

The Colts have enjoyed pretty good luck drafting playmaking linebackers -- Rodriguez could be next up.

Pick
48
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
De'Zhaun Stribling
De'Zhaun Stribling
Mississippi · WR · Senior

Stribling can give the Falcons a field stretcher to help open things up for whoever's under center in Atlanta (Michael Penix Jr./Tua Tagovailoa).

Pick
49
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Treydan Stukes
Treydan Stukes
Arizona · DB · Senior

Stukes is a little older and has a knee injury in his background, but he has great instincts and ball skills.

Pick
50
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Gabe Jacas
Gabe Jacas
Illinois · Edge · Senior

Rugged edge defender who plays with violent hands and an unwavering motor.

Pick
51
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
D'Angelo Ponds
D'Angelo Ponds
Indiana · CB · Junior

Ponds is a disruptive, anticipatory cornerback who plays much bigger than his listed size. He is a top-flight nickel prospect.

Pick
52
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
R Mason Thomas
R Mason Thomas
Oklahoma · Edge · Senior

The Packers are in need of a new batch of rushers, and Thomas has one of the quickest get-offs you'll find.

Pick
53
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Zachariah Branch
Zachariah Branch
Georgia · WR · Junior

Slippery slot receiver who can add a dimension to the Steelers' passing game with his game-breaking speed.

Pick
54
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Eli Stowers
Eli Stowers
Vanderbilt · TE · Senior

Explosive athlete with high upside but a need to play with more consistency. Stowers can mismatch man coverage.

Pick
55
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Lee Hunter
Lee Hunter
Texas Tech · DT · Senior

Hunter's wide frame is tough to move around, and the Chargers will be tougher to run against because of it.

Pick
56
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Josiah Trotter
Josiah Trotter
Missouri · LB · Sophomore (RS)

The Jaguars are in need of linebacker help, and Trotter brings NFL bloodlines and a downhill attitude.

Pick
57
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Domonique Orange
Domonique Orange
Iowa State · DT · Senior

Orange gives the Bears a legitimate rotational interior defender who can step right into snaps.

Pick
58
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Bud Clark
Bud Clark
TCU · S · Senior

Injuries and durability have been concerns, but Clark has a knack for taking the football away.

Pick
59
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Kyle Louis
Kyle Louis
Pittsburgh · LB/NB · Junior (RS)

Louis plays like a hybrid linebacker/nickel defender. The Pitt product offers rare athleticism and cover talent at linebacker.

Pick
60
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via BUF)
Ted Hurst
Ted Hurst
Georgia State · WR · Senior

Chicago replaces DJ Moore with an ascending prospect offering good size and deep-ball potential.

Pick
61
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Germie Bernard
Germie Bernard
Alabama · WR · Senior

Bernard has the ability to play inside and outside and should fit in quickly with the Rams' three-WR sets.

Pick
62
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jake Golday
Jake Golday
Cincinnati · LB · Senior

Golday is a long, rangy linebacker with a keen eye and an ability to get to the action efficiently.

Pick
63
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Derrick Moore
Derrick Moore
Michigan · Edge · Senior

Moore's production and traits are worthy of a second-round pick if he can keep his motor engaged.

Pick
64
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Daylen Everette
Daylen Everette
Georgia · CB · Senior

The Seahawks need more help at cornerback; Everette gives them an inside/outside option.

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